ABOUT US:

Canadian Shareable News and Following the Covid Science are two Substack publications written by retired teacher, public educator & writer Hannah Noerenberg, B.Ed, M.Ed. I am a lay member, volunteer or associate of Canadian health advocacy groups that are all encountering the problem of systemic, corporate-backed censorship and disinformation.

Believing that honest, unbiased and uncompromised information is the key to solving every problem, I present under- or un-reported news and suggest critical questions for further inquiry. It is my belief that too many well-intentioned, conscientious Canadians are unaware of the forces that result in keeping crucial and often life-saving information out of the public domain.

The information presented in the planned bi-monthly CSN Health News Briefs draws from international, American and Canadian sources including Reclaim the Net; PubMed; Canada Health Alliance; Canadian Citizens Care Alliance; CanConnect19'; World Council for Health-Canada; the StopC-293 Committee; the Natural Health Product Protection Association, among others.

ISSUE #1

A collection of news stories released in May-June 2025 and summarized & referenced here:

A PDF copy of this CSN Health News Brief can be accessed at: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/news-briefs

+++ News Item 1 +++

Canadian Software can Surveil Patient Heartbeat & Breath from 8 Meter Distance out of Line of Sight

Vancouver based P2P Group Ltd. announced on June 10, 2025 that it has increased its “biometric detection rate” by 166% from 3 metres to 8 metres. In addition to potential uses for border security, customs, national defence and tactual teams, their technology can also have applications in the healthcare field. It has the potential to enable “unobtrusive, low-cost, and fullroom monitoring with no cameras, wearables, or privacy trade-offs.”According to its Canadian Securities Exchange filing, P2P Group Ltd. “is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems.” https://www.p2p-group.com/post/p2p-group-increases-biometric-detection-range-by-166----transforming-security-defence-and-aged-care CSNews asks whether this type of technology was already envisioned by those who rapidly passed Bill C-5, links to other examples of AI driving health technologies listed by ON lawyer Lisa Miron, along with questions as to whether the streamlining of regulations as envisioned in C-5 is to lead to developments along the line of the European Health Data Space. See LINK.

+++ News Item 2 +++

Documents released indicate US National Security & Investigative Agencies Treading Fine Line between Speech Freedoms and Concerns re: Violent Extremism

Recently released documents from 2021 reveal that under the Biden regime, the US Dept of Homeland Security, FBI, & National Counterterrorism Center were attempting to distinguish between constitutionally protected free speech and potential expressions of violence against officials involved in COVID-19 management. Individuals holding “the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order” could potentially be deemed Domestic or Militia Violent Extremists (DVEs or MVEs) or even Antigovernment or Antiauthority Violent Extremists (AGAAVEs) if comments they made calling for accountability of decision makers could be interpreted as advocating violence.

DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Migation Mandates. See LINK.

+++ News Item 3 +++

Court Decision to Hear Cases not Necessarily Based on Merit

The US Supreme Court chose not to hear the case of a US patient advocacy group trying to get a legal challenge going about what it describes as collusion between the federal government and Facebook/Meta. For many this is an example of the “administrative state” superseding the rights to free speech and a fair trial. CSNews shares a recording of Professor Bruce Pardy explaining the administrative state in a Canadian context. See LINK.

+++ News Item 4 +++

75% of Surveyed Vaccine Injury Victims Censored Online

In an effort to keep positive around the government’s oft-repeated narrative that COVID-19 vaccines were highly safe and highly effective, there have been many efforts to shut down groups or individuals who shared their lived experiences with the products. Falsely derided as “anti-vaxxers” many of the victims actually welcomed their chance to get their first few injections. There are now created initiatives underway to document the experiences of those who are not often shunned by the very state they had trusted. Read more here: LINK.

+++ News Item 5 +++

Alberta Planning to Charge for COVID-19 mRNA Injections

In an effort to avoid having the province waste money ordering mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine products for people who do not intend to make use of them, the Alberta government recently announced it would continue allowing a small number of groups such as the elderly, those identified as immune compromised, those receiving disability supports, those dealing with homelessness, etc. to access the injection free of cost. Most other people will be expected to pay for the injections. Preliminary cost projections are around $110/injection. CSNews asks why the Alberta government has not yet aligned the government webpage and vaccine policy to reflect currently advancing knowledge in the field. Noting the high correlation between a Vitamin D deficiency and severe COVID-19 symptoms, even death. We also ask for a comparative study between a course of Vitamin D therapy and a course of multiple COVID-19 injection. It appears the provincial government is still acting as though Alberta is still in a state of emergency, but not ensuring that all plausible treatment options are left off the table. (See LINK.)

+++ News Item 6 +++

Possible Correlation Between Degree of Reported Disinformation and Media Outlet Involvement in Corporate Marketing Service

CSNews notes that both the US based Newsweek publication and the Canadian Press news agency do not appear to require their journalists to adhere to conventional ethics. As a result, one notes many unsubstantiated claims in their articles. Whether company policy is to adopt or reject tools of generative AI, both agencies appear to be lacking iron-clad policies to ensure that corporate advertising does not affect the quality of their reporting. To read the full post and see screen captures of company promises to corporate clients, see this LINK.

+++ News Item 7 +++

Possible Medical Ethics Violations noted with Two Order of Canada Inductees

Three media reports on Canada’s former top public health official, Dr. Teresa Tam, are noted, each written in a totally different style depending on the sources cited by the authors (and in one case by a generative AI program trained to seek a diversity of views as required by Canada’s various media ethics guidelines.) CSNews shares a number of reports showing problematic behaviours carried out by the top BC top health official Bonnie Henry and by Dr. Tam. These include lying about, falsifying and HIDING data. (For full details, see this LINK.)

+++ News Item 8 +++

Possible Connection between Damage to Pineal and Pituitary Glands, mRNA Injections and Emotional State

This line, in an under-reported news item from Italy, is making some people sit up and take notice: “A world-renowned Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA ‘vaccines' have ‘completely destroyed’ the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread 'personality changes.’” These pathology reports were confirmed by scientists in South Korea. Another study references similar findings with regards to the pituitary gland in people who had been given mRNA based COVID-19 injections. These findings are in line with the explanations provided in response to Article 6. (Read the full response at this LINK.)

+++ News Item 9 +++

Heightened Rate of “Medical Issues” among Celebrity Influencers has some Seeking Correlations with mRNA Injections

Royal watchers may have noted recent health struggles faced by Princess Catherine of Wales, who is often still referred to as Kate Middleton in the press. She has once again stepped back from her duties, as reported by Media Studies Professor Mark Crispin Miller. Miller has long been noting the unusually high number of prominent celebrities experiencing health struggles along the lines of those reported by people with COVID-19 vaccine injuries. CSNews references an article stating that the US White House sought to drive up the vaccination rate among young people, by appealing to the “star power” of celebrities to lead the way. (See LINK.)

+++ News Item 10 +++

Opposition MP’s Questions result in PHAC’s Disclosure of Higher All-Cause Mortality after the 3rd & 4th Booster Shot

“A mortality report issued directly by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reinforces mounting evidence that death rates surged significantly after each round of COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccination.’ Data from June to September 2022 shows that individuals who received third and fourth booster doses faced the highest all-cause mortality, while ‘unvaccinated’ individuals had the lowest. This revelation, quietly disclosed in a parliamentary response dated September 16, 2024, stands in direct contradiction to public health messaging and raises serious questions about the continued promotion of the injections.” (See the original source.) (See also the response by CSNews here.)

+++ News Item 11 +++

Head of Top US Health Institute outlines Planned Changes to Drug Trials, Vaccine Injury Tracking, etc.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, now leads US Health and Human Services (HHS). In a recent interview, he outlined some of the changes being planned to the core business of how vaccines are manufactured, tested and marketed and how injuries are to be reported and compensated. CSNews summarized parts of the interview here. In the current absence of leadership in Canada’s top public health agency, it is insightful to hear the full interview as the topic of pharmaceutical company regulation in the USA will continue to have an impact on Canada. (See LINK).

+++ News Item 12 +++

National Citizens Inquiry Maintains a Global Record: 36 eight-hour days of Legally Sworn Witness Testimony!

From June 19-21, the volunteer funded and volunteer run National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) convened in Kitchener Ontario to present three more days of sworn witness testimony before its four person panel of commissioners. Starting in Truro NS, in April 2023, an impressive 36 days of testimony has been recorded. So far, 33 days worth have been clipped, indexed and archived. Additionally transcripts have been prepared, translated and reviewed such that the information shared is accessible in both English and French. The last days of hearings have been devoted to the question: Are children safe in Canada? Currently, recordings of the full day hearings can be found here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/. See more at this LINK.

_______________________________________________________________________

Since March 27, 2024 CanadianShareableNews has been shining a light on media censorship in Canada by presenting un/underreported news stories of importance to Canadians. Subscription is free. For the Health News Briefs series, we are partnership with our sister site: FollowingtheCovidScience also on Substack.com.