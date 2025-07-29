Press Release Investigation Into Longest Ballot 161KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INDEPENDENT MEDIA ONLY ONES TO INVESTIGATE THE LONGEST BALLOT COMMITTEE

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews July 28, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Tanya and Ryan Davies, the team behind the independent, listener-supported platform Northern Perspective, have written the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada to formally raise concerns about the activities of the "Longest Ballot Committee”. They are providing evidence that points to potential violations of the Canada Elections Act and Canada’s Criminal Code.

These potential violations include fraud and misrepresentation, as Committee organizers collected signatures on blank nomination forms, acting as candidates’ representatives before the candidates had even committed to running, a clear violation of procedure. Davies reveals a similar pattern emerging over six election campaigns prior to the current federal by-election in the Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot riding.

This 44 minute expose hosted by Ryan Davies features email correspondence, a photo of committee members holding signatures collected on forms without candidate names, as well as whistleblower testimony, the use of a group logo, evidence of mass mail-outs and other signs the group might be operating as an unregistered political party.

Meanwhile, government funded news platforms such as the Canadian Press news agency, as well as CBC, CTV and Global News have only been running brief, surface level articles on the upcoming by-election. They refer to the lengthy list of candidates running under the banner of the “Longest Ballot Committee”. Yet, there is no effort made by journalists to investigate the identity and practices of those running this massive campaign or to uncover the identifies and places of residence of some of the candidates whose names appear on the list.

Now that an independent, husband and wife news team have provided and turned over evidence to Elections Canada, Canadians are asking why such investigative work has not been done by government-funded news outlets and/or the RCMP.

#####

LETTER FROM NORTHERN PERSPECTIVE TO THE CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER

(as pinned here: NP EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Evidence Rocks Longest Ballot - Serious Legal Concerns Raised!)

Dear Chief Electoral Officer,

I am writing to formally raise concerns about potential violations of the Canada Elections Act and Canada Criminal Code related to the activities of the group known as the "Longest Ballot Committee" and its affiliated candidates in recent elections.

Through extensive research, including internal documents, communications from a whistleblower, and first-hand testimony from individuals who were involved in the nomination process, we have identified troubling patterns that may warrant investigation. These concerns include:

1. Potentially Fraudulent Nominations

o Evidence suggests that candidate nomination forms were signed without Candidate names present, and that signatures were collected by an authorized representative of the eventual registered Candidates

2. Coordinated Efforts to Manipulate Ballots

o Multiple candidates appear to have been recruited under a single coordinated campaign with the primary intent of flooding the ballot. This raises concerns about undermining the integrity of the democratic process and potentially confusing or disenfranchising voters.

o This also suggests that organization is operating as an unregistered party, violating the Canada Elections act

3. Possible Misrepresentation to Elections Canada

o Information provided to Elections Canada on certain nomination papers may not accurately reflect the genuine support required under the law.

Our findings, supported by internal screenshots, text messages, and whistleblower accounts, strongly suggest that these activities may not be in keeping with the spirit or letter of the Canada Elections Act as well as the Canada Criminal Code.

We respectfully request that Elections Canada urgently investigate these allegations to determine whether any laws or regulations have been violated. We are prepared to provide all relevant documents and witness statements to assist with this process, in addition to what is attached to this email.

Canada’s electoral integrity must be preserved against coordinated efforts to undermine it. We believe this situation poses a significant risk to public confidence in our democratic system if left unaddressed.

Please confirm receipt of this complaint and advise us on the next steps to formally submit evidence and testimony.

MORE ON NORTHERN PERSPECTIVE

https://northernperspective.ca/

See also their YouTube Channel with 190K subscribers:

https://www.youtube.com/@northernperspective00

In addition to their news reports, the Northern Perspectives team has developed a comprehensive “Canadian Information Hub”, a webpage that provides citizens with a range of tools through which to track the activities of the federal government itself. (northernperspective.ca/info-hub/)These include ParlVu to follow the live proceedings of the House of Commons and the office of the Commissioner of Lobbying, to aid citizens in keeping tabs on which organizations are approaching Parliamentarians on which topics. As well, the Information Hub includes links to government departments such as Statistics Canada, Elections Canada, along with links to think tanks and other data sources. Additionally, the site features a link to a book written to teach children about how Parliament was intended to function.

LINKS TO GOVERNMENT-FUNDED NEWS COVERAGE:

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/prairies_bc/alberta/more-than-100-candidates-registered-for-battle-river-crowfoot-riding-byelection/article_4cc92696-b760-57f6-820b-69b1d301500b.html

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/elections-canada-longest-ballot-1.7595763

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/article/more-than-200-candidates-running-in-riding-where-poilievre-hopes-to-win-seat-as-elections-canada-announces-adapted-ballot/

https://globalnews.ca/news/11308147/battle-river-crowfoot-byelection-ballot/