Hello and welcome to the Rural News mailing list recently started by Canadian Shareable News. I am writing as a public educator seeking to do my part to help improve the quality of journalism in Canada. Some of you have already been receiving the occasional set of news tips or links to background information re: agricultural news stories.

I have now added all the authors of the CBC Live Story that was running throughout the morning of Nov. 6 to my list. Many of you seem to be relatively new to the Edgewood story, and may not have been privy to much of the background context. If Rural News is not usually your beat and if you would prefer to receive occasional mail outs on other topics instead, please let me know. Ditto if you do NOT want to receive any news and context from CSNews. (Maybe scroll down the feed of our Press Room tab to get an idea of what we mean when we talk about Un/Under Reported news https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/press-room and then decide. We do have more reports/topics in the pipeline incl. financial news.)

Weekend Updates (Nov 7-9)

Before I share my observations and suggestions regarding coverage on Nov 6, here are some updates from over the weekend:

News of the ostrich cull is being commented on in many other countries. State overreach, police surveillance, pre-trial detention are beginning to emerge in many formerly free and democratic countries. While the large-scale and brutal culling of ostriches may be unique to Canada, many of these other examples are being shared and discussed world wide. Writing from Bangkok, American citizen journalist Benjamin Bartee responded to an MSNBC story that described the farmers as “conspiratorial”:

“What “conspiratorial” is supposed to mean in this context, aside from serving as a lazy smear, is not clear; the government, demonstrably and empirically, conspired to kill these animals and even went out of its way to pile bales of hay around the perimeter of the kill zone and restrict airspace to drones so that no one could record the events.”

An AI generated tribute song has been posted by AB citizen journalist, Connie Shields . The general theme is that the deaths of all the ostriches will not have been in vain, if Canadians awaken to the implications of the state taking over personal property and surveilling, arresting or detaining people for seemingly unclear and unjust reasons, and if the nation’s people rise up to peacefully resist.

A reader commenting on the song revealed that an international vigil and a national farmers’ protest are being planned for the coming days.

A fellow BC farm owner took the time to comment on the false information, unsupported insinuations and key omissions in a post by U Guelph Professor of Veterinary Science Scott Weese. His apparent lack of awareness of many of the key issues is astounding. ***

A Nov. 9 Rebel News report with independent journalist Chris Dacey touched on a number of topics. The first injured ostrich to die in CFIA’s custody was later shown to have succumbed to sepsis, a sign of utter neglect, as she had been healthy before being spooked by the drone. Yet sloppy reporting left the impression this ostrich had been ill while still in the family’s custody. Dacey explained to Rebel News that land was even confiscated by the CFIA from a neighbouring farm, with the farmers needing to report to the CFIA on their comings or going despite having no involvement in the UOF operations. As well, he reports that police drones were seen harassing protestors. One of the neighbours was reportedly terrorized by police drones for two weeks.

A later Rebel News report (same day) revealed that in addition to the neglect of the hen that was injured when spooked by the police drones, other hens had begun limping and there was no indication that CFIA agents were providing care. Previous reports also indicated that whoever had been the designated CFIA veterinarian claimed to have diagnosed degrees of fever visually, leading to many questions as to that person’s competence and professionalism. Shockingly, video footage shot on the morning of November 7 showed that a number of the birds had been shot but not killed during the night time shooting. These wounded ostriches were observed to be struggling to move while lying on the ground and were only put out of their CFIA-induced misery in the morning. In other words, what the CFIA referred to as a ‘humane’ cull better meets the definition of torture. Not only did the CFIA remain uncommunicative with the family, police also declined to communicate. The police spokesperson was notably absent after the hours of shooting.

One of those two reports mentions a suspicion that as was done at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, police would have used various technologies to harvest cell phone data and other means of “enhanced investigation” on the people present. https://reclaimthenet.org/ottawa-police-announces-digital-surveillance-of-freedom-convoy (Subscribe to reclaimthenet.org to become informed about the technologies being used against citizens in a growing list of countries these days.)

At the bottom of his Nov 7 post, David Krayden lists a number of government actions directed against farmers and free and independent food production. ALL of these deserve further investigation and reporting from all of you on the rural beat. These include restrictions on fertilizer use; making the ability to access farm credit and loans contingent upon race and skin colour and the requirement for farmers butchering and selling their own cattle to seek certification (with the potential to be denied and criminalized as a result). As well, Krayden links to disastrous reports around supposed methane gas reducing animal feed. Krayden’s writing and interviews indicate what happens when a single journalist is allowed to follow the same story and has access to the key players for months. There is a deeper undertstanding of the global context than can be developed when news agencies randomly switch reporters to assign them all one-off topics. See

David Krayden also puts CFIA’s approval and acquisition of large amounts of avian influenza vaccines for humans into the timeline (in numbers far greater than the number of farmworkers in this country). This adds a twist to the story that is definitely worth considering and investigating further.

Chris Dacey was also interviewed by former Montreal lawyer turned Florida Rumble podcaster David Freiheit aka Viva Frei. Frei had been interviewing Katie Pasitney of UOF frequently over the past 10 months. He spares no adjectives when discussing his scorn for both CFIA officials and the RCMP. Chris Dacey’s comment toward the end of this video should be of interest to all journalists.

Dacey spoke of police pushback against his reporting, both at the Freedom Convoy and in Edgewood, BC. He is concerned that if police get away with violations of the rights of journalists to keep the people informed, they can continue such violations. This could impact journalists reporting from anywhere on the political spectrum and lead to the inability of the public to be informed of government and/or police actions.

Following decades of work as a science writer and judicial reporter, former CBC investigative reporter Trish Woods explains how the CFIA actions need to be regard as criminal acts. She ends her essay with a link to a promotional piece from the World Organization of Animal Health and this comment:

“It is this international body that governs how CFIA behaves. And it rules with the same kind of fear mongering propaganda that the human version does. A good idea — badly executed and designed to save industry at any cost. Culling sick animals is sometimes necessary. But that’s not what happened at the ostrich farm.”

Libertarian author Gene Balfour sees the Ostrich cull as

“the inevitable expansion of government size, cost, scope of authority, and questionable judgment which comes with voting for all of the Big Government options.“

Anyone wishing to compare how the CFIA dealt with the United Ostrich Farm and the contents of the Avian Influenza Handbook published in 2024 by the Chicken Farmers of Canada, can take a look at page 13 here. Given that the UOF flock was a distinct unit in an of itself, isolated quite a distance from other operations, it is puzzling why the exemption policies did not seem to apply.

Earlier Coverage by CSNews

For our angle on the overnight ostrich massacre (aka “cull”) please see: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/canadian-food-inspection-agency-plans.

Here we reference an extensive series of earlier posts that address scientific misinformation and the global governance angle and we look into the multinational corporations with which the CFIA has been partnering for the procurement of Avian Influenza vaccines for some categories of poultry, despite the impact this can have on trade with some countries wishing to access products free of unnatural substances.

Obviously a Substack article allows for a much more thorough exploration of an issue than a brief entry in a Live Story format. However, I hope that there is something you can take away from this letter when you next report on complex and controversial issues.

Please share this post with the person who divided up the angles you each tackled on Nov. 6. Hopefully for subsequent live stories, someone can be assigned to look for big-picture connections such as Bills under consideration or UN initiatives etc.

Key Recommendations from CSNews:

In brief, this lengthy post highlights THREE changes that could improve the quality of journalism in Canada:

Avoid giving random one-off assignments. Assign topics in such a way that journalists can stay with a topic for longer. The more they know about the background, the timeline, the key issues and key players, the more accurate their reporting.

Avoid taking the words of expert commentators at face value. Dare to ask for clarification, especially if statements being provided contradict other voices. Screen for competence and context knowledge when selecting experts commentators. Don’t waste ink on commentators who are not following the science under discussion, who simply recycle talking points, and who uncritically refuse to “follow the money”. If they cannot indicate who benefits from their stance, they don’t have a complete understanding of the forces at play surrounding the matter at hand.

Situate the controversy within the greater policy context. Understand the potential for foreign corporate interference in Canadian policy-making at all government levels. Leaving out the big picture context does everyone a disservice. At its core, news reporting is more than simply providing infotainment. It should offer critical understanding of the possible paths forward. Those who omit news related to the increased external regulation of daily life in Canada by foreign corporate and “philanthropic” influences ensure the rapid decline of what we all once held dear — the true north strong and free referenced in our national anthem.

Suggestion: Use the Critical Balance Reporting Indicators while writing

As a retired Social Studies teacher, used to supporting students in their essay writing, I created a set of 8 indicators meant to support journalists who seek to attain a Critical Balance in their reporting. These indicators were pulled from various Canadian and Swiss guidelines for journalism. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-critical-balance-reporting

Key for critical balance are:

independent reporting (not just relying on CFIA publications)

data evaluation (being aware enough of the topic to ascertain if data being provided by sources is suitable; not simply reprinting what one is told)

contextualization (knowing enough about the bigger context in which the story is unfolding to guide the direction of inquiry as represented in one’s questions)

diversity of opinion (seeking “a second opinion” from those with other perspectives to help in furthering general knowledge development in the field being reported on)

Commentary specific to the November 6 CBC Live Story

Please bear with me as I select portions of the CBC Live Story to demonstrate the use of some of the Critical Balance indicators.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/livestory/bc-ostrich-farm-decision-scoc-9.6968394

My intention is not to pick on anyone but rather to help people understand the larger context within which this story is unfolding, as well as to point out possible instances of less than accurate information being shared.

Here is a point of clarification: My comments are running from top to bottom (which means I am going back in time). But early on (i.e. at the bottom) someone created a bit of a time line. However, an error snuck in that is foundational to the entire issue. So I will start there:

Dec. 31, 2024: Tests for avian flu at the farm come back positive and a cull order is issued, with a deadline of Feb. 1, 2025.

Here we must say that the cull order was issued only 41 minutes after an uncredited lab tested positive for only the H component of the virus, not the N. This was based on a PCR test only of two samples from two birds who had been deceased for at least 16 hours as per instructions from CFIA. The family was assuming the CFIA experts were going to come and do tissue sampling of living symptomatic birds, as their own veterinarian had done in a previous year when an outbreak hit. By the time the local regular vet returned from vacation, the family had been banned from getting additional testing done. No one expected the “experts” at CFIA to simply carry out PCR test on compromised samples. PCR is essentially a research tool, not a diagnostic tool. Accuracy of results is dependent on the number of cycles of amplification used. The more cycles used, the more false positive results. The main thing to note here is the 41 minute timeline and the fact that CFIA policies state that a mere SUSPICION of an infection is sufficient to mandate a life-ending cull. Testing is NOT a requirement to having such a cull order implemented. This is a chilling thought to anyone who raises livestock or keeps pets of any kind.

(Now, starting from the top, Nov. 6)

Crews from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in hazmat suits started trying to round up the birds in Edgewood, B.C., as supporters watched through tears.

Unfortunately, the crews started rounding up the ostriches as soon as the kill pen was built. This was about a month ago--in the days after the CFIA was granted custody DESPITE there being a 40 day STAY on the cull order. Question: Who has higher jurisdiction in Canada--the court or the CFIA? Why was no one enforcing the STAY on the cull order? In other words, the CFIA was simply to have custody of the birds (feed and care for them) NOT to prepare for the killing. The point of the stay was that there was still a chance that the Supreme Court could agree to hear the case and to decide the cull should NOT proceed. Instead of simply waiting on the SCC decision, CFIA agents steadily moved ahead. They lured the ostriches inside the “kill pen” with food (skipping regular feeding routines, making them hungry enough to follow piles of grain straight into the pen). Gunshots were heard at night originating from where only CFIA and RCMP were present. The ostrich population was steadily decreasing such that by the end of the stay order, it was estimated by eyewitnesses from a mountain top view into the “kill pen” that possibly up to 70 were already missing. Witnesses had seen an incineration device arrive on the property and had noted the disposing of large filled black garbage bags all BEFORE the Nov 6 decision. From all of this evidence, one cannot state that CFIA only started rounding up the ostriches on November 6. These illicit actions had STARTED weeks earlier than reported here.

The months-long saga started a debate about perceived government overreach and mistrust in government organizations and mandates used to contain viruses.

While partially true, this statement leaves out the entire angle about the antibody research, and how given the CFIA’s work with pharmaceutical companies to develop HPAI vaccines, they are essentially using state force to eliminate economic competition, a theme outlined here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/health-canadas-history-of-using-state

Ironically, one of you shared quotes by Liberal MP Sean Casey and Don Davies, the B.C.-based interim leader of the NDP.

You may not have been aware that these Sean Casey was the Chairperson and Don Davies was an Associate Member of the Standing Committee on Health (HESA) in the previous sitting of Parliament. Their offices would both have received tons of emails and letters from Canadians referencing Bill C-293. The parallels between the current CFIA action and Bill C-293 are uncanny. In both cases, an affiliate of the United Nations has tremendous sway over Canadian government policy makers almost unbeknownst to our elected officials. (Learn more about the influence of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) through Bill C-293 here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-canadians-seek-defeat.)

Already around 2008 the head of the WHO was cautioning how much sway the corporate donors had over WHO activities. (Learn more in the slide show attached to this citizen action page: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/learn/breaking-barriers.) Since the announcement in 2019 of the official partnership between the UN and the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum (WEF), we see even more corporate infiltration into the affairs of government. For example, the WEF has assembled countless policy handbooks meant to influence government partners to align policies in ways that benefit the corporate bottom line. And the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals have been thoroughly imbedded into many municipal governments, for example through initiatives lie the c40 Cities movement, the Global Covenant of Mayors and iclei.org, just to name a few. Our Justice Minister Hon. Sean Fraser himself was so committed to the practices and worldview of the UN that he served as vice president of a local UN association. It is very difficult for one who is committed to the foundational documents of the UN to see how decades of corporate compromise have hollowed out its core, such that the corporate partners are now driving the bus. And it is even harder to have to learn that the initial founders of the UN simply saw in it the means to an end, that of singular global dominance under their control. For more on this important context, please spend some time with this article: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-global-public-private

The above gives a bit more context to this comment:

“We obviously are pleased to see the decision,” said Sean Fraser, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada. “It’s important that the minister of agriculture and CFIA are able to protect the health of the general Canadian public and the food we consume, and the poultry industry, as well.”

You as journalists likely understand more than most Canadians, how politicians use slogans, talking points, justifications etc. that are supposed to sound good, without actually meaning what they are saying.

Daring to Question Experts = Evaluating what you are being told

This section was a useful addition to the Live Story:

Toronto lawyer Glenford Jameson... specializes in regulatory law and has represented clients in other cases related to CFIA inspections and investigations. “This is a really interesting case because it brings together social, political and legal elements,” he told me. He says the Supreme Court of Canada’s dismissal of the farm’s appeal is not a huge surprise, and that the central issue in this case actually amounted to quite a narrow administrative legal question: Did the CFIA properly consider its options prior to making the decision to order a cull?

Here readers learn how narrow the scope given to the court actually was. And yet, how many options did CFIA bring to the table? If they repeatedly insisted that there were no options and if the expert testimony from the farm was disallowed, how would the judges even learn of options other than the cull? Journalists with an interest in court reporting might want to do some retrospective digging here. A great place to start would be

Clearly, in this part of the Live Story the writer is pulling directly from data provided by the CFIA. Within the Live Story format, it seems difficult to also include a critical interpretation reflecting much a needed diversity of opinion.

As the CFIA continues to round up the ostriches today, it’s worth noting that B.C. has been particularly affected by the ongoing avian influenza outbreak, which dates back to 2022. The agency estimates that over 17 million domestic birds have been “impacted” by the H5-subtype avian influenza across Canada, with 11 million of those birds located in B.C. More than a dozen farms in the province have been hit by avian flu in just the past two weeks, leading to thousands more birds being culled. That’s despite commercial poultry being moved indoors across the province with migratory season in full swing.

But it would not be asking too much for a journalist to point out to the chosen expert that the majority of commercial poultry operations are INDOORS anyway? No poultry producer wants their young birds outdoors where they can be preyed upon by raptors, for example. This person’s line about poultry moving indoors as part of the post-illness management strategy raises a red flag... If a comment doesn’t seem logical you as journalists have every right (and the obligation) to ask more clarifying questions.

One of the reasons there are more infections in BC than on the prairie or in central Canada is the proximity of waterbodies and associated migratory pathways. Here is where the ostrich antibodies could have been especially useful--integrated in filters inside the many BC poultry barns. Japanese researchers have demonstrated the use of ostrich based HPAI antibodies in filters as diagnostic tools. If the CFIA were not compromised by its association with and loyalty to powerful HPAI vaccine manufacturers, they could have been more open to testing various potential preventative and therapeutic uses for the plentiful protective antibodies being produced by the ostriches. Especially given their proximity.

Now the farmers suspect CFIA agents may have extracted these protective antibodies from unformed eggs within the slaughtered female ostriches, and that they can perhaps share them with the lab they have contracted to produce Avian Flu related products. As explained by Chris Dacey in his talk with Viva Frei, at the end, I it was mostly black (male) ostriches that were left in the pen. The grey (female) ones seemed to be disappearing at a much faster rate completely obliterating what was once a 3 to 1 ratio (females to males). Why not issue a contract to extract the antibodies within the eggs to the scientists associated with the Universal Ostrich Farm in the first place? Why brutally decimate productive producers of said antibodies—just to help another company benefit from contracts to do the followup work? If this does not make sense to you as a journalist, use your access to the “experts” to learn more about these foundational issues. Asking more questions is key to learning more. Not asking may derive from a lack of background knowledge, or of journalistic freedom in this country.

When it comes to the “stamping out” procedure, as viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle put it, repeatedly killing all the birds in the barn (instead of separating and isolating the first to become ill, as was done in the 1970s, 80s, etc.) takes away the chance for the survivors to develop herd immunity. Then replacing ALL the birds with immunological naive birds REPEATEDLY is definitely not a solution. See

Dr. Bridle’s post is an example of how someone who works in a field has a deeper understanding than someone like Dr. Rasmussen and the others who comment about the field.

Beware, if you Google Dr. Bridle you may find fake websites meant to discredit him. This is par for the course in today’s Canada where whistleblowers are attacked and unsupported. Dr. Bridle’s strong integrity is what led him to warn the world that the use of spike protein as a target for mRNA vaccine product development would lead to disaster. He has since been has proven correct. However, he was severly attacked and continues to feel the effects. See https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-byram-bridle/.

Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, the University of Montreal professor of veterinary medicine, told our colleagues at Radio-Canada that any ostriches on the farm that were infected with avian flu but survived probably have some protection from the virus. “But we know that protection does not last, necessarily, long term,” he said in the interview.

Quick comment for the author of this part of the CBC Live Story. Had you used our proposed Screening Chart for Content Experts https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-introducing-the-proposed I wonder if your chosen content expert would have been able to summarize salient points about what Dr. Bridle explained? If content experts cannot in simple terms retell the key points being expressed by other experts who come to different conclusions, perhaps they do not understand the field as well as they think. Also, it would be good to see if Dr. Vaillancourt had any involvement on the HPAI Vaccination Task Force found here. If he does, then he is definitely not a neutral observer and his commentary MUST be paired with commentary from someone else who comes to different conclusions.

For example, Dr. Vaillancourt SHOULD KNOW that it IS possible for antibody testing to be done to see whether an animal (or ostrich) does indeed indicate the presence of antibodies against a previous infection. An astute journalist, when being told that protection does not necessarily last a long time, could bring up the point that humans who recovered from the SARS outbreak in 2002 were immune to the related SARS-CoV-2 twenty years later. Questioning and pushing back on weak statements would be an example of “data evaluation”, critically verifying whether the commentator is truly informed on the matter under discussion.

A journalist who desires to ensure readers are informed about the bigger context of a debate would need to go beyond simply accepting everything an “expert” said. At least one could have asked Dr. Vaillancourt what he meant by “not necessarily” -- How would he determine when protection does and does not last?

Here is another example of something that cannot be quoted at face value...

Having the birds continually outside means they still face exposure to H5N1. “The risk is minimal but it’s not nil. And unfortunately, legally, we need to act and act quickly.”

This implies that one can NEVER leave any livestock (or poultry) outdoors, because you will never have NIL risk. As long as wild ducks, geese and other avian species fly around in the wild, there will NEVER be ZERO risk.

And if one legally needs to act quickly, how does an 11 month long demonstration of health status fit into the story?

Here we have another example of content experts possibly chosen for their titles but not necessarily for their content knowledge.

Scott Weese, the chief of infection control at the Ontario Veterinary College Teaching Hospital, says Canada has international obligations to control any outbreaks of avian flu, or its trade partners could lose confidence in its food supply.

When a news agency gives a one-time assignment to a journalist, in the midst of a long list of other one-time assignments all on a tight timeline, we end up with journalists not sufficiently informed about the larger context of the story.

Scott Weese is clearly not informed about the different trade zones involved in the poultry business. The Edgewood Ostrich farm is in its own zone. It is also far enough away from actual poultry operations such that ongoing disease status should have no bearing on trade relations with those who are informed of these realities.

Each time an uninformed expert shares an uninformed statement with an uninformed journalist and uninformed readers/listeners keep circulating said uninformed statements, policy makers remain uninformed. Next time, please try using the proposed content expert screening chart as you seek out expert commentary on news you are writing about.

Scott Weese apparently did not know enough about the farm’s operations to actually be worth interviewing on the topic.

Weese said a lot of questions remain about what the farm did to contain any outbreak, which makes the question of whether the flock is infected a reasonable one.

Why bother asking anyone who has not bothered to inform him or herself of the facts around the matter under discussion? Why waste the ink? Find someone else.

“This has dragged on for 10 months. There’s no way that should happen in a high-risk situation.”

It this were truly a “high-risk situation”, 95% or more of the flock would have died from the infection within days. This according to someone who understands the definition of High Pathogenicity Avian Flu. With only the youngest birds dying in January 2025 and none since then, the circulating illness cannot even be classified as High Pathogenicity Avian Flu, and certainly not as a “high risk situation”. Anyone interested in the disconnect between expert commentary cited by these journalists and that of those involved with the research is invited to learn more from UBC professor and researcher Dr. Steven Pelech.

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/its-debatable-should-the-edgewood and https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-demystifying-complexities

And if it were truly high risk situation, the CFIA would not have parked their trailers over the site where some of original infected and deceased ostriches were buried in accordance with regulations re: distance from waterbodies. CFIA would not have initially skipped out on protective clothing, or proper use of footwear washing protocols. The CFIA would have left the security cameras in place to keep an eye on the movement and behaviour of potentially infectious birds from a distance, as the family had done. The CFIA would have had to ensure that the disposal trucks used after the cull were properly labeled as containing biohazard waste as per standard safety protocols. Close observers have seen the theatrics of CFIA’s operation. But journalists citing statements of compromised and uninformed experts end up muddying the waters, thus compromising information integrity.

Here is another unchallenged quote by the so-called experts who appear completely unaware of the research that had been underway at the farm, despite the CFIA’s earlier 5 hour long phone interview with one of the owners, and multiple paper submissions.

But the CFIA says there has been no evidence of scientific research on the farm, adding that the birds have been roaming inside and outside, and crossing paths with wild animals — not exactly the conditions needed for robust studies on infection.

This demonstrates the utter lack of awareness of what is at stake.

On the one hand, ostriches just roaming around and crossing paths with wild animals would be replicating what happens in real life, perfect for the generation of samples. It is the investigation of their eggs in university laboratories that more closely resembles what one might think of as research. People like Dr. Steven Pelech and other researchers would be setting up the research protocols determining what to use as controls to the pathogen-exposed birds on the Edgewood farm. Just because the farmers are busy feeding and caring for the birds and not running a research lab directly on the property does not indicate the absence of research.

Introducing a Diversity of Opinion

Please, when you interview “experts”, come with sufficient background knowledge that you don’t simply record uninformed statements as sacred! There are plenty of ways to express contrast in the English language. Words like “although” “however” “nevertheless” “despite” and others found here https://langeek.co/en/grammar/course/1685/expressing-contrast need to appear in professional journalism. Conjunctions and related ‘connector words’ are indicators that a diversity of opinions is being sought and evaluated in the minds of the journalist seeking to present followers with a balance of informed viewpoints.

For example, this sentence, posted at 9:06 am:

Multiple veterinary scientists and virologists have also pointed out that just because the birds aren’t exhibiting symptoms of H5N1 avian flu, it doesn’t mean they can’t carry the disease or be reinfected.

Could easily have been followed by

However, Dr. Steven Pelech of the University of British Columbia explains how testing can be done to determine for which prior infections the ostriches have already developed immunity.



Likewise, a statement like:

There have been four arrests at the farm that we know of: co-owner Karen Espersen and spokesperson Katie Pasitney were removed from the property shortly after the CFIA took control, and another man was removed in October for breaching the CFIA perimeter.

could have been followed by a lead up to a contrasting statement (like “Nevertheless”) and a quote from Katie, as she had explained elsewhere that she and her mother had been given verbal permission from one of the CFIA staff to enter the pen to feed the ostriches. When they were not quite finished, and far from the front fence, they were handcuffed without explanations, not allowed to complete the feeding and transported to a nearby location where they were to remain seated on chairs far apart from each other and without speaking to one another. They were held this way for 4-6 hours and then returned to the farm.

Simply stating they were arrested implies they had done something wrong. This may have been suitable immediately following the arrest, pending further investigation. But writing on November 6, there would have been quite a bit of commentary to draw from to be able to include “the other side” of the story. Even recently, Katie stated that she was not sure what the arrest was technically for. She postulated that perhaps it was for having entered the pen without wearing a hazmat suit. Compare the terms “unlawfully detained” and “arrested”. How differently do these play in the minds of urban CBC listeners far from the action? One way to discredit any critical thinkers, as is often being done nowadays with influential people whose comments fall outside of government and corporate backed talking points, is certainly through careful word choices, evoking certain psychological responses over others. (One person’s ‘terrorist’ is another person’s ‘freedom fighter’.)

Unfortunately, the reporter who cited Dr. Angela Rasmussen appears to have been unaware of the need to have another expert commentary included alongside of her statements.

For example, Dr. Rassmussen mentioned how difficult it would be to get test samples from very aggressive 7 foot tall animals. Why not suggest that the farmers in whose care the ostriches had been mild and calm, come along to assist?

It appears that once again, the journalist working on this part of the Live Story was quite in awe of Dr. Rasmussen’s credentials that she did not feel able to push back on the commentary with further clarifying questions.

Rasmussen said the birds would also have to be tested several times to verify for antibodies, and that these tests are not certain. In some cases, she said, birds would have to be infected (or re-infected) with the virus to see how their bodies perform against it, which could potentially lead to their deaths.

Does this comment not contradict everything the CFIA and Dr. Rasmussen had been maintaining for months? The birds must be killed because they can potentially be infected without showing any symptoms (for 11 months!) Or they can potentially become infected simply by being outdoors where wild birds which potentially carry H5N1 are always flying around. Yet we cannot test to see if they have developed immunity because to do so means we would need to purposely reinfect them with the virus. And then there is the risk that they could die from us doing that!!

If this was the reason the CFIA was refusing to test the birds prior to the cull, they must all still sit down and learn a thing or two. We cannot have a replay of uninformed experts, uninformed policy makers and uniformed media continuing to “inform” each other!

Beware the Philanthro/Corporate-Backed Tabletop Exercises

Every school needs to run a few fire-drills each year, to ensure that if and when an actual fire were to break out, everyone is aware of what to do in that situation. Likewise, longterm care providers participate in fictional simulations of realistic situation like this US based simulation of a “mystery illness”. Here is another set of examples, directed mostly at workplaces. What we have learned to look out for, is when such “table top exercises” include more corporate interests than actual care and emergency response professionals and when they are followed shortly thereafter with the kinds of top heavy rollouts of major operations financially benefitting those same interests.

Shortly before the announcements re: the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 in December 2019 we noted Event 201 - a “Tabletop Exercise” that was to rehearse the impacts of the announcement of a novel and infectious flu-like virus coming out of Asia on the travel and logistics industries etc. The few emergency management professionals were outnumbered by representatives of media and financial institutions, as well as the from the vaccine promoting Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Apparently the entire exercise inspired The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to jointly propose these recommendations.

Now we see a recent Table Top Exercise around Avian Influenza in which nearly half of the references originate from government regulator (CDC, FDA) and the rest essentially echo the one-sided narrative about the possibility of zoonotic (animal to human) transfer, despite the availability of research to the contrary. (See zoonotic here for starters.) More recent ones will inevitably include solutions like the human avian influenza vaccine purchased by Health Canada.

This article is one of many in a special edition of the Journal of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease entitled “Emerging Viral Threats: Surveillance, Impact, and Mitigation”. Astute journalists might wish to look into which corporations end up sponsoring conferences and other activities of the organizations behind this publication.

Beware the rehearsals for upcoming disasters with corporate players getting themselves in place ahead of time under the guise of emergency preparation. We are learning that the more frequently a potential threat is mentioned at conferences, in the entertainment industry, in magazine articles and the like, the more people are being conditioned to accept it as a possibility. Note the entire genre of pandemic related movies since the start of the 2000s, culminating with one released in 2023 about a global pandemic that destroys civilization. Now that Paramount, CBS News, Viacom, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central are under the management of a family very close to the US Presidency, we may regularly notice alignments in reporting the same “problem, reaction, solution” across all of these platforms and media types both in the US and by extension, here in Canada.

For a counter balance to all the panicked narrative (that may well have been one of the motivators of CFIA agents distrustful of any benefit of keeping “dangerous” birds alive) call in Dr. Steven Pelech for an easy to organize zoom interview, asap!

Oh, the Irony of it all!

Finally, to top it all off, Dr. Rasumussen is quoted as saying this about the testing process:

The process would be highly costly to Canadian taxpayers, she added.



If this was a live interview between the journalist and the expert, asking questions like these would not have been out of order. In fact, it would have been essential to critical and balanced journalism. “Are you aware of the total cost to taxpayers of 24/7 police surveillance and CFIA actions combined so far? How is that a less expensive route than testing?”

Looking back into the Live Story, we again run into someone copying CFIA talking points without having the time to find out if and how they can be counter balanced.

As we’ve reported, the CFIA said its strict “stamping out” policy aims to protect human health, animal health and international trade access....

“This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports.”

To REPORT is not simply to regurgitate. We at CSNews managed to find out that there is not consensus on the “stamping out’ policy. Even a high level voice coming out of WOAH recommends pulling back from its use.

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/163613923/woah-stamping-out-the-stamping-out-policy

Adding Another Farmer’s Views

It was good to have the perspective of anther farmer somewhere in this Live Story. Notably, it was also the perspective of a provincial politician who has been very engaged with the farm, despite it not being in his constituency.

There has been limited political reaction to the court’s decision so far. One exception is Jordan Kealy, the Independent MLA (member of the provincial legislature) for Peace River North in B.C.’s northeast. ...

A farmer himself, Kealy has argued anyone who owns animals should be worried about the ability of the CFIA to order dozens or hundreds of animals killed based on a single positive case of avian flu, which is spreading more and more through both wild and domestic animals. “It’s not sustainable,” he said in a Facebook video posted this morning.

Clearing a Potential Misunderstanding

Here I suspect a journalist misunderstood comments made by Katie Pasitney:

The farm’s fight, Pasitney says in her video, is not just for the ostriches but for every farmer and animal lover who may find themselves in a similar position as avian flu spreads through wild and domestic animals.

Again, when a journalist is parachuted into a story without time to get throughly familiar with the the back story and the lead up to the event, such errors can occur.

Katie was NOT concerned about famers and animal lovers who might also be facing the spread of avian flu among their animals.

Instead, she has often stated she is in this fight on behalf of other farmers who are faced with unjust culls from inflexible officials unwilling to consider scientific evidence. UOF and its supporters have often indicated that if they, as a farm which has such an large international following cannot stave off attacks by the CFIA, there is little hope for smaller, less well known farms that actually produce food. Katie’s veiled reference to the clear global goverance agenda to do with the progressive elimination of agriculture clearly signalled by those seeking to roll out the United Nations 17 “Sustainable Development Goals”. These SDGs are being sold to Canadians as the only way to reduce CO2 emissions, which purportedly is the only way humans can control an ever-fluctuating climate. A closer examination of more comprehensive, unbiased scientific research has shown many that the CO2 reduction is not much more than a cover story to disguise the full scale implementation of a technocratic control grid of society. What has long been dismissed as nothing but a “conspiracy theory” is developing before our eyes as the world marches toward robots replacing humans at work, digital ID and central bank digital currency roll outs, consumption and speech surveillance and more.

Sure, the ostriches were not being used for meat. But the precedence has now been set and can be followed anywhere at any time. Readers of history (and viewers of independent news) recognize what it means when governments use false pretences to remove people from their farmland, to confiscate their means of production and ways to feed themselves. It is almost always under the guise of “it’s for your own good”.

Not Done Yet!

None of the journalists who reported on this Universal Ostrich Farm can assume that they are now “done” with the topic. How will the family pay its debts, given that for 11 months they have been prevented from having any ostrich related materials leave the farm? They have sold no eggs, earned no money but ensured that 26 pails of feed were provided daily (not including hay). They have had property tax and other bills to pay (not only legal bills). They are now even to pay for the cost of the last court event. CFIA “normally” pays farmers some compensation for the culls, if they don’t stand in the way. Here, the talked about price of $3000 per ostrich, would not have covered the value of each of the birds. And because of the family’s resistance, the CFIA will likely not be providing any payout at all.

On top of that, like most farmers, the owners of UOF had acquired some of their livestock and equipment on credit and had not been able to even meet the interest payments. Similarly, many Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, many people are being muted by their professional associations for comments they made and opinions they shared outside of work time. They in turn are losing their professional designations, and means of employment. This is not as out in the open as the actions of the CFIA agents and their kill pen, but just as impactful on many lives and livelihoods. Here too, we see an increasingly totalitarian state moving in on Canadian rights and liberties without our consent or even awareness. (Learn more in this book by Ontario Lawyer Lisa Miron https://www.amazon.ca/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating-ebook/dp/B0F8RC4PTD & https://www.amazon.ca/MONDE-EN-SOURDINE-dexpression-précurseur-ebook/dp/B0FZ73TNRV/ref=sr_1_1)

Now it is time for all Canadian journalists to keep an eye out for ‘weasel words’ used by the experts they chose for commentary. (What does ‘not necessarily’ actually mean?) But beyond that, now is all the time for all journalists to look for those instances of external interference in Canadian governance. When former PM Justin Trudeau announced Canada as the world’s first “post nation” state, most of us had no idea what he meant.

Independent commentator Connie Shields has once again shared her wide-ranging and hugely important analysis:

while the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case of perceived government overreach against Canadian farmers which case(s) DID it decide to hear?

what can be learned from the global playbook through this case?

Now Canadians are quickly learning what it is to have one’s government highly manipulated and influenced by outside forces planning to use this country as a test case and finding little meaningful resistance.

This exaplains why Katie Pastiney said:

They think we’re done now? The world just woke up.”

You as journalists have a role to play in that awakening, since your ethics codes essentially compel you to share information of importance to Canadians:

provide a reasonable opportunity for the public to be exposed to the expression of differing views on matters of public concern

cater to tastes and interests not adequately provided for by the programming provided for mass audiences and include programs devoted to ... health and public safety, local news and current events, local economy...

through community participation, strengthen the democratic process

be available throughout Canada so that all Canadians can engage in dialogue on matters of public concern

Please take note of this excerpt from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Ethics (2002)

“ News shall not be selected for the purpose of furthering or hindering either side of any controversial public issue, nor shall it be formulated on the basis of the beliefs, opinions or desires of management, the editor or others engaged in its preparation or delivery. The fundamental purpose of news dissemination in a democracy is to enable people to know what is happening, and to understand events so that they may form their own conclusions.”

To this end, let us all put aside biases and pre-conceived notions that arise naturally when one stays inside an uncritical mindset and information bubble. Let us reorganize news-room procedures to allow single journalists the luxury of following single stories for the long term, allowing them to get into the depth and breadth of an issue. Let us be mindful of the greater context within which many policy makers are putting forth bills and policy proposals. Beware the driving force that is inherent when the largest corporate interests hijack the largest global NGOs in service of the ever advancing profit machine. Given the state of AI, it is now or will soon be possible for those with access to digital surveillance and all other technologies designed to track and trace unfree citizens. Imagine having the power to collate and transmit data on all manner of human activities (from fridge sensors, smart gas meters, neighbourhood doorbell cameras, wrist band fitness/heath sensors, traffic trackers, drone cameras, networked electronic vehicles and more) to remotely ensure that no one “steps out of line” or expresses contrary opinions.

Silence on matters related to this greater context amounts to complicity in the progressive dismantling of human rights and freedoms both in this country and globally.

The most effective analogy of what it means to be constrained, compliant and content was shared with former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier in this report from his farmyard:

Food for thought.

Are we or are we not chickens?

Cheers

