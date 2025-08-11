Press Release Update On Global Emf Class Action Lawsuit 741KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As scientific research reveals a potential link between Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) exposure and a range of health issues, including cancer, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems, US lawyer Todd S. Callender has launched a global class action lawsuit known as Project Archimedes. He will be speaking with Matthew Pauly, host of the citizen action group Stop C-293, in a live interview today at 11 am ET.

To view the interview, and for further information see: https://x.com/MatthewPauly13/status/1954143891155714545. The interview will also be posted here: https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360

Joining them will be Alex Newman, award-winning international journalist and show host of Liberty Sentinel Media, a weekly news and commentary program. Already in 2022, Newman raised the alarm about the impact on society, if the long-standing United Nations Agenda Social Development Goals (SDGs) were to truly all be implemented by the target deadline of 2030. Newman is one of the people interviewed in the full-length documentary by Oracle Films “Agenda 2030 - Their Vision, Your Future.” While the UN SDGs are listed in positive terms, the film raises questions around how food, energy, money, travel and even access to the internet could be limited and controlled by financial powers which are strangling democracy as global institutions like the World Health Organisation are being “commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.”

Canada’s Bill C-293 was stopped due to the prorogation of Parliament. Yet, Matthew Pauly and other members of the Stop C-293 Committee point out how many of the bills currently introduced to the House of Commons and the Senate also appear designed to incrementally implement the UN Agenda 2030 without the awareness and consent of Canadians. For example, SDG 15 reads: “Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.” Bill S-230, with its focus on soil health, has the potential to be used to provide pretexts for governments to confiscate land, taking it out of private ownership under the guise of “restoring” it. See Alex Newman’ commentary in this article on Taking over Farmland. He points out that In September 2021, the U.N. held the Food Systems Summit, which emphasized the need “to leverage the power of food systems” for the purpose of achieving all 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. In other words, the UN is not above restricting the food supply and then using controlled access to food as the needed clout to force the world’s population to submit itself to the track and trace control grid further described on this citizen action website.

SDG 11 reads “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable”. This includes a focus on “sustainable transport”. Stop C-293 members are concerned it can be used as a pretext to outfit vehicles with active surveillance technology, as is occurring currently with the University of Alberta’s first Connected Vehicle Testbed. Given the Canadian Government’s publication of many documents touting the inevitability of the “Internet of Things” and its unwavering support last summer of the “Global Digital Compact”, the “Declaration of Future Generations” and the “Pact for the Future” all based on the 17 SDG’s, Pauly and other concerned citizens believe it is high time Canadians tune into the discussion on how or whether they wish to see their lives as one interconnected and unaccountable surveillance network.

Most Canadians appear unaware of the United Nation’s use of the so-called “Silence Procedure” to deem the acceptance of the world’s nations of the terms in these various declarations and policy frameworks. Not only is there silence on the deadlines by which such documents are to be ratified, there is silence as to how many and which national representatives spoke up in opposition. There was also silence as to how Canadians could let their views on the matter be known, and how and from whom Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae was taking his direction. Without coverage in government-funded, corporate or union-backed media “establishment” media, and with coverage in independent, alternative media denigrated as “fringe” or “conspiratorial”, most Canadians are not participating in discussions that shape their future. They are also unaware of the claim by the United Nations that “Our digital cooperation rests on international law, including the United Nations Charter, international human rights law, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Without an informed and consenting public, are any of these agendas legal?

And why is it that countries as diverse as Italy, Israel and the United States have started to pull their support of and membership in at least one of the United Nations agencies while there is no public discussion on the matter in Canada?

The Global EMF Lawsuit

Individuals who live, work or are otherwise within 100 meters (328 feet) of a cellphone tower/mast with 5G apparatus and antennae that emits a frequency in the 300 Megahertz to 300 Gigahertz range for at least one hour per day and who believe they are experiencing negative health impacts are encouraged to sign up on Todd Callender’s Projectarchimedes website to provide a record of their symptoms. Likewise, people are reaching out to this class action project with concerns that radiofrequency (RF) emissions from smart meters could pose risks. These devices use wireless technology to transmit real-time data on water and electricity usage and are being installed in homes throughout North America to replace traditional analog utility meters. A separate Ohio lawsuit highlights not only health effects from electromagnetic radiation but also privacy concerns as smart meters collect detailed data on the daily routines of residents.

The project is also open to US military personal impacted by what has been noted as “Havanna Syndrome”, trauma from “an non-natural source” like auditory attacks such as “a high pitched beam of sound” as testified by former US Medical Director, Bureau of Medical Services, Dr. Charles Rosenfarb, testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2018. Learn more in this report by Emmy winning investigative journalist Catherine Herridge from April 22, 2025 on Directed Energy Weapons against US military personnel.

For background on US based legal actions see

For expert commentary from a Canadian perspective, see the webpage of Dr. Maria Havas, Dr. Havas is an associate professor of Environment & Resource studies at Trent University, ON.

.See also her legally sworn testimony https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-magda-havas/ Video summary: Dr. Havas is an authority in environmental toxicology and its effects on the health of humans and other species. T”his presentation is on the possible connection between COVID-19 and radio frequency radiation. She reports that, “electromagnetic interference can cause electronics to operate poorly, malfunction or stop working completely. And it can also cause humans to operate poorly, malfunction, and stop working completely. That’s because we’re electromagnetic, as indicated by the activity of our brain and heart activity.”

Dr. Havas is currently science advisor on EMF-related issues to several non-profit organizations including: The Canadian Initiative to Stop Wireless Electric and Electromagnetic Pollution (WEEPInitiative); the Council on Wireless Technology Impacts (CWTI) and the EMR Policy Institute (EMRPI) in the US; HESE and the EM Radiation Research Trust (EMRRT) in the UK; International Commission for Electromagnetic Safety (ICEMS) in the EU; and the Nationaal Platform Stralingsrisicos (NPS) in the Netherlands, to name a few.

See also these materials shared by members of the Stop C-293 committee:

Biolnitiative 2012 - A Rationale for Biologically-based Exposure Standards for Low-Intensity Electromagnetic Radiation - Biolnitiative Working Group 2012

Sharon Goldberg, MD. EMF Conference 2019 Lecture - Neurologic and Cardiometabolic Effects of EMF https://www.bitchute.com/video/mIVcZOKd8fsE/

Epic Doc Films. The Truth about Smart Meters. https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9aq4m0

Healthline. Should You Be Worried About EMF Exposure? https://www.healthline.com/health/emf

Note also the excerpts on the next page from an informational flyer for Emergency Personnel highly exposed to radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) while at work: