When asked to look at federal bills currently under consideration with a view to Dr. Naomi Wolf’s 10 Steps toward the Closing of Democracy, the Large Language Model tool known as GROK-4 provides examples of past legislation with all 10 steps and points out that Bills C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and C-16 are further examples of Step 4 (Surveillance); Step 8 (Control Press); Step 9 (Dissent as Traitors); Step 6 (Arbitrary Detention) and Step 10 (Suspend Rule of Law).

Concerns Mount Over Omnibus Bills and Democratic Erosion in Canadian Parliament

By Canadian Shareable News

Ottawa, February 22, 2026 — As the Canadian Parliament debates key legislation, including the omnibus Budget 2025 Implementation Act (Bill C-15), critics are raising alarms about procedural shortcuts and potential threats to free speech and democratic freedoms. Drawing from expert analyses and civil society briefs, observers warn that such bills could centralize executive power while chilling public dissent.

Bill C-15, currently under pre-study in the Senate, exemplifies the use of omnibus legislation to bundle diverse measures—from tax reforms to high-speed rail expropriations—potentially diluting scrutiny and rushing passage. Procedural trackers note that while the Senate’s pre-study mechanism, divided among 11 committees, offers specialized input and aligns with a “whole-of-government” approach, tight timelines (reports due February 13, 2026) risk superficial reviews. “Omnibus bills inherently reduce accountability by bundling unrelated items, echoing broader trends where government prioritizes efficiency over thorough debate,” said one analyst monitoring legislative processes.

Free speech advocates, invoking Dr. Naomi Wolf’s framework in The End of America, see deeper risks. Wolf’s analysis outlines steps toward authoritarianism, such as surveillance expansion and crisis-driven overreach. While C-15 lacks direct speech curbs, provisions like ministerial exemptions under the Red Tape Reduction Act and property rights waivers could normalize executive dominance. In context, related bills like C-9 (hate propaganda amendments) may chill expression with vague definitions, C-8 (cybersecurity) could enable online surveillance, and C-16 (criminal reforms) might impact protests. “This agenda mirrors Wolf’s warnings of gradual democratic closure through crisis-framed laws,” advocates argue, urging greater transparency.Parliamentary officials defend the process as efficient for time-sensitive priorities, but calls for amendments persist amid growing scrutiny.

In her research for a number of books on feminist themes, Dr. Naomi Wolf noted similarities in the life stories of women who arrived in America having left behind various totalitarian regimes. Whether in Eastern Europe, Asia, South American, the steps through which a society transforms itself from a free and open democratic society to a closed one appear the same. Looking deeper she found the same sequence of steps in Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, and Stalin’s Russia.

Dr. Wolf summarized these steps in her book, The End of America - Letters of Warning to a Young Patriot.

Dr. Wolf had been finding that her own country was already moving dangerously far along this series of steps at the time.

The steps are:

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_End_of_America:_Letter_of_Warning_to_a_Young_Patriot

This video was recorded just as US President Obama was emerging. (At the time Dr. Wolf was hopeful that under him, the US would advance back toward open society status. This proved later not to have been the case.

Summary of Dr. Naomi Wolf’s Warnings on the Closing of Democracy

Dr. Naomi Wolf, in her 2007 book The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot, outlines a framework of 10 historical steps that dictators and authoritarian regimes consistently follow to transition open democratic societies into closed, repressive ones. Drawing from examples like Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, Stalin’s Russia, and Pinochet’s Chile, Wolf argues that these steps are predictable and incremental, exploiting crises to erode freedoms. She warns that democracies are fragile and can be dismantled methodically, often under the guise of security or necessity. Wolf has updated this analysis in subsequent works, interviews, and her Substack writings, applying it to contemporary events such as post-9/11 U.S. policies and global COVID-19 responses, claiming that by 2020-2021, many democracies, including the U.S., had reached “Step 10.”

Timeline of Wolf’s Key Contributions

2007 : Publication of The End of America, formalizing the 10 steps based on 20th-century historical patterns. Wolf applies them to U.S. policies under the Bush administration (e.g., Patriot Act as surveillance expansion).

2008-2010 : Follow-up writings and talks, including Give Me Liberty: A Handbook for American Revolutionaries(2008), emphasizing citizen action to reverse the steps.

2010s : Wolf continues discussions in media, linking steps to ongoing issues like drone surveillance and media consolidation.

2020-2021 : In videos, Substack posts, and interviews (e.g., “Step 10” series), Wolf argues COVID-19 measures accelerated the steps globally, invoking “biosecurity” as a new terrifying enemy, leading to surveillance, censorship, and rule-of-law suspensions. She claims societies reached full closure by March 2020.

2022-Present: Ongoing commentary on her platform DailyClout.io and books like The Bodies of Others (2022), warning of digital surveillance and “medical tyranny” as modern iterations, with calls for resistance to prevent permanent closure.

Alignments of Past Canadian Legislation with Wolf’s 10 Steps

Below is Wolf’s 10-step framework, with examples of past Canadian legislative changes (up to February 2026) that align with each step. Alignments are based on criticisms from civil liberties groups, legal analyses, and Wolf’s own applications to similar policies. I’ve included the rushed process for Bill C-5 (passed June 2025, not August—possibly a reference error), which critics viewed as a procedural overreach. Not all steps have direct Canadian examples, but where alignments exist, they reflect incremental erosions often justified by security, health, or economic crises.

Invoke a terrifying internal and external enemy: The 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protests portrayed truckers and dissenters as a “national security threat,” enabling extraordinary powers. Similarly, post-9/11 anti-terror laws like Bill C-51 (2015) invoked terrorism as an ongoing enemy to justify expansions. Create secret prisons where torture takes place: Limited alignment; Canada’s involvement in post-9/11 detainee transfers to U.S. facilities (e.g., Maher Arar case, addressed in 2006 inquiry) raised concerns, but no domestic secret prisons. Bill C-36 (2001 Anti-Terrorism Act) enabled secretive security certificates for detentions without full disclosure. Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens: The RCMP’s use during protests (e.g., 2022 Convoy clearance) and expanded powers under Bill C-59 (2019 National Security Act) for covert operations have been criticized as unaccountable. Indigenous land defenders at Wet’suwet’en (2020) faced militarized RCMP actions seen as paramilitary. Set up an internal surveillance system: Bill C-51 (2015) and Bill C-59 (2019) expanded CSIS and CSE surveillance powers, including metadata collection without warrants. COVID-era apps like ArriveCAN (mandated 2020-2022) tracked movements, criticized for privacy invasions. Infiltrate and harass citizens’ groups: Under Bill C-51, environmental and Indigenous groups (e.g., anti-pipeline activists) were labeled “threats” and monitored. RCMP’s Project SITKA (2014-2015) surveilled Indigenous protests, leading to harassment claims. Engage in arbitrary detention and release: The Emergencies Act (2022) allowed bank account freezes and arrests without standard due process for Convoy participants. Security certificates under immigration laws (post-2001) enabled indefinite detentions. Target key individuals: High-profile cases like the 2022 freezing of Convoy organizers’ assets (e.g., Tamara Lich’s prolonged detention) align here. Bill C-51’s broad “threat reduction” powers targeted activists and journalists. Control the press: Bill C-11 (Online Streaming Act, 2023) gave CRTC oversight of online content, criticized for potential censorship. Bill C-18 (Online News Act, 2023) forced platforms to pay media, leading to news blackouts (e.g., Meta’s 2023 ban). Treat all political dissenters as traitors: Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act, passed 2024) expanded hate speech definitions, potentially criminalizing dissent as “hate.” Convoy protesters were labeled “extremists” in 2022, justifying crackdowns. Suspend the rule of law: The rushed passage of Bill C-5 (One Canadian Economy Act, 2025) exemplifies this—introduced June 6, 2025; second reading June 16 (passed 304-29); committee review June 17-19; report/third reading June 20 (with amendments like Motion 5 passed 170-167); Senate first/second reading June 25; third reading/royal assent June 26. Critics called it a “paper coup” for bypassing consultations, granting executive powers to fast-track “national interest” projects (e.g., Building Canada Act overriding environmental/Indigenous reviews), centralizing authority amid economic “crisis.” Also, repeated Emergencies Act use (1988, 2022) suspends norms.

Possible Alignments If Current Legislation Proceeds

If the totality of pending bills (e.g., from the 45th Parliament, 1st Session) like C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and C-16 proceed without significant amendments, they could further align with Wolf’s steps, accelerating closure:

Step 4 (Surveillance) : C-8 (Cyber Security Act) could expand government monitoring of digital infrastructure, potentially without adequate oversight.

Step 8 (Control Press) and Step 9 (Dissent as Traitors) : C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) might broaden hate speech laws, chilling online dissent; combined with C-63’s framework, it risks treating critics as threats.

Step 6 (Arbitrary Detention) and Step 10 (Suspend Rule of Law) : C-14 (Bail and Sentencing Reform) and C-16 (Protecting Victims Act) could enable harsher detentions for certain crimes, potentially applied to protesters.

Step 10 (Overall): C-15’s omnibus nature (amending 17+ acts with executive exemptions, e.g., Red Tape Reduction) mirrors C-5’s rush, normalizing power centralization. Cumulatively, these could invoke economic/security “enemies” (Step 1) to justify erosions, echoing Wolf’s warnings of crisis-driven tyranny.

Can the Current Federal Legislative Agenda Lead to a Reduction of Democratic Freedoms in Canada?

Writing from both the viewpoints of a procedural tracker and a concerned free speech advocate, and with an awareness of Dr. Naomi Wolf’s work on the closing of democratic societies, can you see possible instances where the current legislative agenda, including bill C-15 can lead to a reduction of democratic freedoms in Canada?

Potential Reductions in Democratic Freedoms:

Upon reexamination, the original response provides a balanced analysis from two viewpoints, drawing on procedural critiques of Canadian legislative processes and Dr. Naomi Wolf’s framework on democratic erosion. It accurately highlights concerns with omnibus bills like C-15, including risks of rushed reviews and power centralization, while linking to broader trends in bills such as C-8, C-9, C-14, and C-16. The content remains relevant and fact-based, with no major inaccuracies identified. Below is the response text with clickable links added inline for key references (e.g., to bills, processes, and Wolf’s work). These are hyperlinked to sources for transparency.

From the Viewpoint of a Procedural Tracker

As someone monitoring legislative processes for transparency and efficiency, the pre-study mechanism enhances democratic oversight by allowing early Senate input on complex omnibus bills like C-15, potentially leading to better-informed amendments once the bill arrives Senate Procedural Note No. 5. The division among 11 committees promotes specialized scrutiny, aligning with a “whole of government” lens Pre-Study of House of Commons Bills by Senate Committees. However, omnibus bills inherently bundle disparate measures (e.g., tax reforms with rail expropriation), which can dilute focused debate and rush passage, reducing accountability (Unchecked omnibus bills risk abuses of process: Senator Tannas; The Omnibus Budget Implementation Bill: Balancing Democratic Accountability with Legislative Efficiency). The tight timeline (reports due February 13, 2026) amid a busy agenda risks superficial reviews (C-15 - 45th Parliament, 1st session; Order Paper and Notice Paper, Issue 51 (February 12, 2026)). Broader legislative trends—e.g., pre-studies on time-sensitive bills like C-15 while others (C-8, C-14) lag—could indicate government prioritization over thorough process, echoing concerns in Dr. Naomi Wolf’s framework about incremental erosions through procedural shortcuts that centralize power and limit parliamentary checks The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot.

From the Viewpoint of a Concerned Free Speech Advocate

Drawing on Dr. Naomi Wolf’s analysis in works like The End of America, which outlines steps toward closed societies (e.g., surveillance expansion, restricting dissent, invoking crises for overreach), the current agenda raises alarms The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot. While C-15 focuses on fiscal/economic measures without direct speech curbs, its provisions—like enhanced ministerial powers under the Red Tape Reduction Act (bypassing parliamentary oversight) or expropriation waivers for high-speed rail (eroding property rights)—could normalize executive dominance, a Wolfian “step” toward authoritarianism by weakening rule of law (Red Tape Reduction Act; Open Letter to Federal Parliamentarians to remove “Henry the VIII” exemption powers from Budget Bill C-15; CCLA Co-Leads Call to Withdraw Anti-Democratic Exemption Powers from Bill C-15). In the broader context, bills like C-9 (amending hate propaganda laws) risk chilling expression under vague “hate” definitions (Bill C-9: What’s at Stake for Religious Expression?; Bill C-9: An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places); Protecting Fundamental Rights — Our Concerns with Bill C-9); C-8 (cybersecurity) might enable government surveillance of online speech Canadians protest bills c-8 and c-9 for freedom of speech; and C-16 (criminal reforms) could indirectly impact protest rights Bill C-9: Policing thoughts and words, rather than actual crime. Cumulatively, this agenda, including C-15’s omnibus style hiding subtle power shifts, mirrors Wolf’s warnings of gradual “closing” through crisis-framed legislation (e.g., budget “emergencies”), potentially reducing freedoms by prioritizing efficiency over dissent and transparency (Bill C-15 threatens Library Book Rate and free mailing of materials for people who are blind; House leader stands by Liberals’ decision to deliver omnibus budget implementation bill; Bill C-15: An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on November 4, 2025).

Reference List

The sources consulted to write the original response include official government documents, academic analyses, news articles, and critiques from civil society organizations. Below is a comprehensive list with available details (author, title, URL, date, publisher, etc.). These were drawn from web searches, parliamentary records, and relevant publications to ensure accuracy on legislative processes, bill details, and Naomi Wolf’s framework.

Author: Senate of Canada. Title: Senate Procedural Note No. 5 - Legislative Process. Date: N/A (ongoing procedural reference). Publisher: Senate of Canada. URL: https://sencanada.ca/en/about/procedural-references/notes/n5. Description: Explains the pre-study mechanism for bills in the Canadian Senate. Author: Library of Parliament. Title: Pre-Study of House of Commons Bills by Senate Committees. Date: N/A (ongoing). Publisher: Parliament of Canada. URL: https://lop.parl.ca/sites/ParlInfo/default/en_CA/legislation/preStudy. Description: Details the Senate’s process for pre-studying House bills. Author: Scott Tannas (Senator). Title: Unchecked omnibus bills risk abuses of process: Senator Tannas. Date: N/A (article). Publisher: Senate of Canada (SenCAplus). URL: https://sencanada.ca/en/sencaplus/opinion/unchecked-omnibus-bills-risk-abuses-of-process-senator-tannas. Description: Critiques omnibus bills for short-circuiting legislative processes. Author: Adam M. Dodek. Title: The Omnibus Budget Implementation Bill: Balancing Democratic Accountability with Legislative Efficiency. Date: August 2012. Publisher: Centre for Constitutional Studies. URL: https://www.constitutionalstudies.ca/2012/08/the-omnibus-budget-implementation-bill-balancing-democratic-accountability-with-legislative-efficiency?print=print. Description: Analyzes the impact of omnibus bills on democratic accountability in Canada. Author: Parliament of Canada. Title: C-15 - 45th Parliament, 1st session. Date: Ongoing (as of February 2026). Publisher: Parliament of Canada (LEGISinfo). URL: https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bill/45-1/c-15. Description: Official status and details of Bill C-15, including Senate pre-study meetings. Author: Federation of Ontario Public Libraries. Title: Bill C-15 threatens Library Book Rate and free mailing of materials for people who are blind. Date: December 7, 2025. Publisher: Librarianship.ca. URL: https://librarianship.ca/news/bill-c15-canada-post. Description: Discusses timeline and Senate pre-study of Bill C-15. Author: Senate of Canada. Title: Order Paper and Notice Paper, Issue 51 (February 12, 2026). Date: February 12, 2026. Publisher: Senate of Canada. URL: https://sencanada.ca/en/content/sen/chamber/451/orderpaper/051op_2026-02-12-e. Description: References pre-study reports due February 13, 2026, for Bill C-15. Author: Naomi Wolf. Title: The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot. Date: September 2007. Publisher: Chelsea Green Publishing. URL: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_End_of_America:_Letter_of_Warning_to_a_Young_Patriot. Description: Wikipedia entry detailing Wolf’s book on steps toward closed societies. Author: Naomi Wolf. Title: The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot. Date: August 22, 2007. Publisher: Chelsea Green Publishing. URL: https://www.amazon.com/End-America-Letter-Warning-Patriot/dp/1933392797. Description: Book details on Amazon, including summary and publication info. Author: Canadian Christian Charities Commission. Title: Bill C-9: What’s at Stake for Religious Expression? Date: December 9, 2025. Publisher: CCCC Blogs. URL: https://www.cccc.org/news_blogs/legal/2025/12/09/bill-c-9-whats-at-stake-for-religious-expression. Description: Concerns about Bill C-9 impacting free speech and religious expression. Author: Department of Justice Canada. Title: Bill C-9: An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places). Date: October 9, 2025. Publisher: Justice.gc.ca. URL: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c9_2.html. Description: Charter statement on Bill C-9 and freedom of expression. Author: Canadian Labour Congress. Title: Protecting Fundamental Rights — Our Concerns with Bill C-9. Date: December 12, 2025. Publisher: Canadian Labour Congress. URL: https://canadianlabour.ca/protecting-fundamental-rights-our-concerns-with-bill-c-9. Description: Critiques Bill C-9 for potential infringement on free speech and assembly. Author: LGB Alliance Canada. Title: Bill C-9: Policing thoughts and words, rather than actual crime. Date: October 28, 2025. Publisher: House of Commons Committee Brief. URL: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/451/JUST/Brief/BR13741759/br-external/LGBAllianceCanada-e.pdf. Description: Brief on Bill C-9’s risks to free speech. Author: N/A (Facebook Group Post). Title: Canadians protest bills c-8 and c-9 for freedom of speech. Date: N/A. Publisher: Facebook. URL: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1317010423067206/posts/1340185650749683. Description: Public concerns about Bills C-8 and C-9 impacting free speech. Author: Government of Canada. Title: Red Tape Reduction Act. Date: December 22, 2022 (last updated). Publisher: Laws-lois.justice.gc.ca. URL: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/r-4.5/FullText.html. Description: Full text of the Red Tape Reduction Act, including ministerial powers. Author: Ecojustice. Title: Open Letter to Federal Parliamentarians to remove “Henry the VIII” exemption powers from Budget Bill C-15. Date: February 20, 2026. Publisher: Ecojustice.ca. URL: https://ecojustice.ca/news/open-letter-to-federal-parliamentarians-to-remove-henry-the-viii-exemption-powers-from-budget-bill-c-15. Description: Critique of ministerial exemption powers in Bill C-15. Author: Canadian Civil Liberties Association. Title: CCLA Co-Leads Call to Withdraw Anti-Democratic Exemption Powers from Bill C-15. Date: February 20, 2026. Publisher: CCLA.org. URL: https://ccla.org/fundamental-freedoms/ccla-co-leads-call-to-withdraw-anti-democratic-exemption-powers-from-bill-c-15. Description: Call to remove anti-democratic powers from Bill C-15. Author: CTV News. Title: House leader stands by Liberals’ decision to deliver omnibus budget implementation bill. Date: February 15, 2026. Publisher: CTVNews.ca. URL: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/article/house-leader-stands-by-liberals-decision-to-deliver-omnibus-budget-implementation-bill. Description: Discussion of Bill C-15 as an omnibus bill. Author: Department of Justice Canada. Title: Bill C-15: An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on November 4, 2025. Date: January 27, 2026. Publisher: Justice.gc.ca. URL: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c15_3.html. Description: Charter statement on Bill C-15.

Full References (Related to the Q+A “Please provide a summary and timeline of the steps Dr. Naomi Wolf has outlined re: warnings about the closing of democracy.”

Fascist America, in 10 easy steps by Naomi Wolf (The Guardian, April 24, 2007): https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/apr/24/usa.comment

The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot (Wikipedia entry): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_End_of_America:_Letter_of_Warning_to_a_Young_Patriot

The End of America by Naomi Wolf (Amazon book description): https://www.amazon.com/End-America-Letter-Warning-Patriot/dp/1933392797

STEP 10: Naomi Wolf updates her New York Times Bestseller (YouTube video, March 4, 2021):

Fascist America in 10 Easy Steps - 2020 Update #2 from Naomi Wolf (YouTube video, September 27, 2020):