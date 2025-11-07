As over 800 shots were counted by supporters of the United Ostrich Farm in Edgewood BC throughout the night from November 6 to 7, all hopes of using ostrich antibody research to bolster human and animal immunity were swept away in a sea of sorrow and anger.

A Rebel News video recording from this morning (November 7) shows what appears to be the lifeless carcasses of all remaining ostriches. (Source)

On November 6, Canada’s Supreme Court revealed their decision NOT to hear the Appeal by the United Ostrich Farm to have the CFIA’s cull order reconsidered. Generally, the Supreme Court only accepts about 5% of the appeals presented, rejecting the vast majority of appeals. This was the last legal avenue open to the Universal Ostrich Farm.

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the appeal paved the way for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to “advance with disease response at British Columbia ostrich farm” as stated in their November 6 news release.

A number of the statements made by the CFIA contradict the evidence previously presented to CSNews by other sources including Dr. Steven Pelech, UBC researcher who had been working with the farm’s antibody research.

The news release can be found here: https://www.canada.ca/en/food-inspection-agency/news/2025/11/canadian-food-inspection-agency-to-advance-with-disease-response-at-british-columbia-ostrich-farm.html

The CSNews responses in bullet points have been drawn from information that is less likely to have been reported in “mainstream” media.

“(CFIA) will be moving forward to complete depopulation and disposal measures as authorized by the Health of Animals Act and guided by the stamping out policy for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).”

The illness that arrived at the farm in late December 2025 did not meet the criterial of HPAI, which generally wipes out the majority of the flocks it infects.

The cull order was issued within 41 minutes of only a determination of only the H component in a sample from deceased birds. (Not the N component.) The lab that made the determination was not on the list of CFIA accredited labs.

CFIA agents rushed to declare the order for reasons other than fully positive tests in LIVING birds. The CFIA had no plans to test the living birds. Had the family engaged testing services, they would have faced inordinate penalties (fees and jail time).

“The Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both determined that the CFIA acted reasonably and in a procedurally fair manner in its decision to apply the stamping-out policy for the ostrich premises.”

This statement implies that the courts also approved the use of the “stamping out” policy. Yet, at least one judge had said that the courts can ONLY judge on procedural matters, not on scientific ones. CFIA’s rigid adherence to the “stamping out” policy does not reflect changes in poultry illness management internationally. The courts were not making determinations about the validity and usefulness of the policy.

“The CFIA has respected all orders and decisions of the courts throughout the legal process and expects the ostrich farm owners and supporters to do the same now that the Supreme Court of Canada has issued its judgment.”

This single statement by the CFIA is contradicted by the actions of CFIA agents for the past several months.

As well, recent recordings with Katie Pasitney and others reference:

dismantling the security cameras (i.e. damaging private property).

night time shootings

incineration of feathers and flesh in a portable incineratior

disposal of bones in large plastic bags and blue dumpsters under police supervision

lack of sufficient food and water

improper feeding of hay (allowing for nasal tissues to be poked and damaged by stiff stems)

“foaming and other horrible details” that the owners stated they cannot yet speak about publicly.

As well, the CFIA appears to have a higher legal standing than the RCMP. The CIFA was reported to have reprimanded police officers preparing to provide the family with a drone count of the ostriches. Observers looking from a mountaintop could not ascertain the exact numbers, but it appeared that nearly 100 ostriches had already been culled prior to the Thanksgiving weekend.

When the 30 day “search” warrant expired on Oct. 22, there was no move by the CFIA to have it extended or to pack up and leave. Nor was there any move by the RCMP to enforce a departure following the expiration date. (Also, “search” typically does not imply keeping owners off the property and unable to care for their animals.)

Additionally, the CFIA were engaging in acts of animal cruelty. Yet the RCMP was not able to act on the family’s requests to have these actions investigated.

Chris Dacey of Ottawa based Dacey Media is a member of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. For the last few weeks, he has been observing CFIA agents from on high, having found a lookout spot on a local mountain.

Dacey Media evidence indicated that the ostriches were already being depopulated while they were under the custody of the Canadian Food Inspection Agents during the 30 day stay of the cull order..

Another independent Ontario journalist, David Krayden, had been sharing footage obtained by farm supporters of police officers present as unidentified agents disposed of large black bags in large dumpsters.

As well, David Krayden spoke with former Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz who said: “I think it’s become a debacle. The world is watching, and there’s no accountability for anything that’s being done out there. There’s a stay before the Supreme Court, but while that stay is in place, the CFIA has moved ahead with impunity to do whatever they think they’re going to need to do in the end. And I think that’s just morally and ethically wrong … They’ve gone way beyond any kind of budget capacity. They’re outspending anything I’ve ever seen them try to do.”

CTV News ran this article from the Canadian Press in the morning of November 6, 2025, with an update in the evening as it was reported that CFIA agents started shooting the birds after nightfall. https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/article/gunshots-ring-out-at-bc-ostrich-farm-as-cull-moves-ahead/

Meanwhile, Chris Dacey shared posts like these:

Here we see just a small selection of responses.

A minority of commentators are critical of the UOF owners with comments like this one:

These reflect a lack of balanced, informed news reporting. Instead they reflect an uncritical recycling of talking points of the CFIA and is supporters, such as Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who is frequently cited by the CBC.

CSNews had shared this rebuttal to a CBC interview with Dr. Rasmussen by Dr. Steven Pelech to help draw attention to the need for expert commentary to lead news followers through multiple aspects of any one controversy.

CFIA’s embrace of Avian Flu Vaccine Products

A 2023 slide presentation provides clues as to possible motives for the CFIA to “advance with disease response” at the Edgewood Universal Ostrich Farm. Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada, Dr Mary Jane Ireland, appears to have been speaking to the World Egg Organization about a high cluster of HPIA in Canada in 2023, the CFIA’s prediction that the case count would be going down in the following year, and about Canada’s plans to use Avian Influenza vaccines.

The full presentation can be found here: www.worldeggorganisation.com/app/uploads/2023/09/2-Mary-Jane-Ireland.pdf. We will comment on select excerpts below.

The list of members of the HPAI Vaccination Task Force is found here.

In June, 2025, the task force posted the following:

Recently, misinformation and disinformation about HPAI has downplayed the seriousness of this disease and created confusion about how it is spread, detected, controlled, and prevented. The consequences and severity of HPAI are well-known to Canada’s poultry farmers and processors, veterinarians and animal health experts, but many Canadians have likely seen or heard false or conflicting information about the disease. Below, we aim to clarify the steps behind Canada’s outbreak response, address some common misconceptions, and explain the science behind the measures in place to protect Canada’s public health, the poultry industry and the economy. Why Canada doesn’t currently vaccinate poultry against HPAI Canada has historically maintained an HPAI response strategy focused on disease eradication and does not currently vaccinate poultry to protect against HPAI. The scale and duration of the ongoing outbreak, however, has increased global interest in exploring vaccination as a tool for disease management. Some countries already use vaccines as a preventative measure. Introducing a vaccination program is complex and must consider a variety of factors like vaccine efficacy and availability, roll out logistics, surveillance requirements, costs, and potential trade implications. To address these challenges and explore a potential vaccination program, the CFIA has established the HPAI Vaccination Task Force with representatives from industry, veterinary medicine, academia and government. The group is currently studying the viability and considerations for potentially developing and implementing an HPAI vaccination program in Canada.

The tone of the CFIA’s website sounds authoritative. It is written in such a way as to address many of the statements coming from the researchers associated with the ostrich antibody work. These include

“Why it is necessary to cull infected birds”

“Why herd immunity is not an option”

The writing is likely to have convinced judges, police officers and CFIA contractors of the necessity to kill the Edgewood Ostriches.

In a robust media ecosystem, Canadians would be learning that scientific data can be selectively used to support certain preconceived notions or conclusions frozen in time. Without such background, many Canadians will be taking official government information at face value. Canadians wishing to “follow the science” need to understand the interactive nature of scientific endeavour.

In the 2023 presentation, the head of the CFIA outlined the requirements of HPAI vaccines.

By August 2025, three different HPAI vaccines are noted as available for use under CFIA supervision. This document explains concerns and considerations around HPAI vaccination already occurring in the Netherlands.

https://bcchicken.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/HPAI-Vaccination-FAQs-August-2025.pdf

And it indicates process with the vaccine development project hinted at in the 2023 slide show.

Readers can find background information about the pharmaceutical companies here:

Apparently this is what the CFIA had learned from its work up until 2023 when the presentation was given. It remains to be seen how the CFIA will be presenting about its work in the future.

Observers at the Edgewood Farm will likely point at the

utter LACK of communication

utter LACK of collaboration

LACK of critical, clear thinking

and LACK of compassion and humility.

