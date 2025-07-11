Press Release Alberta Disabled Plan Poverty Rally As Gov Plans To Fine Them 2.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Note: We reached out and left a message with the office of Minister Nixon on July 9 and received a call back from a front-line service worker on July 10. We asked to speak with someone involved in a decision making role around these matters and were awaiting a return call on July 11. An AISH supervisor returned the call. We asked again to speak with someone involved in decision making, and placed a reminder call on July 15. The bullet points included below summarize messaging being shared the provincial government members at this time.

2nd Note: Closer to the end of the post, we added a reference to the the letter sent in April 2025 by the National Disability Network to Alberta’s Premier and Minister Nixon.

ALBERTA’S DISABLED JOIN POVERTY RALLY AS GOVERNMENT PLANS TO FINE THEM FOR NOT APPLYING FOR FEDERAL BENEFIT

CSNews July 10, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Alberta recipients of Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) benefits and their supporters plan to gather at the Alberta Legislature at 11 am on Saturday, July 12 for a Rally being called “Prisoners of Poverty.” The disability community is currently sharing messages such as these from the organizers: “Join us as we protest against the AISH changes including the introduction of ADAP and the $200 federal benefit clawback. Join us if you too feel under attack. Join us because once we are gone, there is a new target. Join us because we all deserve an accessible and affordable life."

The rally was planned in response to two announcements made earlier this year, one regarding the upcoming launch of the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) which is to start in 2026 and requires a reassessment of the medical status of every AISH recipient. And the second was to announce the government’s decision to “claw back” $200 from those AISH recipients who receive the monthly Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), essentially a “savings” to the Alberta taxpayer on the backs of 77,000 severely disabled Albertans — a position that many deem cruel and incomprehensible.

AN ADDITIONAL THREAT: CLAWBACKS FOR LACK OF COMPLIANCE

The federal government recently announced that starting July 2025, applicants would begin receiving the monthly CDB, provided their application was submitted and approved by June 30, 2025. This was followed by the Alberta government’s announcement of plans to “claw back” $200/month of AISH payments for those who applied for and receive the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), which amounts to $2400/year.

The latest decision by the Alberta government is sparking further outrage among members of the disability community and their supporters. A letter dated July 2, 2025 sent to Edmonton AISH recipients by the government office in charge of the Alberta Income for the Severely Handicapped program is being circulated in social media. It includes this text:

In other words, those Albertans who had decided to forgo applying for the federal disability benefit (CDB) are going to be subject to the same clawback as Albertans who proceeded with that application. For many Albertans with severe physical, cognitive and psychological disabilities, it is already too onerous to simply access and understand the many steps involved in submitting the CDB application as described here: https://www.canadadisabilitybenefit.ca/how-can-i-apply-for-the-cdb. For those experiencing relapses of their symptoms following periods of intense physical and mental exertion, such effort can cost them weeks of recovery time. The same can be said of those with severe anxiety disorders.

Additionally, physicians short on time to complete AISH paperwork on behalf of their patients during work hours, are increasingly charging patients to compensate for doing the work outside of office hours. An Edmonton disability advocacy group is aware of charges ranging from $50 to $500 per application, with those physicians who see proportionately more cases more likely to charge the higher fees. Two Calgary medical clinics recently reported charging $175 and $200 to compensate physicians for the time and effort it takes to sift through patient files in order to adequately fill out the forms. AISH recipients typically have complex diagnoses involving correspondence from many specialist consultations over years of medical history. In order to fill in applications for the Canada Disability Benefits, patients and physicians must first deal with another application, that for a federal Disability Tax Credit. While AISH recipients are told they can get the costs returned through their income tax calculations next year, for most finding the money to pay their physician’s offices now is an impossibility. Other barriers include the requirement that the physician filling out the form must have been involved with the patient for at least six months. However, as physicians leave the profession for a range of reasons, their patients are essentially stranded. Finding physicians able and willing to take on people with complex illnesses is extremely challenging, especially as the health care system is overtaxed with newcomers to the province. It is even more challenging for the many patients suffering from complex multi-systemic post-viral conditions such as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS). Upon his retirement in 2019 internist Dr. Arnie Voth, MD, LMCC, FRCP, submitted a letter of concern entitled The Orphan Patients to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. He stated the following:

I define an “orphan patient” as a patient who either cannot find a family physician (FP) who will accept them, not because the FP has a full practice, but because of the patient’s medical conditions, or patients have an FP who is unable to find an appropriate specialist to help the patient manage specific healthcare needs. This practice of “cherry picking” patients has become all too common in all specialties, but especially among FPs. In my own practice as an internist, I found this problem is most common for patients with a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and related disorders; however, the orphaning of patients is by no means limited to these conditions and is a problem across all specialties. I recognize that every physician has not only the right but also the duty, to refuse to accept cases for which they are not competent. However, that does not mean FPs have the right to exclude patients from their practice because they have a condition they do not wish to treat or care for. Nearly all patients, regardless of any chronic issues, need a family physician to gain access to secondary or tertiary medical resources. When FPs select patients based on certain conditions they may have, some patients are inevitably not only left as orphans, but are also unable to access any further medical care or assessment.

Even before the appearance of the latest letter from the office of the AISH benefit plan, responses from disability advocacy and support groups to the question: Should I bother applying for CDB since I am on AISH and it will be clawed back? were being answered along these lines: Government of Alberta has sent a letter to everyone who receives AISH notifying them that they are required to apply for DTC and CDB. Applying provides little benefit to you if you receive AISH—the provincial government seems to be motivated by wanting to reduce the amount it spends on AISH payments for individuals who receive CDB. Applying for the CDB will be very challenging for some because it requires that you first apply successfully for a DTC certificate and ensure you have filed an income tax return. We advise you to try to comply by applying since we do not know yet what the implications would be of ignoring this direction from the Alberta government. For some individuals who receive AISH, applying for DTC has advantages because it allows them to qualify for other federal benefits.

PERMANENT IMPACT ON RENT RATES

Also this week, Edmonton social housing organizations sent out a carefully worded notice that leads residents reliant on AISH to believe they will need to declare the FULL AISH payment on their January yearly income review statements. They will not be given an official document to submit that indicates their AISH income have been reduced. Given that some social housing agencies charge a rent rate set at 30% of a resident’s total income, needing to report an extra $200/month that one is NOT able to access (the amount being clawed back by the government) can lead to a charge of $50 per month more than before the Canada Disability Benefit began arriving only to be clawed back.

The timing of the claw back for non-compliance with the requirement to apply for the federal benefit is also poorly thought out as it would put residents by $200/month in the fall, right as heating costs rise.

QUESTIONING THE LEGALITY OF THE THREATENED CLAWBACK

AISH recipients and their supporters as asking questions such as: Are they actually allowed to “make a deadline” at which time they forcibly decrease monthly benefits? Upon what are they basing that? What are the legalities, the obligations to clients? The mood among some is that unless one can identify whether those making these decisions have violated specific laws or policies, nothing will change and governments will sense that there is nothing stopping them from “acting with impunity”.

A long-time AISH recipient also noted the removal of designated AISH case-workers. Clients now need to start explaining their case histories from the beginning whenever they call, as they can no longer consistently speak with the same case worker. The current claw-back announcement is seen as yet another example of dismantling: “If they want healthcare and all its related systems to work they have to stop taking them apart! Without tackling the from a legal angle, neither we the clients nor the public likely have a leg to stand on.”

ADAP CONCERNS & INCONSISTENCIES

During 2025, AISH recipients are ALSO to be medically reassessed as to their ability to enter the workforce in any capacity. A Global News report from February 5, 2025, explains that working AISH recipients will be able to earn up to $1100 on top of their monthly AISH payments of $1900. At that time, the disability advocacy organization VOICES OF ALBERTANS WITH DISABILITIES (VAD) provided further details from the provincial government’s announcement

Many see the rash of announcements coming out of Alberta’s Ministry of Housing and Social Services to be confusing, contradictory, worrisome and chaotic. With the bulk of media attention on the “middle class”, particularly during the election campaign, those most vulnerable feel fragile. One recently noted with bitterness that “the government doesn’t care about poor people. As far as the government is concerned, we should just die.” Levels of anxiety are at an all-time high, exacerbated by the lack of clarity as to the impact of US tariff's on the costs of daily survival.

THE IRONY WHEN COMPARED TO MLA ACCOMMODATION ALLOWANCE

Currently, average rent in Alberta is estimated at $1500/month, while a 554 sq ft apartment in Calgary is estimated at $1697 and a 600 sq ft apartment in Banff at over $1900/month. Meanwhile, as reported by CSNews on May 28, 2025, Alberta Members of the Legislature voted to increase the accommodation allowance for their rural colleagues to $2200/month. This amount is for accommodation only and does not need to be stretched to also cover groceries and other living expenses, which AISH recipients need to cover from their $1900 benefit cheques.

CITIZEN ACTIONS

Veteran Alberta journalist Cam Tait started a change.Org petition found here: www.change.org/p/cam-tait-s-petition-repeal-the-clawback-of-the-canadian-disability-benefit-in-alberta. Tait received the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2022 for his disability advocacy. In a recent guest column, Tait stated: “The Alberta government has the glorious opportunity to admit they made a mistake- and most significantly, send a ringing message [that ]Albertans with disabilities matter and are respected.” He described Alberta’s decision to claw back the $200 from Alberta’s severely handicapped “like Santa Claus climbing down the chimney, the RCMP sitting at grandma’s table, eating the last cookie and the last gulp of milk.”

Tait encourages everyone to sign the petition, which demands that the Alberta government repeals the clawback on the Canadian Disability Benefit for AISH recipients. It is accessible here: www.change.org/p/cam-tait-s-petition-repeal-the-clawback-of-the-canadian-disability-benefit-in-alberta.

Four months ago, Zachary Weeks listed a number of suggested citizen actions in a commentary on the release of the latest report by the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities (OAPD). Weeks is a highly recognized former member of the City of Edmonton’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. One recommendation was to reach out to and follow the work of any disability organization. A list can be accessed here. Weeks wrote: “The OAPD report provides undeniable evidence that the Alberta government’s policies are failing disabled Albertans across all sectors—income security, housing, employment, education, healthcare, and justice.’

In April 2025, the National Disability Network representing 40 disability organizations submitted a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the Minister of Seniors, Housing and Community Services, Jason Nixon. It included this statement:

This policy is wrong, contrary to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, to which Canada is a signatory. It is unconscionable to ask people with disabilities to endure such financial and emotional hardship for the sake of a benefit that ultimately does not benefit them but only benefits the Alberta government. The CDB, which is a result of years of effort by the disability community, was meant to provide additional financial support for those who need it most - not to be a tool for provincial governments to improve their budgets at the expense of vulnerable citizens.

Supporters of Alberta’s AISH recipients, even those outside of the province, may reach the office of the Hon. Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services at 780 643-6210 or E-mail: ALSS.Minister@gov.ab.ca, as well as the office of the Premier here: www.alberta.ca/premier-contact.cfm and the MLAs of the AISH recipients’ home riding. See: www.assembly.ab.ca/members/members-of-the-legislative-assembly/constituencies.

People are also leaving messages with the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities: Phone: 780-422-1095

Toll free: 1-800-272-8841; Email: advocate.disability@gov.ab.ca

Here is a list of actions different members of the disability community are asking the Alberta government to take:

Repeal the clawback;

Decide to exempt the $200/month Canadian Disability Benefit from AISH amounts;

Drop the rationale that the current actions are justified because reportedly AISH amounts for single adults are currently already the highest in the country;

Remove the threatening tone, i.e. DO NOT CONSIDER CLAWING BACK ON ANYONE resulting them receiving BELOW the current $1900;

Require disability awareness training of all those working in the Ministry. (See attached “Imagine” document.);

Consult with disability advocacy organizations before taking unilateral actions.

NDP PRESS RELEASE

Alberta’s New Democratic Opposition Members have been critically speaking out about decisions being made by those working to oversee the AISH program.

For immediate release

July 9, 2025

Marie Renaud, Alberta New Democrat Shadow Minister for Community and Social Services, issued the following statement in response to the UCP government enforcing an automatic AISH clawback:

“Disabled Albertans deserve respect from their government, not lies and gaslighting. Yet, the UCP government continues to spread misinformation, mislead Albertans about supports, and create fear and confusion for people with disabilities.

“Danielle Smith made a deliberate choice to claw back the new federal disability benefit from some of Alberta’s poorest citizens. The $200 benefit was meant to lift people out of poverty. Instead, the UCP government is using it as an excuse to cut provincial supports. It’s a cruel policy, followed by a shockingly incompetent rollout.

“The UCP government has given low-income AISH recipients until September 5 to report whether they’ve applied for the Canada Disability Benefit so the province can deduct $200 from their monthly AISH payment. If they don’t notify the government, the UCP government will deduct the $200 anyway, even if they haven’t received a cent from the federal benefit. That is not just unfair; it is theft disguised as policy.

“The UCP government also falsely claims AISH recipients will be reimbursed for physician fees related to applying for the federal benefit. In reality, those costs can only be claimed as tax

deductions, offering little to no relief for people already struggling.

“Under the UCP government, AISH benefits have been cut and de-indexed, waitlists have grown, and services have been eroded. These harmful policies don’t just hurt people with disabilities—they hurt all Albertans by driving more demand for food banks, shelters, and hospitals.

“The Alberta New Democrat Caucus is calling on the UCP government to stop the cuts, end the clawbacks, and let Albertans with disabilities keep the supports they need and deserve.”

IMAGINE: Ideas for DISABILITY AWARENESS TRAINING EXERCISES

a) Walking a mile in someone else’s shoes/slippers.

Smear a greasy substance on an old pair of sunglasses. Place uncomfortable ear plugs into your ears and clip some very tight clip-on earrings on your earlobes. Put on some purposefully loose slippers while impacting your stride by tying your knees together with a sash or bathrobe belt. And a set of light yet tight stretchy gloves. Have someone place your keys or phone at the other end of the room. Try to make your way across the room to retrieve them, noting the effect of sharp, continual pain (earrings), some degree of visual, hearing and sensory impairment (sunglasses, earplugs, gloves), and restricted mobility (slippers/sash). Using and old fashioned calculator, as someone dictates a series of 3 digit numbers to you, tally them up still wearing everything. Note what might be keeping you from carrying this task out easily. If desired, continue wearing all the times as you prepare meals and go about other actives of daily life.

b) My home with your limits: try this experiment for a month

In whatever space you are, measure out a 25x25 foot space. Each day for a month, challenge yourself not to venture beyond that square footage. Skip going to the basement rec room for example, assuming you have one… adapt this exercise to your setting. Imagine limiting yourselves to this space, the square footage of a 1 bedroom apartment, day in and day out, often without a balcony or windows that open. Which can mean hot, stuffy nights.

Remember that you are severely ill and that taking stairs is likely impossible, and that it is even not likely that you can go walking around more than 2 blocks, if that. Imagine yourself taking the bus with a mobility device, needing to constantly flash your ramp card so that the driver takes the extra time to let down a ramp each time you get on or off. Imagine someone left one of the automatic rental scooters lying across the sidewalk to that you cannot pass. Do you risk falling by stepping off the curb onto the rood and back up again? Imagine in winter, a snow removal crew NOT clearing out the sidewalk ramp to the bus stop such that you need to choose between returning home and cancelling your a medical appointment OR waiting dangerously on the road for the next bus as traffic races by?

When it is time to do laundry, imagine yourself shuffling your feet down the hallway taking your laundry basket to a common area, only to find that someone else is using the machines and you must return again later. Later, plan to pass the time babysitting your clothing until it is washed and dried to prevent the risk of theft. Meanwhile look up the cost of laundromats, and check if the costs are any lower in subsidized apartments. This might involve making phone calls to social housing agencies.

c) Spending Watch!

Track every bit of your spending for a month and see how far you can stretch $1900/month. Remember to stretch it to cover rent; utilities; phone; internet; streaming plan; debt repayment; groceries; shoes; clothing wear and tear; complementary health treatments; medical devices and medications not covered by AISH; a replacement household implement, if needed; possible emergency repair of glasses; plus haircuts; bus passes or Uber costs; any costs due to the need for social companionship; mental wellbeing (often cat food/litter/vet fees, going for coffee, or buying gifts or hosting small meals for loved ones). Is there room in the budge for any subscriptions for intellectual stimulation; athletic fees for those seeking exercise or therapies to maintain any level of fitness; or to pay for extra house cleaning help, or for home maintenance costs, if you are not renting. Note that at today’s prices all this leaves barely anything for emergency savings. Figure out how many grocery items you will NOT be able to purchase once your government claws back $200/month. As yourself what you would do when left with the choice of buying food for your cat or for yourself.

Imagine doing without a bicycle, a weekend at a lake, without a summer festival pass & without massage therapists and anything else that is NOT covered in the AISH list of benefits....

d) Pain perception

Think of the worst pain you remember and imagine living with that for the 4 weeks of your experiment....Imagine being shuffled from doctor to doctor, none of whom really understand the nature of your condition, not able to dispense much hope of actual relief for your ongoing pain. Imagine needing to pester your doctor with repeated appeals when initial prescriptions end up not being covered by AISH and you are so discouraged you don't know if it worth trying a third or fourth time to find what might potentially be both effective AND covered! And now to need to bother the doctor AGAIN with the AISH paperwork that people in a distant ivory tower declare needs to be done NOW!

e) Then, speak with 10 people who are really on AISH to understand their greatest challenges. Look over the policy documents written by "Vibrant Communities Calgary" and linked to here: canadian shareable news.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-disability-claw-backs to learn which recommendations can reverse many of the issues with the AISH program as it stands today. The wider the range of people you speak with, the more you learn. For example, a recommendation addressing the bureaucratic entanglement between the federal Registered Disability Support Program (RDSP) and AISH was not included in the Vibrant Communities document. Neither was anything to do with limits to cash assets, in the case of someone who still owns a car or home or who started an RDSP at some point in the past. Yet, the policy document is a useful backgrounder for anyone trying to understand the issues.

g) Spend time learning about INVISIBLE DISABILITIES. One of these is Multiple Chemical Sensitivities (MCS), a disease that physicians in training rarely learn about.

Given the increasing toxicity of the air above us, replace the current performative focus on CO2 reduction with a focus on reduction of actual toxins. Investigating laundry soaps/dryer sheets could be a place to start personal learning about the problem. So could a close look at the website of the Environmental Health Association of Alberta

Note this broadly focussed OWNING OUR AIR project in Oakland California and consider how it can be applied in Alberta. https://www.woeip.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WOEIP-research-Owning-Our-Air-summary.pdf. Also look into the work being done to stop Stratospheric Aerosolized Injection (spraying unprecedented amounts of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere) and stop it above Alberta skies.

h) Consider ways in which the Right to Try principle can be built into current AISH coverage limitations. The MAID program appears to be expanding via the message that people have the RIGHT TO DIE. Let us pre-empt that fatal choice by pushing for the RIGHT TO TRY medications, nutraceuticals and other therapeutics that either primary physicians, specialist doctors, pharmacists, natural health practitioners and other well informed health professionals and the patients themselves have identified as potentially beneficial. Currently, patients on AISH are limited to third-class status with most newer medications and therapies barely made accessible to them or only for a limited time. And the primary care doctors are constantly needing to file paperwork - applications for coverage, appeals of denials of coverage, new applications, new appeals etc. This must stop as in the meantime, our most vulnerable patients need attention and a full spectrum care approach. Instead, they are constantly being thrown into a state of perpetual anxiety. And they are being given ultimatums by doctors that they cannot accept (i.e. "You must come see me in the mornings or you can't be my patient." - this for a patient with perpetual sleep dysregulation unable to awaken before noon; or "You must take this medication otherwise I can't book future appointments with you." - this at the first time a patient is being seen, without any further investigation into the nature of the problem or any information about the risk/benefit analysis of the medication."

i) Phone around for supportive therapies. There appears to be a serious shortage of mental health therapists, nutritional therapists, and other support personnel in general. On top of that, AISH coverage is extremely limited while the chronically ill would need so much more access to all kinds of therapists. The LONG COVID clinics that were recently closed provided limited and misdirected support. Staff there seemed to focus ONLY on the need to conserve energy and to 'accept' this new permanent restricted condition as inevitable. It appears they were unaware of evidence-based material such as what was already provided by the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance in 2021. (See material on zinc levels, on herbal supplements, on stress management through vagal regulation posted here and on the effects of chronic Vitamin D deficiency. Learn how raising and providing the daily recommended levels of Vitamin D is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve health outcomes for the widest range of people. See Vitamin D is Essential for Optimal Health.

Pick two different types of therapists and find out all you can about how AISH recipients can access their services. Ask how long the wait lists are, what the referral process is, how many visits are covered by AISH, what additional costs people might need to cover, etc.

j) Ensure transparency in data around the chronically ill, including those with ME/CFS, fibromyalgia, vaccine injuries. (2014 data hints at over 800,000 Canadians with ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia combined.) These figures are all completely underestimated and the people overlooked. And as Rural Medicine is being promoted throughout the training of health care professionals, also promote expertise in POST VIRAL and POST VACCINE conditions. As one of approximately THREE Alberta physicians with knowledge of CFS (aka ME/CFS) retired, he issued an alarm call... See this article on "Orphan Patients" written by Dr. Arnie Voth https://cpsa.ca/news/guest-column-the-orphan-patients/. He is especially concerned about doctors "cherry picking" the patients with simpler cases, leaving ME/CFS patients abandoned. Currently, as far as I know there are still no more than 2 part time Alberta physicians with expertise in treating ME/CFS. The provincial physician directory does not include post viral infections and post vaccine illness in its categorization, whereas it definitely should.

