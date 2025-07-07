Press Release Lawyers Discuss Muzzling Of Bc Legal System 2.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LAWYERS TO DISCUSS BC GOVERNMENT MUZZLING OF LAWYERS VIA LEGAL PROFESSIONS ACT

PANEL DISCUSSION

A panel discussion has been planned for 7 pm PST, Thursday, July 10, 2025 to discuss British Columbia’s Legal Professions Act (LPA). This Act was passed into law in May 2024. At the time, the majority NDP government stopped debate when only 9% of Bill 21 was reviewed in the legislature.

Constitutional Lawyer Paul Jaffe and retired human rights lawyer Gail Davidson believe the enactment of the Legal Professions Act signals the “imminent death of the legal system” and will bring about the death of democracy in British Columbia. Until the Act is enforced, the Legal Professions Act of 1998 remains in place.

Gail Davidson is a member of the Law Society of BC, having first practiced criminal and family law before entering the field of international human rights. Her publications were recognized by many international organizations, including the United Nations. She was also the founder and executive director of Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada.

SYSTEMATIC REPLACEMENT OF BC LAWS WITH TOTALITARIAN VERSIONS

Speaking about the LPA in September 2024, Davidson stated: “During the past two years, BC has systematically replaced laws that are intended to serve the public purpose, protect rights and ensure against the abuse of power by state authorities with laws that restrict or extinguish rights, impose severe penalties for dissent and for non-compliance, and grant political appointees, people who lack independence, competence and accountability, sweeping powers to make laws free from oversight by the judiciary, the public, or the legislative assembly.”

Davidson stated the Legal Professions Act prevents lawyers from providing legal representation for their clients free from state interference. Furthermore, it makes lawyers unable to “act as an effective safeguard … from abuse and power, unconstitutional laws and the violation of rights”. Davidson was addressing attendees at a Town Hall event in Burnaby BC on September 28, 2024. At that time, neither the Health Professions and Occupations Act or the Legal Professions Act were fully enforced. Davidson’s entire 12 minute address has been removed from YouTube but can be heard on the uncensored video platform Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5hz7lp-gail-davidson-legal-professions-act.html

Paul Jaffe, the second presenter at the upcoming July 10 event, has four decades of legal experience and has worked with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, “representing clients in high-profile cases related to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and government accountability” and has served as a commissioner for the National Citizens Inquiry.

Opposition to the LPA, also known as Bill 21, was significant with many groups calling for the withdrawal of the bill. These included: Law Society of BC, Canadian Federation of Law Societies, Canadian Bar Association, BC Branch, Trial Lawyers Association of BC, Federation of Asian-Canadian Lawyers, South-Asian Bar Association, Alberta Civil Trial Lawyers Association, Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers Association, and the local bar associations of Abbotsford & District, Cowichan Valley, Kamloops, South Cariboo, Surrey, and Vancouver.

The Law Society of BC had filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Legal Professions Act and applied for an order preventing the law from coming into force until the constitutional challenge had been determined. On 17 July 2024 the BC Supreme Court dismissed the application with leave to reapply once the transition process was completed. (See Slide 44 of this presentation.)

LEGISLATING TOTALITARIANISM THROUGH THREE NEW BC LAWS COMBINED

On April 2, 2025 Dr. Matthew Cockle, a philosophy scholar, researcher and former UBC professor, publicly posted a presentation and a transcript entitled Legislating Totalitarianism in British Columbia. He outlines the sections of the BC Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EMDA), the BC Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), and the BC Legal Professions Act (LPA) that, if enforced, will allow “government and administrative bodies to bypass existing laws and to exercise unlimited authority without challenge.”

In an interview with former investment consultant Maryann Gebauer, Dr. Cockle talks about the restrictions posed by the three Acts on the medical and legal professionals and on the public at large.

Dr. Cockle has previously written about the impacts of conflicts of interest on health care. As well, he previously wrote about one BC nurse and three ON physicians who have struggled to defend themselves against accusations from their regulatory bodies after they were incorrectly deemed has having provided as medical misinformation. Lawyers for Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Patrick Phillips and Dr. Crystal Luchkiw argued that “COVID-19 related restrictions that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has imposed upon doctors in Ontario are not only unethical and contrary to best medical practice, but they are also unlawful.” Under BC’s new Legal Professions Act, lawyers themselves would be discouraged from taking on any cases that counter the government narrative under threat of penalty or disbarment.

HEALTH PROFESSIONS AND OCCUPATIONS ACT EQUALLY TOTALITARIAN

Concerns about the Legal Professions Act mirror those shared by Health Professionals around the enactment of the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), which was quietly passed in November 2022. The 276 page legislation contained 645 sections, only 233 of which were discussed in the legislature before the vote was called and passed by the majority government. The HPOA puts the power to place regulations affecting all health professionals in the province in the hands of a single minister. It hands over to investigators the powers to search, inspect, seize, and record personal and confidential patient health information without a court order. The wording of the HPOA sees health professionals ‘as potential felons’ in that it defines them as those who “provide health services that may present a risk of harm to the public”. Any health professional can be accused of and investigated for professional misconduct based on an undefined charge of “providing false or misleading information” without any definition of what is to be considered false or misleading by whom. Additionally, under the HPOA, health professionals are to be fined up to $25,000 or imprisoned for up to 6 months, or both, without being entitled to an opportunity to be heard, or to have their case reviewed by the Health Professions Review Board.

A government-appointed discipline tribunal and a superintendent’s office are to control BC’s regulatory colleges and their members, who are to be responsible solely to the BC Minister of Health. The number of regulatory colleges has been collapsed from 16 to 6, merging many professions and occupations. The colleges are to be immune from any legal proceedings for damages, should any health professionals seek to legally challenge rulings against them. Board members are to be appointed only by government, not elected from within the membership.

And at any time, health professionals can be required to take “vaccination for transmissible diseases”, this without any definition of vaccine or transmissible disease. (A common cold can be considered transmissible and an mRNA injection can be considered a ‘vaccine’ while having a negative impact on immunity.) More details about the HPOA can be found in this article, published in the BCMJ in October 2024. https://bcmj.org/letters/physicians-need-read-and-understand-health-professions-and-occupations-act

Press releases, patient alerts, explanatory videos and other materials prepared by Health Professionals of British Columbia can be found here https://hpobc.com/press-releases/. These include a video that explains how under the HPOA, complaints can be submitted anonymously by people who are not patients of a given health professional, and whose identity will not be revealed. A health practitioner’s licence will immediately be suspended, even before the complaint is investigated. Given these conditions, the narrator explains, conscientious physicians and health practitioners are leaving the province or retiring early. Lawyer Paul Jaffe, as well as three BC physicians (Dr. York Hsiang, Dr. Stephan Malthouse and Dr. Charles Hoffe) explain the impacts of BC’s HPOA in further detail here https://hpobc.com/category/dr-x-interviews/. Additional videos about the HPOA have recently been posted here https://www.youtube.com/@TotalHealthMagazine. A document posted in March 2025 provides further details: https://bcrising.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/HPOA-Training-Letter-to-MLA-Mar-2025.pdf

LEGISLATIVE TYRANNY TRENDING INTERNATIONALLY

Prior to 2020, Beate Bahner, a notable German legal author and lawyer, focused on medical health law and had been addressing the corruption of the German health care system. In 2020, she focussed on the government coronavirus measures. Former Ontario litigation lawyer, Lisa Miron, LLB, LLM, BSC in Environmental Science, profiled Beate Bahner in her recent book entitled “WORLD ON MUTE - How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying Our Nations and Eliminating our Civil Liberties." Lisa Miron has tracked similar legislation in other countries, including in Germany.

Given the lack of evidence that keeping shops and businesses open was posing any risk of infection, Bahner advocated on behalf of small businesses who were suffering devastating financial losses. Bahner repeatedly filed extensive briefs and appealed to the Chancellor and all heads of government to end the lockdown tyranny as well as the ban on public demonstrations. (Chapter 27) Bahner herself had called for nationwide demonstrations to put the pressure on the government in tandem with her appeals. Yet since demonstrations were illegal, she caught the attention of the police, who subsequently arrested her for having “incited” an illegal act. Bahner felt threatened by a mysterious surveillance vehicle and called for police protection, Meanwhile, police had received orders to arrest her. Given her confused state at their arrival, police chose to transport her to a psychiatric institute where she remained in solitary confinement without access to legal counsel for a number of days.

While Bahner was not held for long, the former lead prosecutor who successfully charged VW with emissions fraud, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, has been behind bars since October 2023, denied bail and held without a charge until a long delayed court case. He was unable to visit his dying mother, was handcuffed and shackled for every court appearance, and was held under solitary confinement for months. Fuellmich’s trial ended in April 2025, when he was sentenced to a further 3 years and 9 months in prison. Fuellmich had been running the German (later International) Corona Investigate Committee, and had founded a new political party that was beginning to garner quite a lot of attention. German authorities had secretly written a memo identifying Fuellmich as a major threat. As his Corona Investigative Committee was compiling sufficient testimony to consider laying charges against key figures in the COVID-19 vaccine saga, including Bill Gates, Fuellmich was kidnapped while on holidays in Mexico and was remanded in custody in Germany. Fuellmich’s law firm had been receiving donations from those supportive citizens hoping to assist in Fuellmich’s efforts to see justice for the vast numbers of deaths that could have been avoided had the German, American and other governments (and the WHO) not ignored peer-reviewed and published evidence that countered globally enacted Corona measures. Those seeking to obstruct Fuellmich’s investigative work used his handling of donor funds as a pretext to try him in court. Here is an interview prior to the imprisonment in which Dr. Fuellmich speaks with US lawyer Todd Calendar about the situation at the time.

See also this post summarizing much of the work of Fuelllmich’s Corona investigative committee. https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/cp/165907466

The most recent lawyer to be imprisoned on a related matter has been Dutch lawyer, Arno Van Kassel, who had also been planning to lay charges against a range of perpetrators of COVID-19 crimes including former Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte, as well as Bill Gates and the Pfizer corporation. See https://truthsummit.substack.com/cp/166775016.

PROSECUTION OF A JUDGE

Not only lawyers, judges too are potentially not safe when laws are enacted that shut down independent legal arguments, allowing only “state approved” facts and arguments. In 2021, a German family court judge whose ruling focused on the unconstitutionality of mask mandates for children was himself prosecuted for alleged “judicial misconduct” and received a suspended sentence. (Chapter 28)

USE OF “CITIZEN SPIES”

In chapter 28, Lisa Miron further explains that in Germany, regulatory bodies are encouraging ‘citizen spies’ to file anonymous claims against a range of professionals, reminiscent of the Stasi, the secret police agency of the German Democratic Republic (communist East Germany). The Stasi did the majority of its investigations based on incoming anonymous complaints.

THE EMERGENCE OF A POLICE STATE

Organizers of the LPA event on July 10 remind Canadians to consider the implications for society if lawyers or judges are effectively silenced under the Legal Professions Act. Legal professionals can be afraid of being sanctioned in various ways if they take on the case of a client who is attempting to push back against a particular governmental policy. Sanctions can range from Censorship to Sanction to Probation to Suspension and eventually, to Disbarment (Source).

If lawyers decline cases, and judges ensure their judgments comply only with government preferences, citizens are left without legal representation, especially if they are seeking to bring forward cases related to government imposed violations of the Canadian Bill of Rights or of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

UNEXAMINED REGULATORY IMPLICATIONS OF BILL C-5

In the rushed last-minute discussion of Bills C-5, C-6 and C-7 just before their summer break. MPs and Senators glossed over this statement in section 3, of Bill C-5.

Act and regulations prevail 3 The provisions of this Act and the regulations made under it prevail over the provisions of any other Act of Parliament and any regulations made under any other Act of Parliament to the extent of any conflict between them.

There is nothing in this statement that confirms the intention that it be only applied to the streamlining of goods and services or to resource development. Close readers of C-5, which has reportedly been granted royal assent, note a clear LACK OF CLARITY as to WHO can do WHAT. And they note limitless powers are being grated through the inclusion of this one uniquely open-ended clause.

Conservative MPs hurriedly listed 17 Acts to be exempt from the “carte blanche” override of this Bill, including the Labour Act. That Act however, does not address regulatory bodies like medical or other professional colleges. Absent a total repeal of the new “Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act” it is unclear whether Canadian professionals will be regulated through a single national regulatory agency/college governing each profession/related occupation. It is also unclear whether potential national regulatory bodies would start drafting regulations from scratch or whether they would simply adopt existing totalitarian Acts like the BC Health Professions and Occupations Act and the Legal Professions Act and apply them nationally.

GLOBAL GOVERNANCE RELIES ON CITIZEN SILENCE AND COMPLIANCE

With next to no discussion and analysis of all of these Bills and Acts and Regulations in the government-funded, corporate-backed media, and very little in the “alternative” and “independent” media, and no opportunities to engage in public discussions, Canadians might be unaware of the implications of all of the following;

- the BC Health Professions and Occupations Act

The BC Legal Professions Act,

the new federal Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act (one of two parts formerly known as C-5)

recent legislation in Germany and the Netherlands,

the recent American “One Big Beautiful Bill” under discussion in the USA

Global Governance Documentation

In each case, the right for citizens to participate in joint decision making as to how they will be governed is progressively being removed. In each case as well, the right to access legal remedies by those who experience harms or retribution is becoming non-existent.

For further contextualization of rapidly evolving global governance schemes and to visualize where they can lead, readers are invited to view this animated film: Beyond the Reset and this documentary AGENDA:Their Vision, Your Future.

Afterthought - for anyone whom the inclusion of “Global Governance Documentation” in the above list of totalitarian documents was a little “over the top” or “too conspiratorial”.

Any discussion of granting unrestricted, undefined, all-encompassing decision making powers to unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats or members of the Executive branch of government (the Prime Minster, Cabinet, Privy Council, etc.) cannot occur without the awareness that there is a parallel move at the level of institutions positioning themselves for global governance far beyond the original stated intentions. Country representatives at the UN and WHO report having votes essentially pushed through without fair and fulsome consideration. The partnership between the United Nations and the World Economic Forum was inked with little media coverage despite the pushback from over 200 NGOs. Here are a few instances from the United Nations Declaration on Future Generations showing (in black) how the UN sees itself at the core of a World Governance scheme. The entire series will be added to the CSNews Guide to the Globalist Series (which starts here).





