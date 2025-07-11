CanadianShareableNews Substack

First they came for the rightfully non-compliant federal government workers who were coerced with criminal mandates to take multiple doses of experimental modified mRNA Gene Therapy platform injections under threat of job loss.....but I wasn't a federal government worker so I said nothing.

The banksters responsible for the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 military operation FAKE PANDEMIC and NAFTA which sent unionized manufacturing jobs offshore to cheap labour....are culling the human population. This AISH clawback is aimed at those who survived Carney's (Trudeau's advisor during Covid-19) geronticide of Canadians.

This is textbook DISASTER CAPITALISM USING MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of Canadians. Western governments have intentionally applied intense and prolonged STRESS against their populations. STRESS is a proven killer.

THIS IS EUGENICS....FOR STAKEHOLDER PROFIT.

https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/

https://unbekoming.substack.com/cp/166988056

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/there-was-no-pandemic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8ge4aw8Ws

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/top-court-sides-with-feds-in-57b-ei-surplus-case/

https://torontosun.com/2012/12/19/jean-chretiens-govt-ok-to-take-from-pension-plan-surplus-to-pay-down-deficit-top-court

