Angie
2d

We could simply read the sourced proof from the APPROVED STANDARDS OF THE IEEE which confirm our bodies are connected to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6) since 1995.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html?m=1

https://standards.ieee.org/about/sasb/sba/march2020/

https://factsoverfear.substack.com/p/6g-is-your-body-with-billion-in-marketshare

These are crimes of warrantless search and seizure of our biometrics using Smart AI nanotechnology biosensors embedded in masks, tests and jabs for surveillance under the skin via the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6) contrary to Sections 184(1) and 430(5) of the Criminal Code of Canada. If you were mandated to wear a mask or take a test/gene therapy jabs at work then, YOU MUST LAY CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST YOUR TOP BOSS (DIRECTOR/MANAGER) WHO FORCED YOU TO SUBMIT UNDER THREAT OF JOB LOSS.

** There is no statute of limitations on indictable offences in Canada.

The question is Why didn't Lawyer Lisa help federal government workers with standing lay criminal charges against their bosses or against doctors/nurses who gave shots to injured Canadians?

