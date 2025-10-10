Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal Declares the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews October 10, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Csn Press Release: Ain Tribunal Declares Mrna Bioweapon 1.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

On October 8, 2025, the Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stated: “This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections‘ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.”

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal has nation to nation status recognized by the Canadian government. In his previous capacity as Minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree officially recognized the Alliance of Indigenous Nations, along with its Treaty and its International Tribunal presided over by judges from all over the world. In a letter dated December 13, 2024, the Minister stated that the relationship between CANADA and the A.I.N. is Nation to Nation. The website of the A.I.N. explains: “The Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal consists of a panel of judges from every continent. The Tribunal was established pursuant to its member nations’ sovereignty that pre-existed European settlement. These sovereign indigenous nations always maintained their own customs, laws and traditions in harmony with Mother Earth.” Furthermore, “ A.I.N. International Tribunal stands alone as the highest judicial body in CANADA, which can also hear cases of an International scope.”

The A.I.N. provided multiple reasons for its ruling including the expert opinion of the author of the 1985/89 United Nations Bioweapons Convention. The late Dr. Francis Boyle had drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention in 1985. Boyle identified the presence of the precursor to AIDS DNA genetically engineered into the project. Boyle drafted an affidavit in late 2020 before the products were deployed. Already at that time, it was known that the gain of function properties make the products more lethal and more infectious.

The Tribunal also learned about the work of international research groups whose members have documented a range of harmful contents in the vials of the vaccine products developed using mRNA technology. Some of these can lead to the replacement of human cells with synthetic ones, otherwise referred to as ‘transhumanism’. Or they can lead to the grown and development of quantum dots that can develop into biosensors. (See a summary below.)

The A.I.N. International Tribunal also referenced publications by Canadian researchers Dr. David Speicher and Dr. Jessica Rose along with genomics scientist and former R&D manager for the Human Genome Project Kevin McKernan. This team demonstrated the presence and consequences of synthetic plasmid DNA fragments found in the vials. “By definition, plasmids are integration-competent DNA molecules—they are the very tools used in gene engineering to insert sequences into genomes. They are tools to insert DNA into our human DNA.” According to Ontario lawyer Lisa Miron: “What is disturbing about plasmids that are being engineered to go into the DNA is they haven’t removed it. It has to be by design.

Tribunal members also considered research findings by one of the world’s most highly published OB-GYN and Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physicians, Dr. James Thorp. His team found “unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 adverse events after COVID-19 injections in pregnant women” including fetal malformation, fetal cardiac arrest, and fetal death. Dr. Thorp was one of many who had been calling for an immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 injections during pregnancy. Additionally, the Tribunal considered information provided by Andrew Zywiec, MD, CTP, OCP, a highly distinguished US medical professional and also a Certified Tribal Practitioner, well versed in Indigenous Medicine. He provided evidence that mRNA injections have been the cause of and/or a major contributing factor to a wide range of diseases. Dr. Zywiec is the lead author of a that was published in the fall 2025 issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. He said the paper reveals a “pattern of harm too consistent, too pervasive to be dismissed as chance.”

Symptoms currently attributed to Long Covid, including brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and accelerated aging, are correlated with the mRNA products themselves. Additional studies have shown the presence of the SV-40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences that can alter the genome and make cells cancerous.

The Declaration/Order issued by the A.I.N. states: “The Tribunal hereby concludes that these heavy metal, polyethylene, poisons, toxins, nanotechnology, biosensors, are deliberate experiments on mankind, and an attempt to fuse synthetic control mechanisms into humans that in effect are simultaneously done without our consent and which have killed countless and maimed others. In its purest form, the mass application of ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections‘ to attempt to fuse mankind with technology is an experiment of pure evil on mankind. At its logical end point it is the end of mankind and a genocide.”

Another consideration was presented to the A.I.N. by US Dr. Rima Laibow—the official United States doctrine of depopulation, as articulated by Henry Kissinger in his December 10, 1974 National Security Study Memorandum as adopted by the United States in collaboration with the United Nations.

Given all of these considerations, the Tribunal noted the “wide disinterest” of international governments; the lack of response to evidence of the post-marketing adverse events by various vaccine manufacturers (publicly published by US attorney Aaron Siri) of adverse events including fetal harm; and the unprecedented “culling of speech, speakers and whistleblowers who dare speak against the governing corporate oligarchy.”

Tribunal members noted “the total system-wide mechanism of censorship and silence that enforces and coordinates speakers in professions, unions, school boards etc. Such system-wide censorship and transnational coordination to use professional corporate bodies as a mechanism of silence is a long and well-planned and non-accidental coordination.” This system-wide censorship has been outlined by Ontario Lawyer Lisa Miron in her book World On Mute.

In their conclusion, the A.I.N. International Tribunal members underscore that these bioweapons “were constructed by colonial powers to be deployed universally on mankind and on our original peoples as a priority group.”

The 10 page declaration includes these statements: “Mankind has been living in the most powerful of delusions - that murder by government, or NGOs, or international corporate oligarchy could ever rest on any moral principle.” And “We ask the original peoples and rest of mankind to stand together to give this decision and declaration the force of morality and justice—which is the basis of any system of law. There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind.”

Lisa Miron discussed this A.I.N. order with US psychotherapist, author and podcaster Dr. Joseph Sansone. The conversation can be heard here: www.josephsansone.com/p/breaking-news-ain-issues-order-mrna.

She stated: “There wasn’t just a disinterest in looking at the harms by the government and the officials. There was in fact a coordination to end any discussion that would bring forth those harms. So the only place we’ve had a judicial answer and order has been the AIN tribunal so this is a magnificent decision and I’m very pleased.”

Dr. Sansone stated: “This is significant because it is the first governing body of any kind and judicial authority of any kind to issue such a declaration or actually issue an order saying that these are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” While he is uncertain what the legal consequences of such an order will be, both he and Miron indicated that given this order, US pharmaceutical companies will automatically lose the immunity granted them by the US Prep Act. The complexity of harm arising from these products cannot simply be the result of error. Likewise, the refusal of the manufacturers to recall the product indicates intent to harm.

According to Dr. Sansone: “There can be no informed consent when you’re dealing with a biological weapon. That’s like saying that you have a right to drink the coffee that nobody told you was poisoned and the guy next to you can get sick from the smell (the transmission or shedding).”

Lisa Miron recognized the bravery and importance of the injured complainant, a Clan Mother, who initiated this legal action. “The panel is displaying such a huge amount of courage and generosity to all mankind.” Miron points out that it is “the colonial systems” which have “injected the world’s population.” She states: “The decision is beautiful on another level ,in that they could have issued it as a protective effect perhaps for original peoples only or First Nations only.”

Furthermore, she stated: “How important it is in our political environment to have a decision that comes from a place where we least expect it… they have become the leaders where we have been too slow to award justice, the justice has become too cumbersome in our system. And they ask further that we stand together…I hope this (order) motives Canada’s original peoples and subsequent peoples to work together.” Miron believes that the Canadian government cannot on the one had be telling First Nations that “that they have a sense of auto determination” and then deny “the real impact of this decision”.

Miron noted that governments and other influential forces in society have long been perpetuating division among the population. She feels this “has been utilized to disguise the fact that once we unify, we can bring justice to mankind.”

Here are additional statements made by Lisa Miron in the interview with Dr. Joseph Samson:

“It’s a really important decision, it should be shared everywhere.” -

“We’ve been hungry for justice for so long.”

“If they had any honest intentions they should have taken this off the market years ago. They have all kinds of excuses…”

“We have a system that if it wants to be relevant at all, this system is going to have to echo this decision. We’re going to have to have decisions all around the world that echo this decision …”

Additionally, here are some statements made by Dr. Sansone, who earlier filed a lawsuit to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida:

“Operation Warp Speed was treason. An act of war against the United States and the world at large. It involved an international criminal conspiracy and they’ve targeted all of us.”

“Nobody at his point in time should be afraid to call this a weapon when it is a weapon or to be afraid to speak out about all of this.”

The website of the A.I.N. is here: allianceofindigenousnations.org/. See the attached PDF copy of the Declaration by the Alliance of Indigenous Nations or find it here: https://blog.fdik.org/2025-10/Ain_Declaration_Of_Mrna_Biowea.pdf.

See also a joint Substack post by Lisa Miron and Dr. Joseph Sansone: www.josephsansone.com/p/exclusive-breaking-news-alliance.

A recent Canadian citizen initiative is calling for an immediate stop to the use and a recall of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The full letter, which includes references to some sources reviewed by the A.I.N. International Tribunal, can be found here: www.call2halt19.ca/.

Summary of the EXPERT OPINION OF Dr. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA, MD, PhD re: findings in the mRNA technology related to Transhumanism

According to Lisa Miron, this category of findings was most disturbing for the members of the Tribunal as “there can be no innocent application” for these elements to be included in a vaccine. These findings were shared with the A.I.N. International Tribunal via Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD.