Civic Resiliance - When Critical Writings of a Noted Scholar are Suspended for Hinting at Potential Conflicts of Interest...
When the famous FOOD PROFESSOR gets silenced for stating the obvious...To be filed under REFERENCE, as this might be a good place to list other ethical journalists over time...
I just saw this on LinkedIN and am going to Screen capture it in as is. Thank you to Judy Stinson for finding and sharing this piece by Dr. Sylvain Charlebois.
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