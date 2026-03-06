This basic text is being emailed to a range of individuals - Members of Parliament, Senators, Journalists and Media Organizations, Educators, Advocacy Groups, etc. and can be shared by readers with audiences of their choice.

Given the notable absence of reporting on much of the current Legislative Agenda now passing through the House of Commons and the Senate in many mainstream, independent and alternatively funded left, centre and right leaning news organizations, Canadian Shareable News is sharing the following with you:

Here we examine the shortcomings of AI-driven “extremist monitoring” tools such as that used by the UK-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) to surveil the social media accounts of selected Canadians. We recommend certain structural changes and suggest replacing the ethic of “combatting extremism” with a commitment to respectful dialogue and a plurality of viewpoints.

Have you heard about Impact Canada and other Behavioural Science units imbedded into various federal government departments -- 500 workers whose job it is to "nudge" us into believing certain things? These tax-payer funded psychological operations have been running without Parliamentary oversight. Why?

Seventeen years ago, US author Dr. Naomi Wolf listed the ten steps that are common to all democracies as they develop into dictatorships. Is Canada getting closer to this point than many of us realize? Can the current legislative agenda possibly accelerate the process?

Quebec MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel, BQ) says of this bill: “We have before us today the second-longest budget implementation act in the history of the Confederation. It is 603 pages long and amends 49 statutes. This poses a problem for democracy because, as I said, it is a real grab bag. A lot of the legislative items in it have no business being included in a budget implementation act and should have been debated separately in the House.

These 49 statutes, 603 pages and certain measures pose significant problems for democracy and for people’s rights. I am going to talk about expropriated individuals, but I am also going to address other issues. We had just one day in committee to study all that. That just goes to show that the government has decided to govern without the House of Commons and has little regard for Parliament. https://www.ourcommons.ca/documentviewer/en/45-1/house/sitting-90/hansard (at around 1116)”

And yet, this MEGA-Bill passed through the House of Commons Third Reading and is now at the Second Reading stage in the Senate.

Bill C-5 was rushed through all the steps within a few days before the summer recess. Now a number of other Bills are advancing, but has anyone done an analysis of the cumulative effects of the totality of the current legislative agenda? Or even just of a certain cluster of bills? What effect would passing all of them have on Canada as we know it?

we’re deeply concerned about the interplay between Bills C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) and C-15 (Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1). From our perspective, these bills—currently under parliamentary scrutiny in the 45th Parliament’s 1st session—could synergize to chill expression by expanding vague hate speech thresholds (C-9) while granting ministers broad powers to exempt entities from laws (C-15’s Part 5, Division 5), potentially shielding powerful interests from accountability. Below, we outline hypothetical but plausible scenarios where they “feed” each other, drawing on the bills’ texts and expert critiques. We then explore how the cluster of bills you mentioned (C-2, C-5, C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and S-206) could collectively create a “stranglehold” on citizens, eroding freedoms through surveillance, criminalization, and economic control.

Even with some last minute amendments to C-15 at third reading to “partially curtail sweeping powers the government is granting itself to exempt corporations from laws” the wisdom of proceeding with this combination in the absence of a comprehensive impact assessmet seems quesitonable. (See https://www.nationalobserver.com/2026/02/24/news/bill-c15-conservative-amendments.) Why should anyone be granted exemptions from laws meant to be evenly applied if the rule of law is to be the law of the land?

This post highlights a number of concerns including the unspecified forfeiture clause (Who or what is supposed to be forfeited if the “means by which an offence was committed” is to be turned in for a speech crime?)

And now for some good news!

An international group of Organizational Excellence Specialists has chosen to publish our draft Critical Balance Reporting Indicators in a past issue of the Quality and Operational Research newsletter. See what a difference the use of these indicators can make in the quality of journalism in Canada.

We build on our backgrounds as a life long follower of geopolitical, military and intelligence professionals and a retired Social Studies teacher, noting the huge disconnect between media reporting and reality. We share the desire to improve news reporting by pointing at the many unreported news stories in this country, asking: Why are certain journalistic ethics guidelines NOT being followed? Where is the commitment to a DIVERSITY of viewpoints and a depth of engagement with potential “inconvenient” content? All this is ever more concerning as globally our information ecosystem is being outsourced to propagandized “pliable enablers”. We have been inspired by the YouTube piece “Beyond the Reset” and Naomi Wolf’s Steps to Closing Democracy to help us articulate the future we do NOT want for our societies. We wish to counter such a technocratic control grid with OPEN INFORMATION, freely shared.

