Press Release: Former Unchr Officer Calls On Pm Re: Palestine 157KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews July 30, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

A former United Nations Refugee Agency Officer is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to have Canada recognize Palestine as a state. Furthermore, she has identified Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide stating “Israel’s disproportionate response goes far beyond defence (indeed, guarantees future insecurity) and meets the UN Convention definition of genocide, if one assigns intent to Netanyahu and his senior political and military advisors.”

Yesterday, on July 29, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Anita Anand announced funding to support further humanitarian relief efforts while attending a two day high-level international United Nations conference. The gathering was hosted jointly France and Saudi Arabia to advance practical steps toward achieving a two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. On July 21, Global Affairs Canada indicated that Canada had signed a joint statement urging the international community to support an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region. Yet both statements fall short of recognizing statehood for Palestine.

Former UN Officer Laurel Borisenko has written directly to Prime Minister Mark Carney with a call to action by the Canadian government to

End all weapons and military equipment transfers to Israel

Pressure Israel to open borders to humanitarian aid, including aid supported by Canada

Pressure Israel to stop bombing civilian targets

Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages, and the 7000+ Palestinians held in Administrative Detention

Follow the lead of France in recognizing Palestine as a state

Work toward a long term and sustainable just peace solution for Palestine and Israel

For over 20 years, Laurel Borisenko has worked with UN agencies (primarily UNHCR, also UNICEF, and training with OCHA) in the field of Humanitarian Aid and Emergency Relief, including as a Strategic Oversight Officer.

Borisenko wrote of being agonized at seeing bodies of people killed in the violence not only in Gaza but now spreading to Lebanon. She points out that people still alive are left “without any safe place to go” and highlights the daily “human-caused famine, from Netanyahu’s decision to not allow in food supplies, water, medicine, and fuel.”

She also wrote: “And I am outraged when I as a Canadian learn that Canada still sends military equipment used by Israeli defence force”.

Borisenko completed a PhD in international conflict studies in 2016 and has been working in the field of Humanitarian Aid and Emergency Relief since 2001. The text of her letter follows below.

####

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Laurel Borisenko Chemainus Vancouver Island, BC

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Right Honourable Mark Carney, P.C., M.P Prime Minister of Canada

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 27 July 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published RE: Canada’s role in ending the violence in Gaza and beyond

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Dear Prime Minister,

I have started writing this letter many times over the past months, each time updating the number of civilian deaths and other horrific statistics. Then I feel hopeless, that my one letter makes no difference. But I read again the saying, “Each snowflake in an avalanche cries, ‘not guilty!’”

I am agonized when I see the bodies of people killed in the violence, and those still alive with nowhere safe to go, in Gaza and now spreading to Lebanon. I am agonized when I watch unfold daily a human-caused famine, from Netanyahu’s decision to not allow in food supplies, water, medicine, and fuel. And I am outraged when I as a Canadian learn that Canada still sends military equipment used by Israeli defence force. Israel’s disproportionate response goes far beyond defence (indeed, guarantees future insecurity) and meets the UN Convention definition of genocide, if one assigns intent to Netanyahu and his senior political and military advisors.

Here is my call to action by the Canadian government, supported by many other countries and the UN:

End all weapons and military equipment transfers to Israel

Pressure Israel to open borders to humanitarian aid, including aid supported by Canada

Pressure Israel to stop bombing civilian targets

Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages, and the 7000+ Palestinians held in Administrative Detention

Follow the lead of France in recognizing Palestine as a state

Work toward a long term and sustainable just peace solution for Palestine and Israel

Prime Minister, you are more than a snowflake in this avalanche of violence. Please, use your position to act against the genocide and to move toward a just peace. I am remembering the international influence and accolades gained by Brian Mulroney for speaking out against apartheid in the UN General Assembly.

Canada can again be a world leader, rather than looking back in history and asking how it is possible that we did not act.

Please, act now for justice and peace in the Middle East. I would appreciate the courtesy of a response from your office.

Sincerely,

Laurel Borisenko Former UNHCR, Strategic Oversight, Inspector General’s office