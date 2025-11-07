Press Release Nci Brandon Nov 6 8 180KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ARE CHILDREN SAFE IN CANADA Part 4 Now on in Brandon Manitoba, Hearings of the independently-run National Citizens Inquiry

(Image Source: nationalcitizensinquiry.ca)

MEDIA RELEASE – NCI BRANDON, MANITOBA HEARINGS Are Children Safe in Canada? November 6-8, 2025

Once again Canadians offer their sworn testimonies exposing the betrayal of trust, the cost of silence, and the fight to protect Canada’s children

NATIONAL – The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) will gather in Brandon, Manitoba, for three days of testimony examining one of the most urgent questions facing our nation: Are children safe in Canada?

Parents, professionals, and experts will present evidence exposing institutional failures, systemic deception, and the erosion of parental rights. Their testimonies highlight the consequences of policies that have endangered children’s health, integrity, and future.

Dr. William Makis, a cancer specialist, will testify on the alarming rise in childhood and youth cancers and the government’s failure to make effective healing modalities accessible. Drawing from his clinical experience and research, Dr. Makis will challenge Canada’s medical establishment for suppressing life-saving treatments.

Dr. Stephen Malthouse will address the impact of maternal and neonatal vaccines, exploring the long-term consequences of prenatal exposure and the lack of informed consent for both mothers and infants.

John Carpay, constitutional lawyer will testify to how Bill C-4 bans legitimate counselling and silences parents and therapists, leaving children with no legal alternatives to transition and tightening government control over speech and parental rights.

Jason Cristoff, educator and researcher, will expose how school systems are being used to shape compliant citizens rather than critical thinkers. His testimony will explore the psychological conditioning and “mind control” mechanisms embedded in modern education, designed to distance children from parental influence.

Penny Marie Claridge will trace the roots of gender ideology through the doctrines of Alfred Kinsey, John Money, and “queer theory,” showing how these ideas have corrupted education, policy, and the understanding of human sexuality.

Ann Vandersteel will testify to government complicity and institutional failure, revealing how agencies entrusted with protection have instead enabled harm through silence, denial, or active participation.

Richard Dur will give a harrowing account of “born-alive” infants left to die—a testimony that raises fundamental moral and legal questions about Canada’s healthcare system, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.

Collectively, these testimonies paint a sobering portrait of institutional betrayal—but also a call for national renewal grounded in truth, accountability, and courage.

“Canada’s children deserve protection rooted in truth and love—not ideology or convenience,” said Ted Kuntz, NCI Chair, “This Inquiry exists so that citizens can bear witness and reclaim what has been lost: the integrity of our institutions and the future of our children.”

The names of private citizens testifying will be made available during the hearings.

Beginning daily from 9:00am to 6:00pm Central Standard Time (GMT -6), the NCI hearings will be broadcast live on the NCI website at: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/

The National Citizens Inquiry is a Canada wide, citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative, independent from government and political influence. Through questioning led by lawyers, individual Canadians and experts will present evidence under oath to independent commissioners.

The four independent commissioners will be receiving testimony on the state of our children’s safety in Canada and will subsequently release a series of recommendations.

The NCI commissioners reports, are required reading for all Canadians and can be downloaded free of charge at: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-report.

