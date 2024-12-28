Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews December 28, 2024 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Following Israel's attack on the last remaining functional hospital in northern Gaza, the Kamal Adwan Hospital, and the beating and arrest of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, Doctors Against Genocide are holding an Emergency Meeting Sunday, Dec. 29 at 12pm ET.

Doctors against Genocide describes itself as: "a global coalition of healthcare workers dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed”.

https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/

Their resources are intended to “equip healthcare professionals and the public with insights into historical context and healthcare impacts of Genocide.” Their Not Another Child, Not Another Hospital campaign calls for the “Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire and an End to the ongoing Genocide to Allow Health Operations to Resume”.

Sunday’s emergency livestream will be posted here:

Organizations Interested in co-streaming the event can contact leadership@doctorsagainstgenocide.org .

Dr. Nidal Jboor, one of the co-founders of Doctors against Genocide, spoke about Friday’s attack on this hospital and on the planned livestream event as part of the weekly online meeting of the International Peace Coalition hosted by the US based Schiller Institute. The recording of the weekly meeting from Friday Dec. 27 is expected to be posted here: https://www.youtube.com/@SchillerInstitute/streams. (Dr. Jboor spoke approximately 2/3 of the way through.)

The Hospital Attack

The Middle East Eye reported the following on 28 December 2024 12:34 GMT (Last update: 4 hours 47 mins ago) Israeli forces detained the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, after setting the health facility in northern Gaza on fire with doctors and patients inside, according to health officials.

The hospital was stormed by Israeli troops on Friday, following nearly three months of a suffocating blockade and constant air strikes on its departments and their vicinity. The bombing caused several departments to catch fire, killing and wounding Palestinian medical workers and patients, according to Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

All remaining medical staff, patients and their relatives were taken out of the hospital at gunpoint, forced to strip down to their underwear and transferred to an unknown location. At the time of the raid, there were 350 people in the hospital, including 180 medical workers and 75 wounded people, according to the Gaza-based Government Media Office. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-forces-arrest-gaza-hospital-chief-after-burning-doctors-and-patients-alive

####