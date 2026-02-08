We have prepared a slide show that should be of interest to many.

The following groups are high on our audience list:

News room staff, journalists, media platform directors, etc. looking for angles to use when covering Bills underway…

MPs, Senators, and their Staff and Committee colleagues. How well do you UNDERSTAND the Bills you are putting forward? ARE YOU CONSIDERING ALL VANTAGE POINTS?

The talking heads - political commentators, podcasters, educators…are you teaching your listeners to ascertain each Bill from multiple perspectives, critiically looking at ALL sides of related issues?

The voting public and those soon to be called upon to contribute to the democratic process. Hopefully this slide show provides a clear orienation for first time engagers!! The more questions we ask, the more we learn!

Currently, the state-subsidized media platforms appear to have a very poor record when it comes to transparent reporting on the work of the Standing Committees, MPs, Sentators, the Privy Council and all others related to the Leigslative Process on Parliament Hill.

Learn more here: Hidden Headlines - EIGHT examples of News Omission/News Suppression in Canada.

Bill Tracker 8 Sides To Consider 7.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Hyperlinks to Suggested References & Resources

CORPORATE CONNECTIONS

The Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying in Canada - Registry of Lobbyists

https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/guest?lang=eng

stockzoa.com and other tools that let users ascertain corporate investment chains

ADMINISTRATIVE STATE

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-bruce-pardy/#1689907599657-fefa385c-a7e7297e-5498

FEAR/COMPASSION/PROFIT TRIAD

canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/letter-toself-quiz-for-journalists;

NEO-COLONIAL OTTAWA

Documentary by Aaron Gunn:

Fractured Nation | The Pillaging of Western Canada

https://canadaillusionfilm.com/about/

UNIPOLAR HEGEMON VS MULTIPOLAR WORLD

Multiple authors, analysts writing at Asia Times ,The Cradle or Strategic Culture Foundation, including Pepe Escobar; or speaking on Dialogue Works

ECOGREEN/AGENDA 2030

Canada’s Quiet Transformation: How Agenda 2030 and the One Health Framework Are Being Implemented Without Public Awareness

2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) - (CO₂ + H₂O) = X

The Wait is Over: It’s Time To Rejoice...Rosa Koire This Ones for YOU (US Rejects 2030 Climate Rules)

CLINTEL (Climate Intelligence): ANALYSIS OF IPCC REPORT The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC https://clintel.org/

The Rockefellers Created 990 “Climate Change” Institutions, Foundations, And Activist Groups https://www.technocracy.news/the-rockefellers-created-990-climate-change-institutions-foundations-and-activist-groups/

The ever-expanding UN programs and the costs for Canadians

The Monthly Globalist Monitor - Edition #7 ~ The Checklist for Implementing the Globalists’ Agendas in Canada https://bygeorgejournal.substack.com/p/the-monthly-globalist-m

CSNEWS RELEASES GROC WHITE PAPER ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CLIMATE SPENDING https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-releases-groc-white-paper

GLOBAL GOVERNANCE VIA OMNI-WAR

canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/147398052/global-governance-news

Little reporting elsewhere on: United Nations Pact for the Future;

humanfuture.org; Global Governance Forum; and more

See also reclaimthenet.org/

OMNIWAR: A SYMPOSIUM PRESENTED BY THE STUDY GROUP ON TECHNOLOGY AND POWER https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/ Technocracy News

www.technocracy.news/; www.technocracy.news/?s=omniwar

Big Tech Has Big Plans On How To Read Your Mind https://www.technocracy.news/big-tech-has-big-plans-on-how-to-read-your-mind/

Catherine Austin Fitts Confirms Goals Of Technocracy, Transhumanism https://www.technocracy.news/catherine-austin-fitts-confirms-goals-of-technocracy-transhumanism/

Transhumanism & the OMNIwar https://theylied.ca/Technocracy.shtml

Information War: This compilation of clips demonstrates how a single interest group intends to use/is using social media & AI surveillance to clamp down on what they deem as objectionable speech. If one interest group can have such reach, image if others scale up the same way… https://rumble.com/v757hzu-the-eighth-front-israels-war-on-reality.html

ONE-WORLD NOAHIDE CODE

noahide.org; noahideworldcenter.org/; Noahide Manifesto; noahide.org/noahide-code/; noahide.org/about-us/; esango.un.org

RE: Noahide Manifesto JANA S BENNUN substack.com/home/post/p-186555629 & many other related topics, including videos of Rabbis instructing listeners on these laws janasutoova.substack.com/p/before-the-messiah-comes-says-the

Noahide Laws by Another Name: Agenda 2030, Sustainability, and Global Morality (conversation with ON Lawyer Lisa Miron & former New York Congresswoman Candidate Elizabeth Glass

https://daretothink.info/judaism/noahide-laws-compared-to-christian-faith/ ; judicialnotifier.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-the-noahide-laws; lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/so-they-just-die-outhow-and-why-to;

FLAGGING THE UNPRECEDENTED FORFEITURE CLAUSE IN BILL C-9 IN LIGHT OF NOAHIDE DECAPITATION STATEMENTS - those who support the Bill must change the wording UNLESS this is the true intent!

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/bills