GERMAN FEDERAL COURT TO RULE IF NATIONAL PUBLIC BROADCASTERS FAILED IN DUTY TO PRESENT DIVERSITY OF OPINION

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews August 6, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Germany’s Federal Administrative Court has agreed to publicly hear a case against Germany’s public broadcasters on October 1, 2025. At issue is the question of whether “public broadcasting is structurally failing in its constitutionally mandated task of ensuring diversity of opinion.” (Az: BVerwG 6 C 5.24).

This case had earlier been brought before a lower court in the state of Bavaria as a plaintiff had refused to pay the mandatory public broadcasting fee, arguing that public broadcasters failed to fulfil their mandate to ensure diversity of opinion. While in Canada taxpayer support to the Canadian public broadcaster (CBC) is included in general governmental revenue and budgeting, in Germany, taxpayers are charged a separate, mandatory “broadcasting fee” to support Germany’s public broadcasters which include ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandfunk. The Bavarian Administrative Court had ruled against the plaintiff and also refused to hear the case on appeal.

However, at the federal level, this case has been met with interest. The Federal Administrative Court found the matter of “fundamental importance.” It stated that the appeal could "provide an opportunity to clarify the question of whether and, if so, under what conditions it can be asserted against the levying of the fee that the mandate of the public broadcasters to offer a programme that serves to ensure diversity is structurally missed… “

As reported on June 12, 2024, by a major German news agency based in Frankfurt (FAZ), the late former Federal Minister of the Interior lawyer Gerhart Baum understood what this “sensational” decision means. FAZ reports that Baum, who also served as a member of a broadcasting council, noted: The lower court had already "raised doubts as to whether the supervision of public broadcasting, as it is currently organised with supervisory bodies, is sufficient". These doubts had "grown significantly as a result of the decision of the Federal Administrative Court". The judges "would not have allowed the appeal if they did not want to deal with the matter”.

Furthermore, FAZ writes: In the end, there could be "a decision that grants licence fee payers the right to have it determined whether the legal mandate of public broadcasting, in this case diversity, is being fulfilled….The Federal Administrative Court could provide each individual contributor with the right to question the programming of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandfunk in court.

The decision to hear the appeal has been welcomed by members of the Association of Broadcasting Fee Payers, an organization that was formalized on June 6, 2024.

Board member Jimmy Gerum shared this response: “This is not just about public broadcasting. This is about the future peace order in Europe and the world. Journalism needs a fundamental rethink, because only TOGETHER with it can we give this world a face that we no longer have to be ashamed of. We invite everyone to come to Leipzig on Wednesday, October 1 at 9 a.m. to gather in front of the Federal Administrative Court. Let's set an example for diversity of opinion, understanding and peace. Our presence on this day is more important than the outcome of the trial! Without diversity of opinion, no peace, no participation!”

On July 17, 2025, Gerum announced the formation of Forum for Constructive Criticism of Public Service Broadcasting. He stated: “Diversity of opinion and world peace are closely interconnected. The current lack of opinion diversity threatens our peaceful coexistence. These interrelations require public and fair discourse….This Forum of Constructive Supporters and Critics of Public Service Broadcasting brings together a variety of initiatives and voices that seek to restore a reliable and transparent platform for opinion diversity within public broadcasting. We are convinced that only a fundamentally renewed PSB can regain the public's trust.” This statement is supported by a wide range of signatories from Switzerland, Austria and Germany. See https://www.openpr.com/news/4106969/public-discourse-in-germany-how-much-diversity-of-opinion-does

In addition to working through both of these organizations, in 2022 Jimmy Gerum launched Leuchtturm ARD, the Lighthouse Germany Media Evolution initiative, creating a Browser-Web Tool to facilitate the “easy sharing of invitations to events and actions of peace initiatives being organized world wide.” This website features these statements:

Citizens' Initiative Lighthouse Media Evolution - Working Group for Honest Discourse, Pluralism in Opinions and World Peace

We aim to engage in a dialogue at eye level for the benefit of courageous and independent journalism.

We are organizing a legal stop of mandatory fee payments due to proven bias of the public broadcasters.

We are proponents of the mandatory fee for a multipolar public broadcasting service of the future as a societal obligation.

Our goal is a world where all global conflicts are resolved without violence at round tables.

Our goal is a functioning separation of powers to protect our democratic order.

Citizens in support of these aims have been holding rallies and vigils in front of many public broadcasting houses for 160 weeks.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Participants of a media and peace vigil in North German city Schwerin in front of Castle Schwerin in 2023 Photo Credit LEUCHTTURM ARD

Jimmy Gerum can be reached at info@leuchtturmARD.de

Excerpts from German media sources have been translated via Google Translate.