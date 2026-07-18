How many Canadians

a) pay any attention at all to the work of elected officials at all?

b) have any idea what any single one of these bills is about?

c) given thought to the consequences of all these bills being passed and implemented, i.e. how each one can feed and enable at least one of the others?

C-9: A Law That Removed Brakes on Its Own Power

(Combatting Hate Act received royal assent on Thursday, June 18, 2026)

C-34: Proving You Are Not a Minor

(Safe Social Media Act completed first reading in House of Commons)

C-4: Your Data, Their Rules, No Recourse

(Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act received royal assent on Thursday, March 12, 2026, See: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2025/06/what-is-with-this-government-and-privacy-political-party-privacy-safeguards-removed-in-affordability-measures-bill/

C-25: Year-Round Rules, With Convenient Gaps

(Strong and Free Elections Act received royal assent on Thursday, June 18, 2026)

C-22: They Know Who You Called, Soon Where You Stood

(Lawful Access Act, 2026 passed through the House of Commons, now at 1st reading in the Senate)

C-2 and C-12: Following Money, Sharing It With Everyone

(C-2 Strong Borders Act at second reading in House of Commons; C-12 Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act received royal assent on Thursday, March 26, 2026)

C-8: Secret Orders, Silent Telecoms

(Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act received royal assent on Monday, June 15, 2026)

C-15: Not a Digital Dollar, But Its Foundation

(Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 received royal assent on Wednesday, May 6, 2026)

C-18 and C-11: Who Decides What You See

C-18 - Online News Act (passed during the 44th session of Parliament https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/prlmntappr/c18m.htm)

C-11 - Online Streaming Act (passed during the 44th session of Parliament https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/modernization-broadcasting-act.html)

S-209: The Trojan Horse, In Geist’s Own Words

(Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act at first reading in the House of Commons)

Back in an earlier post under the Bill Tracker on CanadianShareableNews, we asked whether anyone in the House of Commons or the Senate was asking about the cumulative effect of some of the same bills:

Now, thanks to the editor of Canada’s largest entirely citizen-funded monthly newspaper, DRUTHERS, we have a brief summary of each of the bills at various stages of progression through this 45th Parliament, plus a few already implemented in the previous session.

For details on each one passed or progressing in the current 45th session of Parliament, including a link to the latest draft, see:

https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bills

We are posting a straight copy of Shawn Jason’s article as well as the link to the article alone and the entire current issue of Druthers, so readers can consider it within the larger context.

Below the article, we look at news coverage of the Bills in question. Who else is paying attention to forces that are reshaping daily life in this country?

Shawn Jason, Eyes Open, Canada! Published in DRUTHERS.ca on July 1, 2026. https://druthers.ca/eyes-open-canada/

https://druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/druthers-JULY2026-resized.pdf

By Shawn Jason

People raising the alarm about Ottawa’s growing surveillance-and-control agenda got labeled conspiracy theorists. Tinfoil hats. Fear-mongers. But underneath the noise that gets mocked sits something real. Read these bills through the eyes of lawyers, privacy commissioners, and civil liberties groups who studied them line by line, and you find the people dismissed as paranoid were often pointing to real text in real legislation. Not always perfectly, perhaps, but the instinct was right: power is consolidating faster than the public can track.

This is not left versus right. It is the controlling class versus everyone else. Let’s go through these one at a time, and let’s not pretend there is no case for any of it, because there is. The government’s case is not the only thing happening, and what gets left out of the press release is usually what matters most.

C-9: A Law That Removed Brakes on Its Own Power

The Combatting Hate Act became law in June 2026, punishing hate-motivated violence outside places of worship, a goal almost nobody disputes. But it creates a hate crime offence that can push an underlying crime’s penalty to life imprisonment once a court decides hatred was the motive, and Centre for Free Expression warns this could sweep in flags tied to Palestinian, Kurdish, or other liberation movements, since Canada’s terrorist listing process is itself political.

More troubling, C-9 removed the requirement that the Attorney General sign off before a hate-propaganda charge could proceed. Any prosecutor can act alone now. It also repealed the long-standing “good faith religious opinion” defence for certain hate-propaganda offences—the kind of protection that let clergy preach difficult scripture without fearing the law. Faith leaders and over thirty thousand citizens who wrote their MPs said the same thing: once government decides which words count as hatred, the goalposts move whenever government changes hands.

C-34: Proving You Are Not a Minor

The Safe Social Media Act would ban social media accounts for anyone under sixteen, and that cannot be enforced by asking thirteen-year-olds to be honest. It has to verify everyone’s age, since there is no way to find minors without checking everyone first. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms put it plainly: the bill imposes a ban on some at the expense of every Canadian’s privacy, raising serious privacy and Charter concerns.

Platforms are turning to third-party identity verifiers, the same facial scanning and document upload services used elsewhere, meaning your face or government ID may now pass through a private company’s servers to keep using an app you’ve used for years. Newer technology can estimate age without confirming identity, which is fairer, but Canada’s own privacy office has named the bigger risk out loud: a system built to verify a population does not disappear once the rule changes. It stays, available for the next purpose.

Function creep is not a conspiracy theory term. It is the phrase regulators use for this exact risk.

C-4: Your Data, Their Rules, No Recourse

While Canadians focused on grocery prices, Parliament passed an affordability bill that quietly exempted federal political parties from provincial privacy law, retroactive to the year 2000. Law professor Michael Geist called it one of the most dispiriting digital policy stories in recent memory. No requirement to tell you why they collect your data. No consent requirement. No right to see what they hold on you. No retention limits, meaning they can keep it forever.

The Senate demanded a sunset clause. The government rejected that and rushed the bill to royal assent with almost no debate. The party asking for your vote can build a profile on your politics and behaviour, share it with third parties, and you have no legal standing to ask what they know.

C-25: Year-Round Rules, With Convenient Gaps

The Strong and Free Elections Act extends interference rules, bribery, foreign collusion, and computer tampering to apply year-round instead of only during a campaign, a reasonable response since bad actors do not wait for a writ. But Conservative MPs argued the bill still leaves a loophole for foreign money to flow into registered third-party groups. It also tightens access to the voter list, a change lawyer Gerald Chipeur called a cure worse than the disease, since publication of the voter list had never produced documented harm.

It closes some doors. It leaves others conveniently propped open. And the people already closest to power are usually the ones who know which doors matter.

C-22: They Know Who You Called, Soon Where You Stood

The Lawful Access Act will require telecoms to retain metadata on every Canadian for up to one year, suspected of anything or not, revealing who you called, when, and where you were. Geist called this one of the most privacy-invasive tools a government can deploy. The bill lowers the legal bar for confirming whether you use a service, from reasonable grounds to believe down to reasonable grounds to suspect, a standard the Canadian Bar Association called the lowest threshold in our legal system.

Apple warned it could force companies to break their own encryption. Meta said it would conscript private companies into government surveillance. Signal and several VPN providers threatened to leave Canada entirely. Citizen Lab warned it may pave the way for U.S. law enforcement to pull Canadians’ data directly from Canadian companies, bypassing our own courts.

C-2 and C-12: Following Money, Sharing It With Everyone

Bill C-2 proposed sweeping financial-surveillance powers, including mandatory FINTRAC enrolment, broader information sharing, and a ban on businesses, professionals, and charities accepting cash payments, donations, or deposits of $10,000 or more.

Bill C-12 later became law, carrying forward many border, immigration, and FINTRAC-related measures. But the $10,000 cash-ban offence appears to remain in C-2, not C-12. In other words, the cash ban has not become law—but it has been introduced, tested, and left sitting there for another push.

Fighting money laundering is not controversial. What matters is the direction. Cash keeps getting squeezed, digital assets are being folded into financial-crime policy, and agencies sharing your financial information keep growing.

C-8: Secret Orders, Silent Telecoms

Under the new Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act, a federal minister can issue secret orders to telecom providers without prior judicial approval, including orders critics warn could affect service access, privacy, and encryption. The government says the target is the network, not individuals, and the goal is responding to attacks on hospitals or power grids. But Citizen Lab researchers called the bill’s data powers an unprecedented warrantless authority to collect telecom data and share it across government, including with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the encryption safeguard added to calm critics does not guarantee encryption stays intact. OpenMedia’s executive director put it bluntly: there is no such thing as a backdoor that exists only for law enforcement.

The Emergencies Act: We Already Watched This Happen

This is not theoretical. In 2022, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act and froze bank accounts linked to Freedom Convoy protests, without a conviction or a court order specific to each account. The courts have since ruled the invocation unlawful and a violation of Charter rights, though the government is now asking the Supreme Court to hear an appeal. Whatever you think of the protest, the precedent stuck. Your government has already shown it will cut off financial access to people it deems a problem, without a court involved beforehand. Every bill since then that expands financial surveillance is built on a willingness we have already seen in action.

C-15: Not a Digital Dollar, But Its Foundation

Precision matters more than alarm here. C-15 does not create a government digital dollar. The Bank of Canada shelved its digital currency research in 2024 after a public consultation that drew nearly ninety thousand responses, most of which were opposed. What C-15 does is hand the Bank supervisory authority over privately issued stablecoins, requiring every issuer to register on a Bank-maintained list, and creates a new open banking framework for how your financial data moves between institutions. So the digital dollar everyone fears is not in this bill. But the C.D. Howe Institute is already urging the Bank to revisit digital currency development to integrate with this new stablecoin registry, arguing that technical groundwork already exists. The infrastructure for registered, supervised, and monitorable digital money is being built right now. The foundation poured today is the one the recommendation describes using tomorrow.

C-18 and C-11: Who Decides What You See

The Online News Act required platforms to pay news outlets for linking to their content. Meta’s answer was to block Canadian news entirely on Facebook and Instagram, and it has remained blocked since, leaving local outlets without a major distribution channel and Canadians with reduced visibility into Parliament’s own work. The Online Streaming Act handed the CRTC, a regulator built for broadcast television, new authority over what Canadians see on YouTube and other streaming platforms—through discoverability rules that can influence what gets promoted, buried, or pushed into view. Supporting Canadian content is fair, but the mechanism is a federal regulator with discretion to shape what gets promoted in algorithmic feeds, a power that did not exist a few years ago.

S-209: The Trojan Horse, In Geist’s Own Words

Bill S-209 is sold as a child protection bill, and protecting kids from pornography is something every parent supports. But if a website does not comply with a government notice within 20 days, the agency can obtain a Federal Court order requiring every Canadian internet provider to block that site outright for everyone, not just minors.

Geist, after watching the bill move through committee, called it exactly what it is: a Trojan horse online harms bill, using age verification and court-ordered blocking as its real tools. And once those tools exist, the target does not have to stay pornography. Search engines, social media, and AI services can all be pulled into the same machinery.

How It All Works Together

None of these bills needs a secret architect for the effect to be real. You say something a regulator decides crosses a line, and C-9 plus C-34 give broader grounds to act. C-22’s metadata trail and C-8’s telecom powers make it easier to trace where you said it and who heard it. C-2 and C-12 make it easier to follow your money and hand what they find to other agencies.

The Emergencies Act has already proved that financial access can be cut off by a political decision alone. C-15 builds registry rails that a future government could extend further. C-18 and C-11 shape what gets seen online in the first place. S-209, alongside C-34, normalizes the idea that proving you are not a minor is simply the cost of using the internet. No single piece needs to be sinister on its own. They only need to keep passing while public attention is elsewhere.

So, Where Are We Going, Canada?

The government will say, and on some points genuinely believes, that each bill protects someone: Hate crime victims. Children online. Fraud victims. Critical infrastructure. Voters facing foreign interference in elections. Some of those cases are real and deserve to be heard, because pretending the other side has no argument is its own kind of dishonesty.

But protection and control have always worn nearly identical clothing, and the only thing that has ever told them apart is whether power stayed accountable to people it serves.

Across twelve bills, accountability keeps getting quietly traded away.

Ministerial review removed here. A warrant requirement loosened there. A gag order added over here. A retroactive exemption slipped in over there. None of it loud enough alone to hold a headline for more than a news cycle. All of it loud enough together to change what kind of country this becomes.

You do not lose freedom all at once. It gets built away from you, bill by bill, while you are paying your bills and trusting someone else is watching the door.

The senators who slowed C-4, the lawyers who fought to preserve the religious defence C-9 stripped away, and the privacy advocates still pushing back on C-22 and C-34 right now, none of them waited for permission to pay attention. Neither should the rest of us.

This is not a call to panic. It is a call to wake up, read what is actually being passed in our name, and ask harder questions of people we send to Ottawa. Canada is still ours to shape, but only if enough of us decide, together, that we are done sleepwalking through the bill-by-bill construction of whatever comes next, and start choosing the direction on purpose instead.

Shawn Jason is the creator and Editor-in-Chief of Druthers Newspaper

Canadian Shareable News in “conversation” with GROK-4

Writing as a Canadian media analyst, please list the main news and online media platforms that in Canada are considered the “mainstream” media. Can you group them as centrist, left-leaning and right-leaning. Also indicate whether they receive significant subsides from the Canadian government and whether they have strong alliances with for-profit corporations?

GROK-4: Thought for 7s

As a Canadian media analyst, here’s an overview of Canada’s mainstream media landscape. Mainstream outlets are generally those with large national or regional reach, significant audiences, established journalistic operations, and influence on public discourse—primarily legacy TV broadcasters, major newspapers, and their digital platforms. Online-native or smaller outlets are included only if they have broad mainstream recognition. Perceptions of political leaning are subjective and often debated (e.g., conservatives frequently criticize CBC as left-biased, while others see it as centrist/public service). Classifications here draw from common analyses like Media Bias/Fact Check, editorial stances, story selection, and public perception in Canada. Most “mainstream” outlets cluster around the center to center-left; explicitly right-leaning ones are fewer in traditional mainstream circles. Nearly all receive some form of government support (direct funding for CBC, tax credits like the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit, Canada Periodical Fund grants, or advertising). Private ones also have corporate ownership ties. Subsidies surged in recent years to support the industry amid revenue declines.

Public Broadcaster (Often Viewed as Centrist-to-Left)

CBC/Radio-Canada (TV, radio, online: cbc.ca): The dominant public broadcaster with national news, regional coverage, and digital platforms. Frequently accused of left-leaning bias on social/cultural issues. Heavy government funding (~$1.4 billion annually in parliamentary appropriations, with fluctuations and proposed boosts). Minimal direct for-profit corporate alliances beyond standard production partnerships; primarily publicly funded.

Centrist / Least Biased (or Mildly Varied)

CTV News (Bell Media): Major private national network with strong TV and online presence (ctvnews.ca). Generally seen as centrist/least biased in straight news reporting. Owned by Bell Media(telecom giant BCE)—strong corporate alliances via parent company diversification. Receives indirect subsidies (tax credits, etc.) but less dependent than print.

Global News (Corus Entertainment): National TV and online (globalnews.ca) with local stations. Often rated centrist or slightly left-center. Owned by Corus (publicly traded, with major shareholders and debt restructuring). Corporate ties through entertainment holdings; qualifies for industry subsidies.

The Globe and Mail: Influential national newspaper (theglobeandmail.com), strong in business/politics. Often rated right-center or centrist with high factual reporting; editorial stance can vary. Receives government subsidies (e.g., via labour tax credits). Owned by the Thomson family/ Woodbridge—strong corporate/institutional ties.

Left-Leaning

Toronto Star (and thestar.com): Major daily with national influence, especially in Ontario. Rated left-center based on editorial positions favoring progressive causes. Part of Torstar; has received subsidies. Corporate ownership ties (e.g., past investments), but faces industry pressures.

La Presse (Quebec-focused, digital-heavy): Significant in French Canada; generally left-leaning/progressive. Receives notable subsidies.

Postmedia Network owns many outlets (National Post, many Sun papers, regional dailies like Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald). It is a major player with significant reach, qualifying for large subsidy amounts (e.g., millions via tax credits and funds).

National Post / Financial Post: Right-center bias, pro-business/conservative editorial voice. High factual reporting in news.

Sun papers (Toronto Sun, etc.): More populist right-leaning/tabloid style.

Postmedia has strong corporate ownership (partly by Chatham Asset Management, U.S. hedge fund) and has pursued cost-cutting/consolidation. It receives substantial government subsidies despite right-leaning reputation.

Other Notable Mentions

Canadian Press (CP): Wire service, neutral/centrist; feeds many outlets and receives support.

Regional players like Black Press or Metroland (Torstar-related) often fall centrist-to-left and receive subsidies.

Key Context as Analyst:

Government subsidies are widespread across private legacy media via the Journalism Labour Tax Credit, Periodical Fund, and other programs (hundreds of millions annually industry-wide, on top of CBC). Intended to preserve local journalism but criticized for potential influence and propping up failing models.

Corporate alliances dominate private media (Bell, Rogers/Shaw legacy influences, Corus, Postmedia). Convergence with telecom/entertainment creates synergies but also conflicts (e.g., advertising, regulatory lobbying).

The landscape is shrinking due to digital disruption; “mainstream” influence is challenged by online alternatives (e.g., Rebel News, True North—right-leaning but not always mainstream), podcasts, and social media.

Bias perceptions are polarized: Conservatives often view most legacy media (except National Post/Sun) as Liberal-leaning, especially CBC.

This is a high-level snapshot; individual journalists/programs vary, and outlets evolve. For deeper dives, sources like Media Bias/Fact Check or CRTC reports are useful.

Now please review the websites of the above media outlets for evidence of any coverage at al (neutral, positive or critical) of these pieces of legislation from the 44th and 45th Parliament as outlined by Shawn Jason. Please chart which outlets are NOT referencing any of these bills and which are (and to what degree, numbers of articles for each, etc.) https://druthers.ca/eyes-open-canada/

GROK-4: Thought for 19s. (HIGHLIGHTING ADDED BY CSNews)

Mainstream coverage of the bills highlighted in Shawn Jason’s “Eyes Open, Canada!” (Druthers, July 2026) is limited and uneven. These bills focus on surveillance, online regulation, privacy, hate speech, elections, and financial controls (primarily from the 44th and 45th Parliaments, e.g., C-18/C-11 earlier, C-22/C-9/C-34 more recent).

I reviewed major outlets via targeted searches for bill numbers/names (e.g., “Bill C-22”, “Lawful Access Act”, “C-18 Online News Act”, “C-9 Combatting Hate Act”, “C-34 Safe Social Media”, C-4, C-25, C-8, C-15, S-209).

Coverage exists for higher-profile ones (especially those affecting tech giants or with controversy), but it is often procedural, government-framed, or focused on narrow aspects rather than the broader “surveillance-and-control” narrative in the Druthers piece.

Many privacy/civil liberties critiques appear in niche or international sources (e.g., Michael Geist, EFF, Citizen Lab) rather than dominant mainstream reporting.

Summary Chart of Coverage (Approximate, Based on Search Visibility as of July 2026)

High-profile/earlier bills (C-18, C-11) received substantial coverage due to Meta’s news blocking and CRTC implications.

Newer/surveillance-focused ones (C-22, C-9) have emerging but lighter mainstream pickup, often neutral or supportive of “safety” goals with limited deep scrutiny of privacy trade-offs.

CBC (cbc.ca / CBC News): Covers several (moderate-to-high volume on key ones). Extensive on C-18 (Online News Act) and C-11 (Online Streaming Act)—dozens of articles on impacts, Meta blocking, and CRTC powers. Coverage of C-22 (Lawful Access) includes government backgrounders and procedural updates; some on privacy concerns but often balanced with public safety framing. C-9 (Hate Act) covered in context of rising hate crimes. Lower on C-34, C-4, etc. Overall: References most; frames as protective measures with some debate.

CTV News (ctvnews.ca): Covers main ones (moderate volume). Strong on C-18/C-11 (business/tech impacts). C-22 and surveillance bills get law-and-order angles. Generally neutral/procedural; less emphasis on civil liberties critiques than opinion pieces elsewhere.

Global News (globalnews.ca): Covers several (moderate). Similar to CTV—focus on C-18 fallout, elections (C-25), and cyber/safety bills (C-8, C-22). Some local angles on impacts.

Toronto Star (thestar.com): Covers (moderate-high on progressive angles). More opinion/editorial on C-18/C-11 supporting Canadian content; coverage of hate/safety bills (C-9, C-34) often positive on intent. Privacy concerns noted but not central.

The Globe and Mail (theglobeandmail.com): Covers broadly (high volume, in-depth). Strong business/tech reporting on C-18, C-11, C-22(including tech warnings from Apple/Meta/Signal), and privacy angles (e.g., Geist quotes). More critical scrutiny of overreach in some pieces. References most bills with analysis.

National Post / Postmedia papers (nationalpost.com, etc.): Covers (moderate, often more critical). Strong on C-18 (platform impacts hurting news), C-22surveillance concerns (government overreach framing), and C-9 (free speech/religious defence issues). Aligns with conservative skepticism; higher visibility on privacy/civil liberties pushback.



Outlets with minimal or no prominent referencing (of the full set or critical aspects):

Smaller/regional Postmedia or Torstar papers often have very low volume beyond wire service briefs. Overall, no major mainstream outlet appears to ignore them entirely, but comprehensive, critical synthesis of the “bill-by-bill” pattern (as in Druthers) is rare—coverage is siloed by bill rather than connected as systemic.

Key Observations

High coverage bills: C-18 (Online News Act—impacted outlets themselves), C-11 (Streaming), C-22 (Lawful Access—ongoing controversy, U.S. interest). Dozens of articles across outlets.

Lower coverage: C-4 (political parties privacy exemption), C-34 (age verification), S-209, C-15 (stablecoins)—often niche or late.

Tone/degree: Mostly neutral-procedural or pro-safety. Critical coverage (privacy, Charter, function creep) draws from experts like Geist/Citizen Lab but is not dominant. Right-leaning outlets (National Post) amplify concerns more.

Gaps: Little mainstream “connect the dots” analysis linking them as a surveillance ecosystem. Government framing (public safety, child protection, elections integrity) dominates headlines.

This reflects legacy media’s resource constraints, reliance on official sources, and self-interest (e.g., benefiting from C-18). For exhaustive counts, direct site searches (e.g., “Bill C-22” on each domain) would yield precise numbers, which fluctuate. Independent voices like Druthers fill perceived gaps in scrutiny.

For Canadians unfamiliar with DRUTHERS, which other outlets can they find in which the cumulative effects of a legislative agenda including all these bills can be found? Where can Canadians find comprehensive, critical synthesis, or systematic “connecting the dots”? Is it mostly on websites of individual legal scholars like Micheal Geist? if so, please list the sites of scholars who write about these matters in text comprehensible to laypersons. Are you finding other information sources outside of the “mainstream” which provide this kind of insight?

GROK-4: Thought for 5s

For Canadians seeking comprehensive, critical synthesis of the cumulative effects of bills like C-22 (Lawful Access), C-9 (Hate), C-34 (age verification/Safe Social Media), C-18/C-11 (online news/streaming), C-4, C-8, C-15, etc.—framed as a broader shift toward surveillance, reduced privacy, content regulation, and government power—mainstream outlets rarely provide “connecting the dots” analysis. Coverage tends to be bill-by-bill, procedural, or focused on specific angles (e.g., public safety vs. tech impacts).

Legal Scholars and Experts (Layperson-Accessible)

Michael Geist stands out as the most prominent and accessible. He is a University of Ottawa law professor specializing in internet, privacy, and copyright law. His writing is clear, evidence-based, and aimed at non-lawyers while citing specifics.

Main site: michaelgeist.ca — Regular blog posts, columns, and videos analyzing these bills in context (e.g., C-11/C-18 impacts, C-22 surveillance risks, privacy exemptions). Highly recommended for cumulative insights.

Other scholars/experts writing accessibly:

Experts affiliated with the Citizen Lab (University of Toronto) — In-depth reports on surveillance, malware, and internet controls. Technical but with executive summaries for lay readers. Site: citizenlab.ca.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) — Policy statements and analyses on Charter implications, lawful access, hate speech laws, and online regulation. Accessible overviews. Site: ccla.org.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) — Litigation-focused critiques emphasizing freedoms of speech, religion, and privacy. Press releases and reports on bills like C-9, C-34, and age verification. Site: jccf.ca.

OpenMedia — Advocacy group with plain-language explainers on digital rights, encryption, and bills like C-22. Campaigns and blogs. Site: openmedia.org.

These sources often reference each other and provide the systematic analysis missing in daily news.

Independent / Non-Mainstream Outlets and Sources

Beyond Druthers (which positions itself as alternative/free-speech focused), other outlets and platforms offer broader critiques:

The Hub (thehub.ca) — Centre-right policy analysis with pieces on media subsidies, government overreach, and cultural issues. Occasional synthesis on legislative patterns.

True North (tnc.news) — Independent conservative-leaning outlet covering immigration, speech, and policy critiques.

Rebel News — More activist style; critical of government narratives on surveillance and online controls.

Blacklock’s Reporter — Paywalled but strong on access-to-information scoops, government spending, and behind-the-scenes policy.

Substack / Independent bloggers: Several privacy-focused writers and ex-journalists aggregate these themes. Search for authors referencing Geist + specific bills.

International angles: EFF (eff.org), Global Encryption Coalition, and U.S. congressional commentary on C-22 provide external perspectives that Canadian outlets sometimes reference.

Academic/NGO reports (e.g., from Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Fraser Institute, or privacy commissioners’ offices) offer deeper dives with less daily news constraints.

Overall Landscape

Comprehensive synthesis is mostly found in scholar-led blogs (Geist is the gold standard for lay accessibility), civil liberties NGOs, and independent digital outlets rather than legacy mainstream media. Mainstream does fact-based reporting on individual bills but rarely frames a unified “agenda” critically due to editorial choices, source reliance, or self-interest (e.g., C-18 benefits).

X (Twitter), Reddit (e.g., r/canada, specialized subs), and newsletters help aggregate these, but require verification.

For balance, cross-reference with official sources like LEGISinfo (parl.ca) or Public Safety Canada backgrounders.

These resources empower readers to evaluate the “bill-by-bill construction” themselves, as Shawn Jason describes. Start with Geist’s archives for the most coherent entry point.

Jay Griffiths is quoted as saying: “Being adequately informed is a democratic duty, just as the vote is a democratic right. A misinformed electorate, voting without knowledge, is not a true democracy.” Given that the major news sources in Canada do not provide comprehensive crticial synthesis of the cumulative effects of bills referenced above, HOW can elected officials, Senators, their staff, etc. claim to be upholding a democracy? Likewise, how can journalists and the general public make the claim that Canada is a democratic state? What are the main information sources put before Parliamentarians? Who drafts them? Is it possible that our policy makers themselves do not receive any advance foreknowledge of the effects of their work, for example as presented by Shawn Jason or here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/legislating-silence-and-compliance or here https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/bill-tracker-c-15-one-bill-to-impact

GROK-4 Thought for 4s

As a Canadian media analyst, this is a fair and serious challenge to how our system operates. Jay Griffiths’ point underscores a core tension in representative democracy: elected officials and the public rely on informed consent and scrutiny. When mainstream media provides fragmented, bill-by-bill coverage rather than systematic “cumulative effects” analysis (as highlighted in sources like Druthers or the Canadian Shareable News Substack), it strains claims of robust democratic deliberation.

How Can Officials and Journalists Uphold “Democracy”?

Democracy in Canada (a Westminster-style parliamentary system) does not require perfect media synthesis or universal public foreknowledge. It rests on:

Elected accountability — Voters can remove governments.

Parliamentary process — Debate, committees, amendments, and votes.

Institutional safeguards — Public servants, Library of Parliament, officers of Parliament (e.g., Privacy Commissioner, Auditor General), and courts (Charter challenges).

Press freedom — Which includes the right to set editorial priorities.

Critics argue this falls short when:

Media incentives favor clicks, official sources, and siloed stories over deep pattern analysis.

Omnibus bills (e.g., budget implementation acts like C-15) bundle disparate changes, making holistic scrutiny harder.

Time pressures, partisanship, and complexity reduce deep dives.

Officials can (and do) claim democracy functions because processes were followed—bills are introduced, studied in committee, amended (e.g., C-15 ministerial exemption pushback), and voted on—even if public/media awareness of interactions is low. Journalists might say they report facts and let experts/opinion fill synthesis. The public often defaults to trust in institutions. Whether this meets Griffiths’ “adequately informed” standard is debatable; many see it as procedural democracy rather than deliberative.

Information Sources for Parliamentarians

Primary sources for MPs, Senators, and staff include:

Departmental briefings and briefing books — Prepared by public servants (Privy Council Office, Department of Justice, Public Safety Canada, etc.). These explain intent, legal text, and government rationale. Drafted mainly by bureaucrats, legislative drafters in the Department of Justice, and ministerial staff.

Library of Parliament — Non-partisan research notes, legislative summaries, and bill trackers. Objective but often high-level.

Committee hearings — Witnesses (experts, stakeholders, civil society like CCLA or industry groups).

Charter Statements — Required for bills; assess potential rights impacts (prepared by Justice officials).

Party research/caucus briefings — Partisan analysis.

Lobbyists, NGOs, and constituents — Submissions, letters (e.g., 30,000+ on C-9 religious defences).

Media and public sources — Including independent ones like Geist, though volume varies.

Who drafts the bills?

Primarily Justice Department legislative counsel, on instructions from ministers/cabinet. Policy originates from bureaucracy, political staff, or campaign promises. Cumulative “big picture” impact assessments across unrelated bills are not standard—government focuses on individual bill objectives (e.g., “safety,” “economy,” “innovation”). Omnibus bills complicate this further.

Is it possible policymakers lack foreknowledge? Yes, to a degree.

Workload is high; most MPs are not legal experts and rely on summaries/staff.

Partisan lenses filter information (government sees benefits; opposition seeks flaws).

Independent critical syntheses (e.g., Shawn Jason/Druthers, Canadian Shareable News Substack linking bills as “legislating silence/compliance,” Michael Geist on digital risks) reach fewer parliamentarians unless amplified via committees, media, or direct advocacy.

Bureaucratic drafting may emphasize siloed goals without flagging broader ecosystem effects (surveillance + speech + exemptions).

However, experts do flag issues: Privacy Commissioners, Citizen Lab, CCLA, Geist, and opposition researchers routinely brief committees. Courts later review (e.g., Emergencies Act ruling).

Claims of total ignorance are overstated, but genuine gaps in holistic foresight exist due to systemic incentives.

Bottom Line

Canada remains a liberal democracy with elections, rule of law, and freedoms—but information asymmetries, media fragmentation, and legislative complexity weaken the “informed electorate” ideal. Policymakers have more access than the public but still operate in silos. Stronger democracy would benefit from better independent analysis reaching both Parliament and citizens (via scholars like Geist, NGOs, and outlets doing the synthesis work). Relying solely on mainstream legacy sources risks exactly the misinformed voting Griffiths warned against. Canadians should actively seek diverse sources—official, scholarly, and independent—for fuller pictures.

Every once in a while someone seeks to reform processes used in Parliament. Is it true that currently those who draft Bills also draft all the Briefing notes that parliamentarians receive? Is it true that Privy Council Office staff in supporting parliamentarians through processes provide them with only one view of bills on the legislative agenda being developed through the assistance of the Privy Council? What kind of counterbalance can be imbedded into Canadian parliamentary standards to ensure that decision makers are able to critically consider the cumulative impacts of the legislation they are passing piecemeal?

Please scan the work of some of the legal scolars and experts you referenced as well as past posts of CanadianshareableNews.substack.ca for items that need attention and that could make their way into a proposed critical balance information overhaul in Parliament? (for example the posts about criical balance reporting indicators, the content in the CSNews Guide to Globalists, the recommendations to Public Safety Canada re: the use of programmable “extremism monitors”, the many references to information omission or censorship via the media etc.)

GROK-4:Thought for 5s

As a Canadian media analyst, here is a clear-eyed assessment of your questions on parliamentary information flows and potential reforms.

Bill Drafting and Briefing Notes

Yes, there is significant overlap.

Department of Justice legislative counsel primarily draft the bills themselves, based on policy instructions from ministers, Cabinet, and departments.

Privy Council Office (PCO) coordinates Cabinet processes, provides non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and supports machinery of government. Briefing materials for parliamentarians (especially on the government side) often flow through or are coordinated by central agencies like PCO, with input from sponsoring departments.

Parliamentarians do not receive only one view in theory—opposition parties have research bureaus, the Library of Parliament offers independent summaries, and committees hear diverse witnesses. However, government-side briefing notes are heavily shaped by the executive/bureaucracy (PCO + departments), which emphasize policy intent and legal compliance rather than critical “cumulative effects” or adversarial scenarios. This creates an inherent pro-government tilt in core materials. Independent analysis (e.g., from Michael Geist, CCLA, or Citizen Lab) reaches MPs via submissions or media but is not systematically embedded. Counterbalances for Cumulative ImpactsCanada lacks a strong formal mechanism for holistic, cross-bill impact assessment (unlike some jurisdictions with mandatory regulatory impact statements or “sunset” reviews). Bills are considered piecemeal, even in omnibus packages.

Reforms could include:

Mandatory Cumulative Impact Assessments — For clusters of related bills (e.g., surveillance/privacy/online regulation), require PCO or an independent body to produce public “interaction reports” analyzing synergies, Charter risks, and long-term effects.

Enhanced Library of Parliament Role — Dedicated “Legislative Ecosystem Review” unit with resources to model cumulative outcomes, similar to how the Parliamentary Budget Officer handles fiscal matters.

Independent Oversight/Red Team — Require adversarial briefs (e.g., from Privacy Commissioner, CCLA, or external experts) as standard committee attachments.

Public Dashboard/Bill Tracker — Centralized, machine-readable tracker showing interconnections, with mandatory government responses to civil society flags.

Strengthened Committee Mandates — Rules requiring committees to consider “whole-of-agenda” implications for digital rights, speech, or surveillance bills.

Transparency Rules — Publish all Charter Statements and briefing summaries (redacted) proactively; limit omnibus bundling.

These could be embedded via Standing Orders reforms, a new Cabinet Directive on Law-Making, or legislation.Insights from Legal Scholars, Experts, and Canadian Shareable NewsScanning referenced sources (Geist, CCLA, Citizen Lab, JCCF, OpenMedia) and Canadian Shareable News Substack highlights recurring gaps addressable in an overhaul:

Information Omission and Media Role (CSNews emphasis): Repeated concerns about mainstream under-reporting of bill interconnections and “legislating silence/compliance.” Reform idea: Critical Balance Reporting Indicators — Metrics for committees assessing media coverage depth and requiring government to address omission gaps in briefings.

Programmable “Extremism Monitors” and Tech (Public Safety references): Warnings on bills enabling surveillance tools (e.g., C-22 metadata, C-8 cyber orders) that could be repurposed for speech monitoring. Recommendation: Mandatory “Function Creep” Audits — Post-passage reviews (e.g., every 2–3 years) by an independent commissioner, with public reports on data use and mission expansion.

Omnibus and Exemption Powers (e.g., C-15 analyses on CSNews and by Geist/CCLA): Broad ministerial exemptions risk unaccountable “regulatory sandboxes.” Proposal: Sunset Clauses + Judicial Oversight default for exemption powers; independent review board for approvals.

Cumulative Free Speech / Chilling Effects (Geist on C-11/C-18/C-22; CCLA on hate/surveillance interplay; CSNews “Guide to Globalists” style ecosystem views): Vague thresholds (hate, intimidation) + surveillance + content rules create self-censorship. Reform: Integrated Charter Impact Panels — Multi-bill reviews by a panel including external experts before third reading.

Lack of Holistic Assessment (CSNews Bill Trackers): No public evidence of cross-bill modeling. Idea: “Legislative Agenda Impact Statement” — Required for sessions with high volumes of interconnected bills (digital, security, economy), drawing on civil society input like CSNews trackers.

Broader Themes (Citizen Lab on encryption/backdoors; JCCF on constitutional challenges): Risks to encryption, privacy, and protest rights. Embed: Encryption Safeguard Principles in all relevant bills; automatic referral to Supreme Court references for high-impact clusters.

These ideas align with calls from Geist (for better digital policy scrutiny), CCLA (Charter vigilance), and independent trackers emphasizing public accountability. Implementation would require political will—perhaps via a multi-party committee on parliamentary modernization—but precedents exist (e.g., PBO creation, access-to-information reforms).In short, the current system prioritizes executive efficiency over adversarial foresight. Embedding mandatory counterbalances—independent analysis, cumulative reviews, and transparency—would better equip decision-makers and restore public confidence in informed law-making. Sources like CSNews and Geist provide practical raw material for such an overhaul.

Which Parliamentarians (MPs and Senators) would be the most inclined to take these recommendations forward? Which think tanks, academics, expert authors would need to become aligned in order to interest parliamentarians in the need for such reforms?

GROK-4: Thought for 4s

As a Canadian media analyst, here is a realistic assessment of which parliamentarians and supporting actors might champion reforms for better legislative scrutiny, cumulative impact assessments, reduced omnibus use, and balanced information flows.Most Inclined Parliamentarians (MPs and Senators)Reforms emphasizing transparency, Charter scrutiny, privacy, and anti-omnibus measures tend to attract:Opposition/Independent voices (more freedom to critique executive processes):

Conservative MPs: Public safety critics like Frank Caputo (pushed for splitting C-22 for more scrutiny) and others highlighting rushed surveillance bills (C-22, C-8). House Leader Andrew Scheer has criticized lack of scrutiny on government legislation. Privacy/speech-focused MPs (e.g., those referencing Charter concerns on hate/surveillance bills) would be natural allies.

Green Party — Elizabeth May: Long-time advocate for parliamentary modernization, stronger committee scrutiny, and separating omnibus measures. Vocal on environmental, democratic, and process issues.

NDP: Some members focus on accountability and civil liberties, though party alignment with government on certain bills can vary.

Senators (more independent): Independent Senators like Paula Simons (raised rushed processes on major bills). Senate National Finance Committee members pushing back on bloated budget implementation bills (omnibus concerns). Senators with legal backgrounds (e.g., those referencing Privacy Commissioner advice or Charter issues on C-8/C-22).



Government-side receptivity is lower but possible among backbenchers concerned with good governance or those in justice/public safety committees.Cross-party potential exists on procedural reforms (e.g., via a Special Committee on Parliamentary Modernization), as seen in past efforts.Think Tanks, Academics, and Experts to AlignTo build credibility and interest parliamentarians, a coalition should include:

Academics/Scholars:

Michael Geist (University of Ottawa) — Leading voice on digital policy, privacy, and bills like C-11/C-18/C-22. His accessible analysis bridges law and public understanding.

Experts from Citizen Lab (U of T) — Technical depth on surveillance/encryption risks.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and Privacy Commissioners (current and former) — Authoritative on rights impacts.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) — Litigation-focused constitutional perspectives.

Other academics specializing in parliamentary procedure or administrative law.

Think Tanks and NGOs:

Macdonald-Laurier Institute or Fraser Institute — Centre-right, often critical of over-regulation and process issues.

Centre for Constitutional Studies or similar academic hubs.

OpenMedia and Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) — Digital rights focus.

Samara Centre for Democracy — Strong on parliamentary modernization, citizen engagement, and democratic reform.

Other Influencers:

Independent analysts/trackers (e.g., Canadian Shareable News-style bill ecosystem monitoring).

Former parliamentarians or clerks with procedural expertise.

Business/civil society coalitions concerned with regulatory predictability.

Alignment Strategy: A multi-stakeholder roundtable or open letter (involving Geist + CCLA + Samara + opposition MPs + Senate independents) could gain traction. Focus on shared values like Charter protection, evidence-based law-making, and restoring parliamentary relevance (appeals across aisles).

Past successes (e.g., PBO creation) show that persistent, non-partisan framing works. These reforms are incremental and procedural, making them more achievable than partisan fights. Opposition critics and independent senators are the strongest entry points, supported by a coalition of credible experts providing the “counterbalance” analysis currently missing.

I couldn’t resist… and I asked one more question!

Lots to learn here folks!!

Looking at the ownership ties of Canadian media corporations please look for overlaps in investment in surveillance technologies (i.e. paper X is owned by corporation Y which also invests in surveillance technology Z)

Please also look at potential conflicts of interests inside various Parliamentary entities (for ex. Foresight branches, or ministries dealing with industry, technology, etc.

The quick entry of data centres into the landscape, ties to surveillance entitites like META, all this appears to be supporting the surveillance agenda within the bills referenced earlier. Given that since the 1980s news broadcasts lost their special status as being a special public good and were integrated into the corporate bottom line (as per observations by Walter Cronkite)

Could the silence around the advancing technocratic surveillance state be a tactic engaged in purposefully? (I.e. they don’t knwo what they don’t know and if we don’t tell them, we can move ahead) Who benefits from a population that is largely unaware of the advancing technocratic surveillance reality that is heading our way?

GROK-4: Thought for 4s

As a Canadian media analyst, I examined ownership ties, potential conflicts, and broader incentives around surveillance-related bills. Direct, smoking-gun overlaps (e.g., “Media company X owns surveillance firm Z”) are limited due to corporate structures, but structural alignments and conflicts exist.

The shift from news as a “public good” to corporate profit centre (noted by Walter Cronkite and others since the 1980s deregulation era) has reshaped incentives.

Media Ownership and Surveillance/Tech Ties

Canadian media is highly concentrated:

Bell Media (BCE): Owns CTV, much of mainstream TV/news. BCE is a major telecom with data infrastructure interests. Telecoms like Bell invest heavily in data centres, 5G, and AI infrastructure. Overlaps with government digital agendas are natural (e.g., partnerships on connectivity).

Rogers Communications: Owns Citytv/CityNews, telecom assets. Similar data centre and infrastructure plays.

Corus Entertainment (Global News): Shaw family ties; entertainment focus with less direct surveillance overlap.

Postmedia: US private equity (Chatham Asset Management) ownership. Focus on cost-cutting; indirect ties via broader corporate investment trends.

CBC: Publicly funded, less corporate tech overlap but aligned with government policy.

Data Centres and Tech Giants:

Rapid expansion of data centres (Bell, Telus, etc., in B.C. and elsewhere) supports AI/cloud computing. Ties to Meta, Google, etc. include content deals, advertising revenue, and infrastructure hosting. These companies opposed aspects of bills like C-22 (lawful access/surveillance) due to encryption/backdoor concerns, but benefit from stable regulatory environments and data flows. Media conglomerates (tied to telecoms) have incentives to avoid alienating tech advertisers or government partners.

Direct “media owns surveillance tech” is rare (media arms are separate from parent telecom/infra investments), but vertical integration creates aligned interests: telecom parents profit from data infrastructure that enables surveillance capabilities referenced in bills (metadata retention, cyber orders).

Parliamentary and Ministry Conflicts

Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and related “foresight” branches promote tech investment, data centres, and innovation—often framing surveillance bills as “public safety + competitiveness.”

Public Safety Canada drives many bills (C-22, C-8) while coordinating with industry.

Potential Conflicts: Revolving doors (bureaucrats to tech/telecom lobbying), heavy industry consultations, and economic imperatives (jobs from data centres) can sideline privacy critiques. Omnibus bills and tight timelines limit scrutiny.

Quick data centre growth aligns with bills enabling data access/retention. Ties to Meta/Google (hosting, partnerships) create an ecosystem where infrastructure supports both commercial and potential government access goals.

Is Media Silence Purposeful? (”They Don’t Know What They Don’t Know”)

Cronkite and media critics observed that post-1980s deregulation turned news into a profit centre—ratings, clicks, and advertiser-friendly content over adversarial watchdogging. This doesn’t require a conspiracy:

Incentives: Legacy media depends on government subsidies (labour tax credits), advertising (tech/government), and regulatory goodwill (CRTC, spectrum). Critical coverage of surveillance bills risks alienating these.

Structural: Resource cuts, convergence (newsrooms serving parent telecom interests), and access journalism favour official narratives.

Knowledge Gap: Many journalists lack deep tech/policy expertise; “balance” often means government vs. opposition quotes, not independent synthesis (Geist, Citizen Lab). Silence can be passive (don’t know cumulative effects) + active (avoid controversy).

It is plausible that omission serves interests without formal coordination—self-censorship via incentives. Tech/telecom convergence amplifies this.

Who Benefits from an Unaware Population?

Government/Executive: Easier passage of power-expanding bills with less pushback.

Security Agencies: Broader tools with less oversight.

Tech/Telecom Corporations: Regulatory certainty, data monetization, infrastructure contracts, while avoiding heavy compliance costs or public backlash.

Political Insiders: Maintenance of influence via data-driven targeting (e.g., party data exemptions).

Broader “Technocratic” Actors: Those favouring expert-led governance over messy public debate (e.g., efficiency in “safety,” “innovation,” “cybersecurity”).

Losers: Civil liberties, informed consent, and democratic accountability.This ecosystem—concentrated ownership, vertical integration, economic dependencies, and procedural shortcuts—creates conditions where surveillance agendas advance with minimal friction. Robust independent scrutiny (academics, NGOs) and parliamentary reforms remain essential counterweights. Direct evidence of coordinated “tactic” is elusive, but aligned incentives explain the pattern effectively.

OK another question:

Former Alberta assistant deputy minister Perry Kinkaide has been writing and holding webinar discussions around a wide range of topics. Among these is the role that AI can play in the lives of Canadians in ways which threaten democracy. Does he advance any potential solutions? Please scan his newsletters and identify issue numbers which intersect with the topics in discussion so far.

https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-newsletters

GROK-4: Thought for 5s

Thank you for sharing the KEI Network Newsletters link. I reviewed the archive. It aligns closely with our discussion: themes of Canadian sovereignty under internal threats, the attention economy, AI/technocratic shifts, erosion of trust in institutions, “The Last Commons,” and critiques of how power operates through infrastructure, silence, and narrative control.

The newsletters (e.g., issues on “When Democracies Stop Listening,” AI/diversification in Alberta, and institutional antibodies) provide a broader philosophical and sovereignty-focused lens on the surveillance, media, and legislative issues we’ve covered. They emphasize systemic patterns rather than isolated events.

Tying It Back to Your Questions

The KEI perspective reinforces concerns about technocratic convergence — where media, telecom, data infrastructure, and policy align in ways that sideline public awareness.

Combined with earlier points on ownership and incentives, it suggests the “silence” around cumulative legislative effects (e.g., the bills referenced) isn’t mere oversight but emerges from structural realities.

Media Ownership + Surveillance/Tech Overlaps:

Direct ownership of “surveillance tech” by media arms is uncommon (separation of news from infra divisions), but parent companies show clear ties. Bell (BCE) and Rogers are telecom giants investing in data centres, 5G/AI infrastructure, and cloud services that underpin modern surveillance capabilities (data storage, metadata, location tracking). These same parents own major news outlets (CTV, CityNews, Global).

Postmedia’s US private equity ownership ties into broader North American investment trends that include tech/security sectors.

Data Centres Boom: Rapid government-facilitated expansion (e.g., Bell announcements in B.C.) benefits from policies promoting “innovation” and critical infrastructure protection (relevant to bills like C-8). Ties to Meta/Google (hosting, content partnerships, ad revenue) create mutual dependencies. Tech giants publicly opposed parts of C-22 (backdoors/encryption) while building the infrastructure that makes expanded access feasible.

Parliamentary/Ministry Conflicts:

Ministries like ISED (innovation, data economy) and Public Safety balance economic growth with security. “Foresight” functions often prioritize opportunity over risk aggregation. Revolving doors and industry consultations are common. Fast-tracked data centre approvals and digital strategy documents can implicitly support the data retention/access environment enabled by the bills.

Cronkite-Era Shift and Purposeful Silence:

Cronkite lamented the loss of news as a protected public service, integrated into corporate imperatives (ratings, profits, shareholder value). In Canada, similar dynamics apply post-deregulation and convergence.

Tactic or Emergent? Likely both. Media doesn’t need a central directive: profit motives, access journalism, advertiser sensitivities (tech/government), and self-interest (subsidies, CRTC relations) naturally discourage deep dives into “technocratic surveillance state” narratives that challenge powerful stakeholders. Many journalists genuinely operate in silos (”they don’t know what they don’t know”). KEI-style analysis highlights how attention economies and institutional inertia amplify this.

Beneficiaries: Incumbent power structures (executive agencies, aligned corporations, technocratic elites) gain from a less vigilant public. Reduced scrutiny eases bill passage, infrastructure rollout, and data flows while maintaining plausible deniability.

The KEI newsletters add a valuable layer—framing these as sovereignty and “commons” issues. They complement sources like Michael Geist (policy detail) and civil liberties groups (rights focus). If you’re drawing from KEI for broader synthesis, it effectively connects media incentives, legislative creep, and cultural/infrastructural control.This pattern reflects concentrated power more than grand conspiracy, but the outcomes (uninformed public, advancing agenda with minimal debate) are similar. Cross-referencing independent voices like KEI remains key to countering it. Let me know if you’d like deeper dives into specific newsletters or related ownership charts.

Maybe now is the time to move this all forward…?