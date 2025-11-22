Hello - I am sharing this in case you or another journalist you know has been assigned to covering the Farmers’ Protests this morning...

For a short cut to this letter, just pass along this URL: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/ p/csn-press-room-how-to-and-how-not (no space before the p)

To access the Original Post which was written BEFORE the event: Jump to Farmers on the Move.

Today I am providing links to two posts that provide valuable historical context.

Then I look at media coverage AFTER the event.

—> This Facebook post puts the Ostrich Cull into a historical context few talk about today (swine flu). It was posted by a former Staff General Surgeon at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre now posting online as Emad G DocTalk: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1546263493046821

—> And here we have a cattle farmer sharing the story of overreach by the Canadian Food Inspeaction Agency (CFIA) in the cattle industry 35 years ago - Source: Grant Alexander posting on November 7, 2025 and reposted by Jessica Barker on November 8.

I have stayed pretty quiet on the story of the ostriches and CFIA for a few reasons. Firstly, this story brings back some memories that I have tried to block from my memory since 1989, or about 35 years ago. My family went through basically the same thing with CFIA in March of that year. Our story is very long so I will try to give you the Coles version of it. We had been holding production sales for many years, and our cattle had sold all across Canada and to 30 US states. In our fall 1988 sale we sold a bred cow to a breeder in North Carolina. Seeing she was due to calve in early February 1989 and seeing the buyer lived so far,away, I told him that I would calve her out and deliver them to Omaha, NE in late March as the buyer was also planning to be there. We started the export tests and before we could blink, we had CFIA in our yard informing us that our farm and all the cattle were being quarantined. The very next day, they showed up with a crew of helpers and we ran 628 head through the chute, drew blood samples, tagged them with CFIA tags and read tattoos. The following day we had to arrange for cattle trucks to haul all 628 head to slaughter. We went along with CFIA, because we were told that this one cow had tested positive for brucellosis. Later that week we found out that every animal we had tested had been negative for brucellosis and we started asking the question “how could this be? How could a cow that tested negative now have had a positive test a few days before? Then we found out that pieces of the “so-called” reactor cow were sent to every lab on the world. Every test result was negative for brucellosis. This was when our problems with CFIA really started. I travelled to Ottawa 7 times that summer trying to resolve this situation, and everytime I did, I came home with fewer answers and more issues with CFIA. CFIA went so far as to tell Canadian Cattle Assocation (CCA) that I was a very dangerous individual, and that the CCA should try to ensure that I never owned cattle again. Little did they know that l owned a herd sire with the President of CCA and we were good friends. When our cattle compension was arrived at,we were promised that we would receive the compensation within 3 weeks (which is considered to be good for being handled by government). 7 months later we still hadn’t received anything for the compensation. I should also add that we had to accept compensation that was about 1/3 the value of the cattle, as the government had not reviewed the compensation values for 15 years. A very wealthy man in eastern Canada offered to pay all our legal bills, even if we had to go to the Supreme Court. One day, the Head Veterinarian for CFIA, phoned me. He said he had heard a rumor that we were going to sue CFIA for slaughtering our herd. I told him that we were just investigating our options and hadn’t made any decisions. This man told me, I very certain terms, that if we decided to take them to court, that he would destroy us and that my family would lose everything. He assured me that we wouldn’t win because he basically made all the rules, including all the health labs were under his control. This man even told me, that my parents would not even have a place to live and I would have to live with that. After some thought, I made the decision to quit trying to get any justice, as it was almost impossible to win against the government.This depopulation of our herd cost us many hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we survived despite the times I really doubted that we would. Everywhere in Canada, that had purchased cattle from us in the previous two-years were tested and all their offspring and the cows, were also slaughtered despite testing negative. Almost 12,000 head across Canada were tested and all were negative. When the head vet from Ottawa instructed the vets doing the depopulation to kill all the cats and dogs on our farm, after the cattle were dead, dad stepped up and told them to make sure the hole they dug was big enough for him as well, as the only way he was going to allow them to destroy all the pets was if they shot him first. They finally agreed to allow the cats and dog live, but then CFIA in Ottawa demanded that I provide them with names and addresses of everyone who had purchased semen from us for the previous 10 years as they wanted to test those herds as well. I think he was desperately trying to find a reactor somewhere. We had sold several thousand doses of semen and I basically told them that I would never release the list of semen purchasers to them and I would refuse to release this to them even if they put me in prison or had me murdered. What i am basically saying is that the CFIA bureaucracy has been messed up for many decades. There are lots of top quality people doing the work on the ground but the top bureaucracy live in ivory towers and I really dont think they care about everyday producers. My heart goes out to these ostrich producers. They did not have to lose their flock of birds, just like we shouldnt have. I have never spoke about this publically until now, as i was afraid some people would take it as sour grapes, or say there was another side of the story that I wasn’t telling.That definitely is not the case. I could tell a pile of other stories that would make you just shake your head! I am also going to say that what happened to us could happen to anyone in Canada. I always supported CFIA and their job of keeping Csnada’s health status as one of the best in the world. What I do not support is the corruption and power tripping that has been happening at the top levels of government agencies, who seem to want to show everyone just how powerful they are. The head of CFIA is one of the most powerful positions in Canada. The federal vet at all border locations has more power than anyone else in government.

Mainstream Media Coverage of the Event

What to make of this?

The National Post is the Canadian flagship publication of the American-owned Postmedia Network. (Ask DuckDuckGo “Who owns the National Post?” & “Who owns the Postmedia Network?”) Here we find that as of Febraury 2022 the ownership was 61% Chatham Asset Management; 19% Allianz, a German insurance company; and 14% the American billionnaire and hedgefund investor Leon Cooperman. The next step would be to figure out whether any of these funds invest highly in products that could be threatened, if the Canadian population truly undertstood what Canadian farmers are protesting about. Cloned or lab grown meat and dairly products come to mind first.

Alternatively, to find out why the National Post is so secretive about an issue that can impact our national food supply, one could look specificially at the whether those making the editorial choices re: what to cover and what not to cover have their own personal ideological biases that are driving the decision to OMIT coverage. For example, supporters of the current Prime Minister would not want to draw attention to a rising tide of opposition against him or his govenrment. Or, similar to how the 2022 Freedom Convoy members were incorrectly portrayed by left leaning media as dangerous far-right extremists, if the National Post editors have this opinion also of the men and women who produce much of our Canadian food supply, the editors may not wish to draw attention to the farmers’ cause.

Moving right along to what is billed as “Canada’s trusted news leader”, the Canadian Press, we find one old news item but NOTHING from this November event.

The same applies with the CBC, etc. etc.

Disinformation by Omission. Nothing to see here, folks. No problem on the ground Houston. Business as Usual.

Posters were shared online for over 50 Farmer Protest locations from coast to coast. If at least 100 folk showed up in each place, that would be 5000 people, 5000x more people that the single snorkeler who needed to be rescued from a stream, which Canadian Press found worthy of coverage instead. And with Kelowna attendees reporting several hundred people (maybe 550), and Calgary the destinaton for three different convoy routes, one of which estimated at 200, our 5000 lowball guestimate would need to be adjusted significantly.

With rural newspapers often only appealing weekly or even monthly, and social media reports arising organically and not in a pre-organized manner, it may be some time before we get a more accurate count of event participants from coast to coast.

And the CTV? Given that local farm supporters gathered at CTV’s premises in Ottawa, there was no excuse for them not to run a story.

To their credit, the day before they had posted an advance story by a Calgary CTV reporter, but nothing after the fact. And nothing specific to CTV Ottawa seems to come up on the CTV’s home page search.

What a pity! All these people show up with stories to tell and concerns to share, and NO MEMBERS OF THE PRESS SHOW UP???

This famers vs. CFIA story is the picture perfect illustration of the state in which, unbeknownst to most, Canada currently finds itself. We are experiencing increasing centralized technocratic neoliberal globalism. In response, an increasing number of people are beginning to participate in initiatives which support decentralized sovereign human scale localism.

When government funded, corporate backed media stay silent on news that matters, it is no wonder people are moving to alternate news sources.

Bridge City News included the Farmer Protest in its Saturday Morning TV news broadcast on the day it occured.

Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reported live from Hope, BC. Dicks is a documentary film producer running an independent media platform. He refers to the “all out attack on farmers by their government.” Dicks included footage of some of the speakers. At the 10 minute mark someone explains: “Farmers are treated like suspects, instead of partners, like problems instead of professionals, like they don’t deserve a voice in the pollicies that control their lives.“

David Krayden of Krayden’s Right . This former Air Force public affairs officer and legislative assistant is the only journalist we found so far who is reporting on the Farmers’ Protests AFTER they wrapped up. This makes him also the first so far to report on next steps from the farmers’ point of view. There are discussions around starting an organization to support farmers who find themselves dealing with the CFIA moving forward. There is also discussion around organizing ongoing protests, particulary geared toward the CFIA.

Rebel News ran live updates via social media from Langley BC and Ottawa ON throughout the day.

Western Standard. Formerly writing for Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report, Linda Slobodian’s Western Standard story entitled Farmers protest — will Canadians stand with the people who feed them? was posted the morning of the event.

Farmers on the Move

Why are farmers on the move today, Sat. Nov 22? Will the CBC, CTV, Global, National Post, Canadian Press, the SUN chain etc. a) cover the action? b) cover it accurately and fairly? c) share the background context? Did those same media outlets cover farmer protests in Europe the last few years? Why not?

What about all the independent media? We have quite an echo-chamber of left-leaning NDP/Liberal cheerleading Indy’s who do great work in some areas but are woefully ignorant of the concerns expressed in the anti-globalist context -- a turf that used to be the main pasture for leftists in decades past.

Now, when centrists and right leaning folk discuss any of these global governance schemes and their impacts on farmers for example (and by extension, on humanity as a whole) they get tarred and feathered with terms like “conspiracy theorists” or “Trump supporters” etc. See how NOT to cover stories that involve those who produce all the food sold in cities... https://www.nationalobserver.com/2025/11/18/opinion/ostrich-farm-cull-convoy-protest.

Balance that out with intelligent and informed writing by two citizen journalists who UNDERSTAND FARMING and who UNDERSTAND THE CONTEXT in which we find ourselves. unlockalberta.substack.com/p/massacre-of-the-ostriches-how-the and shirleyguertin.substack.com/p/rebuttal-to-worms-and-germs-blog.

And re: the context...Ever heard of Agenda 2030? unlockalberta.substack.com/i/153838170/the-real-crisis-the-united-nations-agenda. See also www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFHHOBiUrkg.

If you decide to consult anyone for their commentary re: the background context, double check that they know answers to at least some of these questions:

If they have no clue, or if they insist in insulting those Canadians who took time out from their daily routines to come and make a point, or to cheer on those who did, just drop them. Phone up a farmer or rancher instead and ask them to explain how federal government polices and the recent CFIA actions in BC impact their ability to get food on your table.

Ever heard of how the tax-payer funded unelected bureaucrats, futurists, and behavioural scientists in Ottawa imagine the future of farms? See: horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml#s4_1 (Replacing farms with laboratories is not a conspiracy, our tax money is paying for discussions all about this, while corporate mega-investors get ready and farming collapses!) (By the way, did you notice how Brookfield was one of the investors in the cloned meat and dairy industry?)

Behind all the Agenda 2030 drummrolling is the UN’s insistence that human caused CO2 somehow causes global warming while climate scientists track CO2 spikes AFTER global warming periods. (If this is news to you, look here: clintel.org/what-if-everything-you-thought-about-co2-was-wrong/ ). In the meantime our federal government employs in-house people to set up marketing research to figure out how to change the behaviours of Canadians. (Here is a climate example https://impact.canada.ca/en/good-data/parca.)

It has become obvious to me that the CBC’s coverage of the Freedom Convoy used techniques from the 2002 AJP- 3.7 NATO PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS DOCTRINE! I even found a worksheet to demonstrate that!!! See canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/techniques-from-the-2002-ajp-37-nato.

I recently shared these recommendations for newsrooms wanting to share REAL news ACCURATELY!! canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/178511495/key-recommendations-from-csnews

Cheer on your nearest farmers... your daily meals depend on them staying strong! www.farmersprotestcanada.com/

We all need YOU to accurately portray the situation in which we all find ourselves... Nothing is left vs right.

Rather it is all about centralized technocratic neoliberal globalism versus decentralized sovereign human scale localism.

Agenda 2030 and the UN’s partnership with the World Economic Forum (lobby group of the world’s largest corporations) represent the former. Local farmers, local communities, local protestors speaking up for the rest of us represent the latter. Please respect that in your writing.

Trucker bashing made everyone lose respect for government-funded mainstream media. Farmer Bashing will totally sink the bottom out of your enterprises!

Keep your media ethics codes in mind as you head to work this morning:

Thank you!

Hannah Noerenberg, B.Ed, M.Ed

Lead writer at CanadianShareableNews.substack.com