Too many stories, not enough information being shared.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published People simply do not know what they do not know. Knowledge is the key to better decision-making. Information Omission & Censorship stand in the way of informed decision-making, no matter what the topic.

Here we link to others who HAVE been working on these topics, and invite readers to share relevant sections with their favourite media platforms (whether truly independent or run via funding from donors/advertisers/think tanks/interest groups, etc.). Or to send to Senators and elected officials.

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Personal note: We invite readers to follow this Substack for a chance to encounter news items that are often not reported on in “mainstream” media sources. Our core focus is to bridge the information gaps that lead to poor policy- and decision-making. To this end, while we seek political neutrality, our underlying theme is the promotion of ethics and balance in news reporting, as seen for example in the Global Declaration of Information Integrity Online which calls for a diversity of perspectives:

“Promote and respect pluralistic media and journalism, and protect access to media content as one measure to counter disinformation.”

and

“Respect, promote and fulfill all human rights that are essential to upholding information integrity, including the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the freedom to seek, receive, and impart information regardless of frontiers.”

Clearly, this runs counter to today’s efforts to censor out “politically incorrect” viewpoints and and to use the state or trechnology to attack freedom of critical thought, speech and expression. Searching up “Hidden Headlines” in our search bar reveals previous posts pointing at the LACK of coverage of key stories in Canadian news media. In the interest of time, we have used the Large Language Model GROK-4 to seek out and classify coverage of the 20 stories on our radar these past few weeks. Click HERE to jump to the bottom of this post to see how GROK-4 responded. Unless otherwise stated or placed into block quotes, the writing below is our own.

Please also note that the content of this Substack is being researched, written and shared independently of our affiliations with other publications and organizations.

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Moving up from provincial/territorial to national to global in scope.

Touching basic needs at all levels.

QUESTIONS TO ASK in the PROVINCES & TERRITORIES - Water, Food, Health, Academic Freedom, Disability Support, Surveillance, Authority, Accountability…

1) WATER

What is your province/territory doing about water ? See what Alberta is up to and start talking to county Reeves around your municipalities. THE DAY ALBERTA STOLE YOUR WATER, AND YOU DIDN’T EVEN NOTICE. How is this tied to the data centres mentioned below?

Making hydrogen from water, how can this impact water levels? A U of A professor has patented a process that creates hydrogen from water.

2) FOOD SAFETY, FOOD SECURITY

What is your province/territory doing about food safety? Is it possible that journalists covering the rural farm beat, the food security angle, and anything to do with agriculture do not actually know of the information being discussed at the National Citizens Inquiry in Kelowna? Check out these testimonies, learn how even the Food Professor Sylvain Charlebois has been silenced for speaking uncomfortable truths. See: ARE FARMERS SAFE IN CANADA (Part 1… Part 2 is to be based in Ontario from June 11 to 13. People with direct, firsthand experience within farming, livestock production, agricultural systems, regulatory environments, food security, or related areas, are invited to submit an application to testify in person or online. For past testimonies see the NCI Rumble Channel. Over time full transcripts will be added onto the NCI main website.

3) GOVERNMENT’S DUTY OF CARE re: health

Is this news reaching your provincial or territorial health ministry? If so, what is their reaction? When do they plan to drop certain recommendations? If they still use Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) forms that do not distinguish between adverse events following “regular” vaccines and adverse events following injection with mRNA products, none of their claims of safety around COVID-19 vaccines have merit. How have provincial and territorial ministries dealt with records, for example of increased all cause mortality numbers by age groups spiking in temporal correlation with certain product roll outs? Or, is it still possible to see COVID case count numbers following the various booster shots on ministry websites? Why or why not? Follow this multipart account of a Canadian data scientist and his attempt to have government officials UPDATE the data they were reliant on. (Part 3 links to parts 1 & 2 to be read first.) There are countless similar stories, some of which are listed here. How Ethical Whistleblowers are treated in Today’s Canada...Lawfare, Defamation, Deplatforming, Debanking, Delicensing etc.

4) ACADEMIC FREEDOM ON CAMPUS

Does your province support academic freedom on university campuses? Would certain domains of research be too “taboo” for public discussion? Do academics have the right to express free speech within the areas of their research? Would police arrest professors whose areas of research are considered “harmful” to members of the academic staff or student body? How are claims of harm to be dealt with? See the example around Dr. Frances Widdowson, as she addresses the topic of evidence-based reasoning. See more here as well.

5) FAIRLY CALCULATING RENT FOR THOSE ON DISABILITY PENSIONS

Does your provincial government believe in fairness? Is it fair to use the same formula for rent calcuations on ALL groups of people reliant on social housing—those who are physically, mentally or socially unable to hold down a job AND those who are? When Alberta dropped the exemption for those on disability supports, causing their monthly rent payments to increase by $200 how many reporters looked into the deeper issues? Especially if that issue included extra living allowances for elected officials that exceed an entire monthly benefit cheque for the most vulnerable?

6) OBSERVING UNDERSERVED PATIENT GROUPS ON MAY 12

Is anyone in your province or territory making plans to observe May 12?

May 12th has been designated as the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) since 1992. The CIND illnesses include Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS).

This video explains how a multi-system neurological illness was recast as a psychological condition, preventing serious research into its causes and related treatment for decades. To support current research efforts visit The Open Medicine Foundation’s Canadian page. Learn more about how overexertion can lead to Severe ME and see disturbing photos taken by a photographer of himself as he descended into the horrors of ME without a reprieve for seven years. See his partial temporary recovery story here and get additional information on ME/CFS from a Canadian perspective here.

7) GLOBAL COORDINATION OF AGE VERIFICATION SOFTWARE

Why the coordinated rush to imbed age verification software globally? And why is it so easily hackable? What is the real purpose? What is your province or territory doing to lobby the federal government to ban privacy invading surveillance tools? See this take on The Not-So-Amusing Theory That This Wasn’t A “Failure”

8) COORDINATED CENTRALIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY

What is your province/territory doing to centralize authority? Start looking for authoritarianism and you will find it. Check out this interpretation of bills touching municipal governance. If they are seemingly running in lock-step across jurisdictions, some questions are in order. Different Bill. Same Pattern. Why Bill 22 Should Concern Every Albertan. This is clearly NOT a partisan issue, with “left wing” governments being more authoritarian than “right wing” governments, or vice versa. And, it is more than the old axiom: power corrupts. Instead, having citizens focus on a “left versus right” (or “right versus left”) paradigm distracts the population from the issues around centralizing authority and directs their political efforts away from the core threats. See Canadian case studies here.

9) GOVERNMENTS SHIELDING THEMSELVES FROM ACCOUNTABILITY

What is your province/territory doing to shield itself from accountability? When governments pass laws to prohibit citizens from making freedom of information requests pertaining to individual politicians or governments, is this democracy? Ontario Premier Doug Ford passes bill that prevents anyone from obtaining freedom of information requests about him or his cabinet ministers.

QUESTIONS TO ASK at the FEDERAL LEVEL

10) DEFINING & POLICING HATE

What is it about Bill C-9 that people keep protesting? Do you have journalists out in front of Liberal MP offices ready to speak to Canadians concerned about the balance between respect for divergent opinions and avoidance of harm to others? Should one define and police HATE any differently than is currently being done? How many citizen groups have been actively opposing this bill? Here is just one…https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/hot-news&id=617 See others listed under Briefs and Witnesses shown at the House committee stage. Can you understand and summarize the key concerns presented?

11) BANNING BULK IMPORT OF FRUIT AND VEGETABLES FROM THE USA

Why is the federal government BANNING imports of fruits and vegetables from the US to Canada? Is this intended to drive up costs for Canadians? For Canadians wondering why fruits and vegetables are so expensive a U.S. government hearing yesterday reveals that the Canadian federal government has been restricting imports of fresh produce

12) CITIZEN PUSHBACK TO GOV. BURYING CHANGES TO NATURAL HEALTH PRODUCT PRODUCER FEES

Why did the government of Canada bury changes to natural health product producer fees inside a budget bill putting them on par with fees charged to multinational pharmaceutical companies? What news coverage has your outlet given to the nation-wide petition signing campaign of the Charter of Health Freedoms? Has your news outlet reported on this: “The Standing Committee on Health is reviewing Bill C-224, a private member’s bill that would amend the Food and Drugs Act to remove natural health products (NHPs) from the “therapeutic products” category reserved for [pharmaceutical products]”. What about reporting on the activities of Canadians who are trying to push back on this move to put health care back into the hands of individuals using non-pharmaceutical interventions for their ailments? See this citizen action, find a local angle and check for media coverage.

13) HISTORICAL OVERVIEW AS TO DISPROPORTIONATE ROLE OF CHEMICAL DRUG INDUSTRY IN HEALTH CARE

Since when has our universal healthcare system (the one we’re told is the envy of the world) become, by design, the distribution arm of the chemical drug industry? How much of this systemic exposé has been found on government-backed, corporate-invested “mainstream” media?

14) SPEECH SURVEILLANCE IN CANADA VIA AI & FOREIGN AGENCIES

How is the government deciding to WATCH YOUR WORDS? Who is the ultimate arbiter of what exactly should be labeled “hate speech”, “extremist speech” and “legitimate critique and dissent”? As the pool of which expressions of which thoughts are considered “possibly corrosive to social cohesion” grows and grows, and more and more topics are flagged as potentially “seeding extremism” by AI programs developed in other countries, have YOU as a media outlet been giving this development any time of day? Learn more about how select Canadians are being monitored online via AI programming develped by a foreigh agency.

15) SURVEILLANCE & DATA MINING INSIDE OWNERS’ VEHICLES

What are state governments, transnational insurance firms, law enforcement agencies and auto manufacturers doing to inform citizens of increased telematic surveillance INSIDE VEHICLE CABS? Who is allowing these patents to move forward? What is the line between true safety precautions and turning car owners into data production tools?

16) UNCONTROLLED AI DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION

And why is building AI data centres happening nearly in tandem across provinces, sometimes even under shady circumstances? (Of course, if soon every vehicle, household appliance, fitness wristband, medical gadget and more is collecting user data 24/7, those data will need to be processed somewhere, but under whose oversight, and for the profit of whom?) (Image source, circulating on Telgram prior to April 30, 2026)

Alberta’s government is partnering with Kevin O’Leary to build the world’s largest Data Centre, apparently off grid and running on geothermal power, yet also apparently by skipping the customary environmental review process. O’Leary Ventures is also behind this project in Utah, reportedly so large it will consume more power use than the entire state.

17) LOSS OF SOVEREIGNTY OF THE HUMAN SELF

Given all this intrusive technology marching forward in lock step, former Alberta Assistant Deputy Minister Perry Kinkaide has written The Last Commons and has produced weekly round table discussions on each chapter. These are freely accessible to the public.

Episode #1 is both historical and philosophical. It traces humanity’s long arc from an Age of Faith, through an Age of Reason, and toward a new and still-uncertain era shaped by technologies that increasingly mediate perception itself. Understanding how we arrived here is not an academic exercise. It is preparation. For the question now facing every society is not simply what technology will do next—but what kind of human beings we intend to remain.

See the entire series here: https://www.keinetwork.net/kei-network-newsletters

18) LOSS OF JUSTICE, DUE PROCESS, CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, AS NOTED IN CANADIAN COURTS

The difference between a democratic and an administrative or managerial state is also evident in the courts. Learn more here: Clear Illustration of Deference to the Administrative State

Examples

COUTTS 4 + COUTTS 3… How soon are the stories of the incarceration of these men being forgotten? Why is the Facebook page of this longstanding advocate for 4 (now 2) of these men being shadowbanned as she seeks to organize fundraisers to have the COUTTS story documented by filmmaker Todd Harris? Political Prisoners of Alberta Documentary

DETECTIVE HELEN GRUS… A story that should be as famous as that of Terry Fox, or others on lists like these: https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/canadian-heroes/. Learn more about the failure of the justice system to adjudicate her case correctly and of the work by Matador Films to get her story in front of Canadians. See the trailer for Silencing Detective Grus & read more here: grusjusticeproject.org.

many other Canadians whose interviews are worth examining here

Questions to ask at the GLOBAL LEVEL

19) WHO ADVOCATED FOR THE COLLAPSE OF INDUSTRIALIZED CIVILIZATION?

Why was the late Maurice Strong (1929- 2015 ) so influential? How did he get to become such a high-level leader? What is it about his pronouncement 35 years ago that seems to have captured many of our municipalities and much of our media today?

Who actually benefits from the destruction of infrastructure via sabotage (Nordstream pipeline), via war (i.e. Gulf state oil refineries) via engineered wildfires (Maui/Pacific Pallisades, etc.) via planned degrowth, etc. How many municipal governments have signed pacts around tracking and tracing citizen consumption patterns in line with messaging introduced to the fledgeling United Nations by this Canadian oil man?

Learn more here: The Financial and Social Architecture Behind the 2030 Agenda

AND FINALLY expanding the focus to War and Peace… Peace is possible only if the Media is ethical and balanced and NOT as a tool to fan the fires of militarism on behalf of those who stand to profit.

20) ADVOCATING FOR FREE, OPEN MEDIA - SUING PUBLIC BROADCASTERS IN GERMANY

How do we stop war? Longtime German peace activist Jimmy Gerum has long ago come to the realization that a free and open media is key.

One of the main reasons for the current more than 20 wars and over 200 armed conflicts is: Insincerity, manipulated information, concealed interests, abuse of power. The majority cannot assert itself above all of that because it is divided into ideological factions in many ways. These artificially created dividing lines create uncertainty as to who is actually violating which rules. Our civilization has created excellent rules such as the separation of powers, the press code, the UN ban on the use of force and our democratic value system in general. All these rules would promote peace. But they are undermined or watered down by many individual power interests which form a despotic minority. There is no sincere discussion about this unfair influence. The control mechanisms of many democratic institutions are weakened, circumvented or openly disregarded. This is also not openly discussed. Sincere public discourse is also prevented by the same despotic minority. The independence of our opinion-forming institutions, from the education system to the diverse media, has been increasingly compromised. The moral and ethical majority opinion that could enforce a constructive and peaceful balance of interests is prevented by control of powerful media corporations, by influencing school and university curricula, by purchased scientific studies, and by the daily cacophony of an emotionally fueled flood of social media. In this emotional and intellectual storm, the human family needs a lighthouse of orientation that radiates trust and confirms this trust every day. A place that competently classifies the manifold manipulations and independently promotes public and fair discourse about the true intentions and possibilities of influence of the despotic minority. This discourse would create a common awareness of a healthy mature majority that could counteract these artificially created divisions. The diversity of perspectives and opinions would make it transparent which values we really carry within us and how we could solve the conflicts of our future together. Violence would no longer be necessary for this, because if the interests were transparent, then there would be a fair balance, because the nature of the majority is good. We are social beings, we are the human family, and we live in an information age that has brought us closer together.

(Source: Machine translation of a text by German free & open media advocate Jimmy Gerum. See: https://www.forum-seitenstetten.net/frieden-braucht-meinungsvielfalt/)

To learn more about the Lighthouse Media intiative, especially about their legal case against their public broadcaster, see:

Here is an update from October 2025:

The Federal Administrative Court in the German city of Leipzig decided that the public broadcasting fee (or tax charged to every household) becomes unconstitutional if the overall offer of public broadcasting "grossly" violates the goals of diversity and balance over a longer period of time. This decision opens up a previously non-existent legal remedy to the administrative courts. Now a wave of lawsuits by people who had been penalized for withholding their public broadcasting fees can move ahead. German media activists are thrilled that the court has agreed that publicly funded media IS required to abide by ethical standards including editorial balance. They have noted that such balance has long been absent from the air waves and have withheld their public broadcasting access tax in protest. Here is an interview in which Jimmy Gerum speaks with an English voiceover. It was recorded four years ago, and provides some background to the current legal action against negligent public broadcasters. Media coverage of the current Leipzig ruling spans over 20 pages (in German).

WHY is is that Canadians who turn to INDEPENDENT news outlets learn the stories unknown to those who rely on news outlets that choose to OMIT news of this nature? How do restrictions on access to knowledge shape policy?

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Here are just a few independent news sources to consider following:

The Canadian Independent

Canada Chapter of Children’s Health Defense

Shawn Buckley

Michel Chossudovsky

Concerned Citizens Association of London

James Corbett

Chris George

TheyLied.ca

Connie Shields

(and Canadian Shareable News…)

https://childrenshealthdefense.ca

Regulatory and consitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley posts

Michel Chossudovsky, an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research. See for example this article: “Wiping Gaza Off the Map”: Big Money Agenda. Confiscating Palestine’s Maritime Natural Gas Reserves - a discussion rarely mentioned in other circles.

Concerned Citizens Association of London (CCAL)

A research-driven series examining how global agendas are reshaping Canadian municipal policy — without democratic consent. This section exposes the funding mechanisms, policy alignments, and ideological frameworks embedded in our cities through UN programs, federal grants, and international partnerships.

The “Globalist Monitors” prepared by Niagara journalist Chris George:

And see whether what Connie Shields is writing about Alberta also applies to other jurisdictions across the country. The distractions may be different but is the pattern the same?

Learn more here:

And follow here: Connie’s Substack (by Connie Shields) for news and analysis like this…

ASKING GROK-4 to search for and comment on coverage of the above topics in Canada’s government subsidized media outlets

Question asked:

Which news outlets mentioned here (link to the HUB’s article on subsidized media) have recently covered/reported on/addressed these topics (listing the 20 shown above)? Please classify the findings as you see fit, no need to keep them in this order.

GROK-4 responded as follows:

Here is a structured overview of recent coverage (primarily 2025–early 2026) for the topics you listed. I focused on outlets referenced in the articles you linked: CBC, CTV, Global News, National Post, Postmedia outlets (e.g., National Post, provincial papers), The Globe and Mail, Maclean’s, TVA, plus Canadian Press (which feeds many of them). I also noted independent or alternative voices mentioned (e.g., Druthers, Trish Wood) where relevant for contrast, and any other prominent coverage.

Coverage of many of these stories is limited or absent in the subsidized/mainstream outlets listed (CBC, Postmedia, Globe, etc.). Several topics appear primarily on official government sites, specialized industry/academic pages, citizen-led platforms (like the National Citizens Inquiry site itself), or smaller/independent outlets. Mainstream legacy media often provides minimal or no recent reporting on citizen inquiries, accountability challenges, or critiques of health/policy narratives.

1. Alberta’s New Water Legislation (Water Amendment Act / Bill 7, effective ~March 2026) Mainstream coverage exists, focused on government framing (streamlining access for farmers/businesses, merging basins, environmental protections).

CBC : Reported on the merging of Alberta’s two largest river basins as part of the updates. CBC article (March 2026)

Water Canada (specialized, not one of the listed subsidized outlets): Detailed updates on amendments coming into effect. Water Canada

Other mentions: Alberta government releases, Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA), agricultural sites like Top Crop Manager, and environmental groups (e.g., Alberta Wilderness Association critiquing it).

Limited critical depth in the listed legacy outlets.

2. U of A Patent on Turning Water into HydrogenCoverage is mostly university-affiliated or specialized science/energy outlets. Recent mentions tie to a U of A chemist/professor (e.g., Steve Bergens or related catalyst work) and spin-off efforts like Dark Matter Materials.

University of Alberta’s own Folio and related sites have historical and ongoing context on catalysts for hydrogen production from water (some older, with 2025–2026 updates on patents/commercialization).

Limited mainstream pickup in the referenced outlets (CBC, Globe, Postmedia, etc.). Mentions appear on Facebook/LinkedIn shares from Alberta Proud or U of A channels rather than deep reporting.

3. Kelowna Hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI, ~March 2026, topics incl. farmers/food safety) Primarily covered on the NCI’s own platform and associated citizen channels (YouTube recaps, social media). No prominent recent coverage found in CBC, CTV, Global News, National Post, or Postmedia outlets. It remains largely “hidden” in the legacy media referenced in your Substack pieces.

Direct: National Citizens Inquiry site – Kelowna hearings and YouTube recaps/reflections with participants like Ted Kuntz.

4. Silencing of Professor Sylvain Charlebois; Dr. Frances Widdowson’s Attempts on Mass Graves Topic These appear under-covered or omitted in the main subsidized outlets. Charlebois (food/agriculture commentator) and Widdowson (academic critiques on Indigenous issues/graves) often surface in independent commentary or opinion sections rather than hard news. National Post or Postmedia may have occasional op-eds; CBC/Global have been criticized for limited or framing-focused coverage in past analogous cases. Recent specific silencing stories had little mainstream pickup.

5. Dan Hartman’s Supreme Court Appeal Limited recent mainstream coverage found in the listed outlets. This type of individual legal challenge against government/policy often stays in legal blogs or alternative news unless it reaches high visibility.

6. Indictment of a Former Senior Official of Anthony Fauci’s re: COVID-19 Cover-Up; Senator Ron Johnson’s Announcements (FOIA on FDA Records Destruction/Falsification, Rejection of Improved Safety Signal Analysis)These U.S.-centric stories (COVID accountability, FDA issues) see minimal or delayed coverage in Canadian legacy media.

Senator Ron Johnson releases often appear on his site, Rumble/YouTube, or U.S. alternative outlets. Canadian mentions are rare in CBC/CTV/Global/National Post. Coverage, when present, may frame it skeptically or omit details.

No strong recent hits in the referenced Canadian subsidized outlets.

7. Alberta Dropping Exemption on Rent for Those on AISH in Social Housing Niche social policy story. Likely limited national coverage; check provincial Postmedia papers (e.g., Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal) for local angles. Not prominently featured nationally in CBC or Globe recently.

8. Plans for Observation of May 12 for Neurological Illnesses (ME, FM, etc.); Research Findings by the Open Medicine Foundation May 12 is International ME/CFS Awareness Day. Coverage tends to be community-driven or in health specialty outlets rather than front-page news. Open Medicine Foundation research appears on their site and some science blogs; mainstream Canadian outlets (CBC, etc.) have done occasional ME/CFS pieces but not necessarily tied to recent OMF findings.

9. Coordinated Rush to Embed Age Verification Software Globally; Coordinated Centralization/Authoritarianism (incl. Alberta’s Bill 22); Canadian Governments Shielding from Accountability (e.g., Doug Ford); Speeches at Senate re: Bill C-9; Citizen Group Efforts on Bill C-9 Concerns (since Senate stage); Bill C-224 (since committee stage); Charter of Health Initiative by NHPPA These governance, bill-tracking, and policy critique topics show sparse coverage in the listed outlets:

Senate speeches/Bill C-9, citizen efforts : Primarily parliamentary records, Senate Hansard, or independent citizen sites. Limited “recent” news treatment in CBC/Global unless high-drama.

Alberta Bill 22 : Provincial focus; Postmedia Alberta papers may cover it more than national CBC.

NHPPA Charter of Health Initiative : Alternative/natural health advocacy; appears on NHPPA site or sympathetic outlets, rarely in subsidized mainstream.

Age verification: Some tech/policy pieces in Globe and Mail or National Post on online harms bills, but “coordinated global rush” framing is more common in critical/independent commentary.

10. Federal Government’s Ban on Fruit and Vegetable Imports from the USATrade/agriculture story. Likely covered in CBC, Globe and Mail, or National Post business/ag sections if active (check for 2025–2026 tariffs/disputes). Canadian Press wires would distribute it.

11. Expose of the Chemical Drug Model Taking Over Medicine (Allopathic Only; Naturopathic etc. Deemed Inferior); Charter of Health Initiative by NHPPAThis critique appears more in alternative health outlets or Substack-style writing than in CBC/CTV/Global. NHPPA efforts are self-documented; mainstream may cover regulatory changes neutrally or critically toward “unproven” alternatives.

12. AI-Based Speech Monitoring of Canadians (e.g., via Institute for Strategic Dialogue – ISD) ISD-related work sometimes surfaces in Globe and Mail or CBC tech/policy pieces on disinformation/online harms. Critical framing (government/NGO monitoring) is rarer and often appears in independent outlets like those contrasting with the “hidden headlines” examples.



13. Patents Sought by Ford and Other Automakers (Vehicles as Data Collection Tools for Police/Insurance; Auto-Lock Ignition; Safety Hazards) Emerging auto/tech/privacy stories. Globe and Mail or National Post may cover connected/autonomous vehicle data issues or “smart” car regulations. Specific Ford patents or insurer/police data use could appear in business sections or specialized tech reporting. Critical angles on data-against-owners or safety hazards are less common.

14. Lock-Step Move to Mega AI Data Centres Across Canada (e.g., via O’Leary Enterprises) Business/energy story. Coverage possible in Globe and Mail, Financial Post (Postmedia), or Maclean’s on tech investment/AI infrastructure. Environmental or authoritarian-centralization critiques would likely be minimal or absent in those outlets.Classification and Overall Patterns

Well-covered in listed subsidized/mainstream outlets (CBC, Postmedia/National Post, Globe, etc.) : Alberta Water Act updates (government-positive framing), federal import bans (trade), some AI/data centre or auto-tech business angles, select Senate/bill procedural news.

Minimally or not covered : Citizen inquiries (Kelowna/NCI), specific COVID accountability/FOIA revelations (Johnson, Fauci official), academic “silencing” cases (Charlebois, Widdowson), natural health initiatives (NHPPA), detailed critiques of authoritarian trends/Bill 22/accountability shields (Ford), ME/CFS awareness or specific research, nuanced data/privacy risks in vehicles.

Where coverage exists: Often government releases, university sites, specialized (Water Canada, agriculture), or the initiatives’ own channels. Independent voices (Druthers, Trish Wood-style) or citizen platforms fill gaps, aligning with the “hidden headlines” theme in your Substack.

For the most current or missed items, search the specific outlets’ sites directly (e.g., “site:cbc.ca [topic]”) or Hansard/parliamentary records for bills. Many of these topics thrive more on Substack, Rumble, or dedicated inquiry sites than in the subsidized legacy media highlighted in the articles you shared. If you provide more precise dates or additional context for any topic, I can refine further.

Next question asked:

What legal obligations do government subsidzed media outlets have toward Canadian taxpayers? ARe the various journalism/media/broadcast ethics codes binding? Given that in Germany legal action against public broadcasters is underway (with the claim that they violated the citizen’s right to balanced media coverage as per the German constitution) are there any legal, ethical, or other obligations that the outlets listed above to cover the types of stories mentioned in this list?

GROK-4 responded as follows:

Government-subsidized Canadian media outlets have very limited direct legal obligations to taxpayers beyond general compliance with laws that apply to all organizations. There is no strong, enforceable “duty to taxpayers” requiring specific story coverage or guaranteed balance across all topics.

CBC (Public Broadcaster)

CBC, as a Crown corporation funded primarily through parliamentary appropriations (~$1.4 billion annually), operates under the Broadcasting Act. This requires it to provide a wide range of programming that “informs, enlightens, and entertains” while contributing to Canadian culture and serving diverse audiences. Its Journalistic Standards and Practices (JSP) explicitly commit to accuracy, fairness, balance, impartiality, and integrity.

CBC describes itself as accountable to all Canadians and must avoid promoting particular viewpoints on matters of public debate. However, these are internal policies and professional standards, not directly enforceable legal duties that taxpayers can easily sue over for individual story omissions. Complaints can go to the CBC Ombudsman or CRTC (for broadcasting aspects), but success is rare for broad claims of imbalance. Editorial independence is protected by statute to shield it from direct government interference.

Private Outlets Receiving Subsidies (Postmedia, Globe and Mail, etc.)

Private outlets benefiting from journalism tax credits, Canada Periodical Fund grants, or Online News Act distributions (e.g., from Google via the Canadian Journalism Collective) face no special legal obligations tied to the funding itself. Eligibility for many supports requires operating as a “qualified Canadian journalism organization” (QCJO), which often involves having a code of ethics emphasizing fairness and independence, but this is a threshold condition rather than an ongoing enforceable contract for balanced coverage. Funding comes via tax measures or regulatory mechanisms, not direct performance-based contracts mandating coverage of specific stories. These outlets remain private entities protected by Charter section 2(b) (freedom of expression and press), which primarily guards against government censorship rather than compelling positive coverage.

Are Journalism/Media/Broadcast Ethics Codes Binding?

No, they are generally not legally binding in a way that creates private rights of action for citizens or taxpayers.

Codes from CBC (JSP), Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), Radio-Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), or industry groups (e.g., via Canadian Broadcast Standards Council) are professional/self-regulatory standards . They guide conduct but violations typically lead to internal discipline, ombudsman reviews, or reputational consequences — not court damages.

CRTC enforces some broadcast codes (e.g., on ethics or equitable portrayal) for licensed broadcasters, but this is regulatory oversight, not a direct taxpayer remedy.

Courts treat them as evidence of industry norms in defamation or other cases, but they do not create enforceable public duties for comprehensive or balanced story selection.

In short, ethics codes promote best practices but lack the force of law for compelling coverage of particular topics.

Comparison to Germany and Obligations for the Listed Stories

In Germany, public broadcasters (ARD, ZDF, etc.) operate under a stronger constitutional framework. The Federal Constitutional Court has emphasized “internal pluralism” and balanced coverage as part of the broadcasting mandate derived from the Basic Law. Recent legal actions (e.g., 2025 complaints) challenge alleged bias or failure to provide due balance, testing these public service obligations.

Canada has no direct equivalent. Section 2(b) of the Charter protects press freedom as a negative right (freedom from undue interference) rather than a positive right compelling balanced coverage. Subsidized private outlets have even greater leeway. For the types of stories mentioned (e.g., citizen inquiries like NCI Kelowna hearings, critiques of COVID policies, natural health initiatives, specific academic controversies, or governance accountability issues):

There is no legal obligation for these outlets to provide recent or prominent coverage. Story selection is an editorial judgment protected by press freedom.

Ethically , CBC’s JSP (and similar codes) encourage fairness, balance, and serving the public interest — which could arguably include covering diverse viewpoints or under-reported stories. However, “balance” is interpreted as overall programming, not mandatory coverage of every controversial claim.

Practically, many such stories receive minimal attention in legacy subsidized outlets, as noted in critiques of “hidden headlines.” Subsidies have raised concerns about perceived reduced scrutiny of government, but this remains a political/trust issue rather than a litigable legal breach.

Bottom line:

Taxpayers fund these outlets (directly for CBC, indirectly via subsidies/tax credits for others) with the expectation of quality, independent journalism, but there are few hard legal levers to enforce coverage of specific stories or viewpoints. Recourse is mainly through public criticism, complaints processes, market competition from independent media, or political pressure to reform funding. Unlike Germany’s more prescriptive public broadcasting model, Canada’s system prioritizes editorial autonomy.

Final question asked:

Please make a list of the documents and their URLs which you consulted/cited when putting this last set of answers together.

GROK-4 responded as follows:

Here is a list of the key documents and sources I consulted and/or cited when preparing the response on legal obligations of government-subsidized Canadian media outlets:

CBC Journalistic Standards and Practices (JSP)

https://cbc.radio-canada.ca/en/vision/governance/journalistic-standards-and-practices CBC Editors’ Blog: How CBC News safeguards its independence (April 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/editorsblog/safeguarding-independence-cbc-editors-blog-1.7177574 CBC Code of Conduct (PDF)

https://site-cbc.radio-canada.ca/documents/values-ethics/values-ethics/code-conduct-en.pdf Accountable Journalism: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Journalistic Standards

https://accountablejournalism.org/ethics-codes/Canada-CBC CRTC: Codes for Radio and TV Broadcasters (including CAB and RTDNA Codes)

https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/television/publicit/codes.htm Online News Act (SC 2023, c. 23) – Justice Laws Website (eligibility and QCJO provisions)

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/O-9.3/section-27.html Guidance on the income tax measures to support journalism – Canada.ca

https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/corporations/business-tax-credits/qualified-canadian-journalism-organization/guidance.html Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) Principles for Ethical Journalism

https://accountablejournalism.org/ethics-codes/Canada-CAJ-Principles German Federal Constitutional Court Order (23 July 2025) – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg

https://www.bundesverfassungsgericht.de/SharedDocs/Entscheidungen/EN/2025/07/rs20250723_1bvr257824en.html Charterpedia: Section 2(b) – Freedom of expression (Department of Justice Canada)

https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art2b.html Journalism Ethics in Canada overview (various codes)

https://www.journalismproject.ca/journalism-ethics-press-freedom-crisis/

These were the primary official documents, codes, and legal references drawn upon. Additional context came from related government pages on broadcasting mandates and media subsidies, but the above formed the core of the analysis.