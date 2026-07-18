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GenX1966's avatar
GenX1966
8d

By the Design of The Davos Manifesto 1973 and Canada is LOADED with Davos Loyalists and YGL’s - Carney, Trudeau, Poillievre, Singh, Smith, Freeland and many more. Wake up True North Strong & Free the world needs us again.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8d

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/rigid-institutions

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