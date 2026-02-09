SUMMARY of Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act)

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to, among other things,

(a) repeal the requirement that the Attorney General consent to the institution of proceedings for hate propaganda offences;

(b) create an offence of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying certain symbols in a public place;

(c) create a hate crime offence of committing an offence under that Act or any other Act of Parliament that is motivated by hatred based on certain factors;

(d) create an offence of intimidating a person in order to impede them from accessing certain places that are primarily used for religious worship or by an identifiable group for certain purposes; and

(e) create an offence of intentionally obstructing or interfering with a person’s lawful access to such places.

(https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/first-reading)

The Essentials in Brief

He: So the first change is to TAKE AWAY the requirement that if someone wants to charge me with a hate crime, for example, they need to go through the normal process (via the level of the attourney general).

She: Yes, so if this passes, the onus can fall on a local police officer if you should be charged with a hate cime. There is no second level double checking if the local officer missed something.

He: OK, I can see some problems already. The second change is to ADD a new type of crime - this one about displaying a symbol in a public place.

She: That might totally be the end of bumper stickers. My little 4 person family sticker, for example—

He: could be interpreted as hateful, by someone who is NOT in a nuclear family. You might be seen to hate same-sex couples, or single people.

She: Right. And what about your cousin’s Alberta Independence Sticker? All it would take would be for someone to connect a few Freedom Convoy Truckers with the Independence folk…And suddenly the logo or symbol is considered a hate symbol.

He: And, I remember reading in a book that challenging CO2 climate science is now considered as “hate” in some places.

She: I read that too, it was in Lisa Miron’s book World on Mute. People are losing access to bank accounts and even their jobs and professional licences if they speak out about science in their field, if it contradicts the government’s take on things.

He: It’s already crazy. Imagine how much worse it can get if anything you say that is critical of your govenrment can be then reframed as some kind of hate?

She: Well, if you are in authority somewhere and someone doesn’t toe the line, I guess that is a way to get rid of them! Just say “opposing authority” is a form of hate!

He: The bill doesn’t say WHO determines which “entities” get on the list of “listed entities” that identify what the hateful symbols are in the first place.

She: That actually might be the Privy Council, double speak for Cabinet being advised by people you never see or hear of. It also doesn’t set a clear start date, so this could be retroactive. My mom’s NCI sticker, for example, from her time at the National Citizens Inquiry, could be seen as hateful.

theylied.ca/nci/

He: To be clear, the bill does say: “For greater certainty, the communication of a statement does not incite or promote hatred, for the purposes of this section, solely because it discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends.” But then it says “hatred means the emotion that involves detestation or vilification and that is stronger than disdain or dislike”.

She: So now someone wants to legislate FEELINGS. If I say “I really HATE those people who refused to follow the science and didn’t let my mom have an exemption to the Covid shot despite her pre-existing conditions and just stuck to the narrative telling her she HAD to have it, putting her into her current condition…

He: then, if you got reported to the police, someone would have to psychoanalzye you to see if you meant Hate as in “disdain or dislike” or Hate as in “detest or vilify” - of course, only if that group was a “listed entity”.

She: Maybe. But maybe not. I think there are two tracks. One, they list a group and then all those members are deemed hateful just by associiation. OR they go after the indivudual. As for a group, there is nothing that says it couldn’t be listed - I mean, all it takes is for a bunch of people saying “I hope they rot in prison for what they did” for the whole organization to be listed.

He: Someone would also need to analyze WHY your mom put the NCI sticker on her car. Was it just to EDUCATE the public that the NCI exists? That would be a legitimate purpose, as long as that is “not contrary to the public interest”.

She: But her “TheyLied.ca” sticker could be interpreted as intended to “produce feelings of hatred toward an identifiable group in Canada” - the identifiable group being the folks in the top level government jobs who set the policy.

He: Jumping down to Clause 4 - the Forfeiture Clause - I think this is about what could happen to your mother IF the NCI was deemed an “listed entity” and still had her her bumper stickers on her care.

She: Yeah, now that’s a killer! Normally, when you commit a crime with a weapon, you have to turn in tyour weapon.

He: So you “forfeit” your weapon?

She: That’s right. But if it is a speech crime, what do you turn in?

He: That’s the big question. The bill doesn’t say. But it says “the means by which the crime was committed must be turned over to His Majesty for disposal.”

She: So I guess if my lips said the supposed hateful thing, I have to turn them over to Charly?

He: Well to the Govenor General, I guess. It’s totally crazy.

She: And that’s just up to Clause 4. There’s a LOT more wrong with this bill. The next slides are the notes used for a series of interviews with a number of concerned professionals (lawyers, law-enforcement, former politicians, etc.) Scroll lower to access the links to each one.

He: We sure are living in interesting times.

Bill C-9 Interview Series

Episode 1 - Shawn Buckley - Constitutional Lawyer, President of Natural Health Product Protection Association

https://rumble.com/v72ts8m-shawn-buckley-dec-10-bill-c9-and-censorship.html

Episode 2 - Leighton Grey - Contitutional Lawyer - Grey Matter Podcast

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v7307yc-dec-18-leighton-grey.html

Episode 3 - Ted Kuntz - Chair, National Citizens Inquiry

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v738s7e-dec-22-ep-3-ted-kuntz.html

Episode 4 - Vincent Gircys - Director, Grus Justice Project. Also with Police for Freedom

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v73l2jk-ep-4-dec-31-vincent-gircys.html

Episode 5 - Professor Bruce Pardy - Queen’s University (Law); Executive Director, Rights Probe

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v73z1ya-ep-5-jan-7-bruce-pardy.html

Episode 6 - Randy Hillier - Former Ontario MPP (Cons., Indep.), www.randyhillier.com

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v745sek-jan-14-ep-6-randy-hillier.html

Episode 7 - Kelsi Sheren - CAF Veteran (Afghanistan), CEO BrassAndUnity.com

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v74l4t0-ep-7-dec-21-kelsi-sheren.html

Episode 8 - Derek Sloan - Former Ontario MP (Cons., Indep.) Leader, Ontario Party

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v74obrw-ep-8-derek-sloan-jan-22.html

Is this what we want for Canada?

Political expression is stifled under the banner of social justice.

“Police visit peoples homes - to respond to complaints about tweets”

Bev Turner says Americans are ‘flabbergasted’ by UK arrests over tweets...

Or this on a slightly related note? Online “Safety” on overkill, demanding facial recognition recordings before opening software.