OPEN LETTER TO CANADIAN JOURNALISM PLATFORMS ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM:

the legendary Walter Cronkite is said to have stated: “Journalism is what we need to make Democracy work!” So, to this end, we, as a tiny, citizen-journalist operation, are sharing these leads with you. We have all these stories on our radar, but cannot possibly give them our full attention. From the widespread silence around these matters, it seem there is information omission or information suppression going on—the very antithesis of what is needed if Canada is to be a strong and resilient country.

Please consider putting the topics below on YOUR reporting agenda. Please divvy up the work… pick some for your own coverage and forward the rest to other media colleagues immediately, as time is of the essence and I can’t possibly reach everyone.

The full text of our post, along with illustrative graphics can be found here:

The attached links list follows this outline:

1) KEY UPCOMING EVENTS TO CONSIDER ADDRESSING

International/Global

Canada Related

Recurring Meetings Open to Journalists & the General Public

2) PAST EVENTS THAT YOU LIKELY MISSED - Around Issues you could still cover

3) TOPICS OTHERS HAVE WRITTEN ABOUT THAT COULD PROMPT FURTHER COVERAGE FROM YOU

4) TOPICS WE ARE CURRENTLY WORKING - Consider adding them to your line-up too!

5) ITEMS WE PUBLISHED RECENTLY - Are you onto these topics too? (Or are they somehow off-limits to you? If so, why?)

6) Food for Thought: CSN MEDIA LITERACY DRAWINGS

1) KEY UPCOMING EVENTS TO CONSIDER ADDRESSING

International/Global

Upcoming conferences planned by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) feature topics “from strengthening safeguards and helping countries build resilient nuclear fuel supply chains to enhancing radiation protection for patients”.

Canada Related

February 18–20, 2026 (from 9:30 to 16:00) Virtually accessible hearing open to the public: Dmitry Gorodnichy versus Canadian Border Services re: Suspension Without Pay. A Data Scientist working for the federal government who used data visualization tools to share publicly accessible data in ways that were easier to interpret. Suspended without pay for doing so.

See: https://www.ivim.ca/hearing and

March 9-11, 2026 The National Citizens Inquiry will convene the first special public hearing; " Are Farmers Safe in Canada?" in Kelowna BC- Accessible remotely. More details to follow here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

Recurring Meetings Open to Journalists & the General Public

Every Thursday, at 3:30 PM PT/ 4:30 PM MT/ 6:30 PM ET/ former AB Assistant Deputy Minister Perry Kinkaide is running webinars on key topics to impacting our society. See: https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-newsletters for write ups, log in info and links to past discussions with insightful participants, most often from the branch of industry under discussion.

The weekly meeting of the International Peace Coalition (IPC). Each week, these online meetings bring together “hundreds of people from dozens of countries to strategize on ending the depravity of the on-rushing strategic and economic breakdown, and to build a movement of world citizens to create a new architecture of strategic and economic development for all nations.” These include former heads of state, heads of peace organizations, ordinary citizens, and guest speakers - often retired diplomats and military and intelligence analysts. First-time participants may be surprised to hear a totally different take on many issues compared to those presented in corporate (military-industrial backed) media outlets, think tanks, etc. This is where we can tell how missing information leads to poor and short-sighted policy decisions. Recently discussed topics include: Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the Jerusalem Post have revealed CIA/Mossad involvement in the anti-government demonstrations in Iran the implications of President Trump’s speech at Davos, during which he made clear his disdain for international law the “incredible danger” of the potential for a war in Iran, which could expand both regionally and globally. the explosion of the $2.4 quadrillion debt bubble, being driven by the intentional devaluing of the U.S. dollar, which could facilitate the collapse of the entire world financial system the implications of the expiration of the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, New START the history of the Oasis Plan for economic development of the entire Middle East region, known as the crossroads of civilization, with both Arabs and Israelis and the potential for its application today



Videos of both events, as well as sign-up links to the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War can be found here: https://mailchi.mp/cogeco/video-of-december-events-posting?e=[UNIQID]

3) TOPICS OTHERS HAVE WRITTEN ABOUT THAT COULD PROMPT FURTHER COVERAGE FROM YOU

4) TOPICS WE ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON - Consider adding them to your line-up too!

What can we learn on lobbycanada.gc.ca to help understand the backstory on some of the bills currently before Parliament (C-9 for example)?

Information Warfare: Why are no news organizations reporting on the opening of the so-called “Institute for Strategic Dialogue” (ISD) new office in Canada after 15 years of surveilling Canadian speech from London, UK? What does the ISD do? What are the implications of its reports in terms of increased control via Bill C-9 and the like? How many Canadians have already been labelled extremist for which types of statements? Are the metrics being used biased in any way?

Intentionally Weaponizing Fear & Compassion for Profit - so many examples, each thrives on incomplete (one-sided) media coverage. Coming Soon — the discussion around these graphics:

Former Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Randy Hillier recently wrote of the Tumbler Ridge tragedy: “Five years ago, every MP and political party in the House of Commons unanimously passed Bill C-4. This law effectively criminalized honesty with children about gender and biological reality, opening the door to a chain of events that contributed to this tragedy.” We are asking, who funds the organizations that sponsor the messaging that to propose sharing both sides of the transitioning/detransitioning conversation is “hateful”? In fact, does censorship/news suppression ever benefit anyone?

Possible implications of C-9 for academic freedom as seen in the example of Rage and Disorder on the University of Lethbridge Campus in Response to Dr. Frances Widdowson’s Visit and the case of Dr. Tony Hall ten years prior. If C-9 passes into law, how would stalwart advocates for academic freedom be able to continue their work?

The NATO War Against Russia - See this for a primer to get started on what government-funded, corporate (military industrial complex backed) think thanks keep referring to as “Russian disinformation” https://druthers.ca/the-nato-war-against-russia/. What are the sources of intelligence briefings being relied upon by Canada’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and related committees? Who is asking about the military-industrial complex connection? Once the Minsk Agreements failed, why did Canada not step into a peacekeeping role given the Ukrainian language skills of many Canadians? Which funding is tying NATO together? so many questions not being asked or examined in depth…

5) ITEMS WE PUBLISHED RECENTLY - Are you onto these topics too? (Or are they somehow off-limits to you? If so, why?)

Our HIDDEN HEADLINES tool allows us to identify who is covering which stories. There is always a chance that search engines are working poorly. If media outlets HAVE addressed the stories we are examining by the cut-off date shown, please connect with us. We do not want to spread slander. But at that moment, up to date coverage of key stories with deep implications nation-wide was notably missing. Have any of your outlets picked these topics up since January 23?

See: EIGHT examples of News Omission/News Suppression in Canada (as of January 23, 2025)

—> Does or does Health Canada not have a “duty of care” when it comes to the wellbeing of Canadians?

—> Do Canadians want to live in a country in which their law enforcement officers need to go their superiors in order to investigate suspicious activity, in particular around elected officials, or within the upper ranks of the police service?

—> How greatly do Canadians value the freedom to express their own opinions? (Re: C-9)

—> Do Canadians want those carrying weapons to have the technology to immediately identify everything about the person in their field of vision?

—> When state-funded media all presented the RCMP’s version of the Nova Scotia police shooting without looking at the inconsistencies in the reports, were they or were they not engaged in some sort of cover-up?

—> As the military supremacy of the US/NATO is being surpassed by that of other nations, how are the activities of other world leaders being reported in Canadian media?

—> Are Canadian journalists so taken with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent performance at the World Economic Forum in Davos that they are simply not listening to what is being said by other nations?

—> What is the silver shortage? Why is it happening? What does it tell us about the shifting geopolitical balance in the world?

OUR BILL TRACKER column is allowing us to dig into discussion around the current federal Legislative Agenda. As seen above, there is very little coverage of the work in Parliament on our major news platforms. In past decades, Canadian journalism excelled in bringing stories about the influence by transnational corporations to light on policy makers. Today, though, there seems to be no major focus on on this angle in much of “mainstream” or “alternatively funded” media.

We developed a 8-sided Prism Approach to analyzing Bills before Parliament on a macro level, asking questions around what the implications of so little (or no) coverage is on policy making. Beyond investigating Corporate Connections (i.e. who benefits when which measures become law?) we identified seven other considerations relevant for a fuller understanding of the impacts of bills on the legislative agenda at the federal level.

BILL TRACKER - Looking Beyond the Surface. EIGHT ways to Consider Government Bills

Here we introduce the general public to the Legislative Process: Informed Citizenship 101 and to the work of Parliamentary Committees: Informed Citizenship 101 - Part 2: Little-Known Tools Helpful for Bill Tracking at the Committee Stage

Please see our recent posts about the “Combatting Hate Act” (C-9)

- Information being shared by citizens concerned about the long term implications of the “Combatting Hate Act”. Includes a look at the briefs submitted to the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

- BILL TRACKER (C-9) Why “Combatting HATE” is too vauge and EMOTIONS are impossible to police (Here we include a 2-person dialogue about some of the features of the bill deemed problematic by many.)

We plan to further develop our LESSON IDEAS column on collaboration with educators looking for materials around media literacy, critical thinking, etc.

Currently, interested readers can start here: Introducing the LESSON IDEAS Column.

The ongoing discussion around Alberta separation provides timely opportunities for civics education. Students can be encourage to follow the lead of Queens University Law Professor Bruce Pardy in drafting the ideal constitution from scratch. How could one improve upon our existing governmental structures if given an opportunity to start over? See: Writing a Brand New Constitution for a potential Brand New Country. We have included documents and videos from both sides of the independence/separation debate including economic statistics.

Also in the Lesson Ideas column: Suggestions for science teachers tasked with teaching students to ID “misinformation”.

And on our sister-channel:

Kudos to Global News for having opened the Pandora’s Box of COVID-19 vaccine injured patients. But there are so many more stories not yet told on major news platforms. We at CSNews have prepared a partial index and highly recommend, if “mainstream media” wishes to remain relevant, that you learn about and seek out the hundreds of individuals who have been listed here (and tragically, this list is by no means complete). This list includes whistleblowers, those whose credentials have been suspended, those who have had their EI benefits withheld once policy decisions prevented their continued employment through no fault of their own, those who report statistical anomalies in government data, those whose experiences with COVID-19 mandates lead to near Kafkaesque stories, including gaslighting after seeking justice, those whose advocacy ended up designated as being an “ideologically motivated crime”, etc. Please see:

A number of independent film makers in Canada and the USA have worked to bring some of these stories to a larger audience. See this directory of documentaries as well.

6) Food for Thought: CSN MEDIA LITERACY DRAWINGS

Have you heard of the Global Declaration on Information Integrity online? If not, why not? This intiative was fronted by Canada. It states, among other things: “Promote and respect pluralistic media and journalism, and protect access to media content as one measure to counter disinformation.” (i.e. Having a plurality of media GUARDS AGAINST DISINFORMATION!!) See more here.

When Policy Analysts are NOT ACCESSING the FULL PICTURE, this is where we end up! :-(