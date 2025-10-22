Press Release National Health Tour Shows Gov Bias Against Natural Health Products 191KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CROSS COUNTRY TOUR BUILDING AWARENESS OF GOVERNMENT’S BIAS AGAINST NATURAL HEALTH PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF PHARMACEUTICALS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews October 22, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Since October 4, the National Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) was been collecting signatures in support of a new vision of health care for Canadians. NHPPA president, Shawn Buckley and his wife Teresa left Vancouver in a retro VW van and are now nearing Ottawa. Meanwhile, others are heading toward the capital city from the East coast and flying in from the Yukon. At multiple stops along the way, Canadians are signing a petition in support of the Charter of Health Freedom. The aim is to get over a quarter of a million signatures and to present those to parliamentarians on October 25.

Written several years ago the Charter is proposed legislation that gives natural health products and traditional medicines their own Act. Since 2023, when the federal government made major changes to the health product regulation fee structure in a budget bill, access to such products has been thwarted. “The Charter protects our access to natural health products and traditional medicines by creating a separate legal category for them. Rather than being deemed as dangerous drugs under the Food and Drugs Act, under the Charter of Health Freedom, natural health products and traditional medicines are deemed to be safe, as they are in the United States.’”

The tour has been accompanied by the “World’s Greatest Health Show”, an online broadcast featuring live and prerecorded interviews with Canadians who use natural health products or research, make or sell them. Many interviewed explain how “standard” medical practitioners tried and failed to successfully treat conditions using pharmacological products and how natural health products and homeopathic treatments were better able to address root causes of illness. Viewers learn how prolonged use of certain prescribed medications can result in nutritional depletion and how Health Canada has previously raided the offices of natural health product manufacturers to stop their production and sale.

For more information on the Charter of Health Freedom or any aspects of the tour, contact the Natural Health Product Protection Association at 519-648-2050.

See also:

The Charter of Health Freedom: www.charterofhealthfreedom.org

A written summary of the critical situation in which makers, vendors and users of natural health products find themselves https://nhppa.org/crisis-summary/.

A two-minute video summary

.

Tour Information: https://nhppa.org/health-charter-tour/.

Full day video recordings of the Health Show, with older days at the bottom https://nhppa.org/live/.

Recordings of individual speakers are found on this playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL62b3yIapDmAY22SBEUsPtUgPDUrDwSNj

Various people interviewed explain how they have been helped by natural health products, or manufacturers or vendors speak about how they have been restricted by Health Canada. NHPPA president Shawn Buckley tells how a Health Canada lawyer has even admitted under oath that they are supposed to prioritize “patent protection” over human health.

For an example of the use of violence to remove economic competition, links to the Alberta Truehope story are found here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/174525559/example-stopping-the-sale-of-the-nutritional-supplement-truehope

A letter writing tool to encourage Members of Parliament to “Support the Charter: End the Drug Model for Traditional Remedies” is at the bottom of this page: https://nhppa.org/health-charter-tour/

An article about nutritional depletion by nutrition consultant, Dr. Zoltan P. Rona was recently published Vitality Magazine https://vitalitymagazine.com/issue/july-2025/.

Dr Z Rona Vitality Magazine July 2025 Nutrient Depletion 219KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The following information is posted on https://nhppa.org/citizens/

Health Canada Wouldn’t Really Limit My Ability To Access Natural Health Products, Would They?

They can. And they are. Learn how Health Canada’s initiatives are threatening your livelihood and your ability to serve your customers.

01

Stricter regulations and new fees

Health Canada is imposing stricter regulations and new fees on natural health product (NHP) manufacturers which will increase prices and cause the loss of products because manufacturers will be unable or unwilling to afford licensing.

02

Removing the right to use traditional use evidence

If NHPs are unable to rely on traditional use evidence in the licensing process, we will lose products. For example, “ginger is traditionally used to treat nausea” would no longer be an acceptable label claim under Health Canada’s Self-Care Framework.

03

Restricting NHPs to over the counter uses

Under Health Canada’s Self-Care Framework, label claims for NHPs are restricted to conditions for which you would not seek the advice of a health care practitioner licensed by the province. That means NHPs could no longer be licensed for many of the ailments your customers currently choose to manage naturally.

04

New $5,000,000 a day fines

These fines can be imposed for violating the laws on NHPs (such as communicating product uses outside of the label claims). Prior to June 22, 2023, the maximum fine you faced for violating the laws on NHPs was $5,000. Now it is $5,000,000 a day. These fines apply to all directors and employees within NHP businesses, whereas they used to only apply to corporations. How could any of us withstand $5,000,000 per day fines?

05

Increased Health Canada censorship will prevent truthful advertising

If you or your staff make any health claim about a product outside of the Health-Canada-approved label claims, even if you know it to be true, you and your employees could face a $5,000,000 per day fine. It’s very difficult to sell a product if you can’t tell the customer all the potential uses and benefits. How will this affect your sales?

06

Are you ready to join NHPPA’s Citizen Network & use your influence to help protect the natural health industry?