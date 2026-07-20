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Vuyo
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Agreed. Not everyone is going to be a Nelson Mandela or a Winston Churchill but just being a wallflower is a mistake. A simple email or call to your MP or MPP, show up to a peaceful protest, write a blog post. Even those in the background have value.

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