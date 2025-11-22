CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Bell's avatar
Ian Bell
5d

Hello Hannah,

Everyone is talking, no one is listening. Until we unite or if we don't unite, everything we do is meaningless and pointless.

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Canadian Shareable News and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture