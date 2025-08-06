The Charter of Health Freedom is proposed legislation that gives natural health products and traditional medicines their own Act.

Below is a copy of a press release shared on August 4, 2025 in both English and French by the Natural Health Product Protection Association. https://nhppa.org/media/

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Natural Health Product Protection Association info@nhppa.org

THE NHPPA ANNOUNCES THE TABLING OF THE THIRD LARGEST PAPER PETITION IN CANADIAN HISTORY AND THE LAUNCH OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST HEALTH SHOW

The Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) has announced that the Citizen Petition in support of the Charter of Health Freedom (Health Charter) will be driven across the nation starting in Victoria BC on October 4th, 2025. It is to be delivered at the end of October on Parliament Hill.

The Citizen Petition in support of the Health Charter is currently the third largest paper petition in Canadian history. There are currently over 147,000 signatures.

The Health Charter will codify our existing health rights. It will also require the Federal Government to act in the best interests of Canadians when regulating natural and traditional remedies. Currently the Federal Government is not under any legal obligation to seek good health outcomes or even to act in the public interest when regulating natural and traditional remedies.i

It will take three weeks for the Health Charter to travel across Canada. During the tour the NHPPA will host the largest health show ever held (called the World’s Greatest Health Show). The Health Show will include presentations by:

Canadians who rely on natural and traditional remedies;

Leading Health Experts;

Health Practitioners explaining their healing traditions and their successes;

Health Food Stores regarding successes in helping people and their current challenges;

Legal and Regulatory Experts on health rights, censorship of truthful health information, and the regulatory environment.

The Health Show is the World’s first in having ordinary Canadians sharing their health stories. The World’s Greatest Health Show and the Health Charter Tour are meant to bring Canadians together with a better understanding of the benefits of our natural and traditional healing traditions.



i Neither the Food and Drugs Act or the Natural Health Product Regulations impose any duty on Health Canada to obtain good health outcomes or even to act in the public interest - https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/F-27/index.html; https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/SOR-2003-196/index.html

Here is more information about the Charter of Health Freedoms: https://www.charterofhealthfreedom.org

The NHPPA website includes

a video that explains how what is called by Health Canada as a “self-care framework” is resulting in less, not more access to natural health products.

discussion papers related to the regulation of Natural Health Products going back to 2009;

a two-page “Crisis Summary” outlining the problem with the federal government’s current plans for natural health product regulation, written in English, French and Chinese, as the government's also negatively impact the availability of products used by traditional Chinese medicine specialists;

a number of other flyers, posters, and information packages presenting the Charter of Health Freedoms as a possible solution to various problems current with natural health product regulations.

recommended changes to legislation:

Cris Robinson is a Lethbridge natural health product store owner. She explained how current regulations are negatively impacting her customers and her business. See this recording from February 2025.