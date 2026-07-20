Where Comfortable Inaction could lead

“Comfortable Inaction” — what a phrase indeed, coming from someone who was killed after having taken a principled yet unpopular stance against the military industrial complex. His choice of action lead to his assassination.

Yes, it is more comfortable to do nothing. But the lists of heroes would be much shorter if all throughout history principled women and men had chosen COMFORT over PRINCIPLE.

When it comes to the development and implementation of surveillance technology, let’s think of where our INACTION is already leading us.

—> A Canadian government department weighing “legal action” against people who post what the government calls “false and misleading information” on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. (reported July 7, 2026 here)

—> A Canadian cabinet minister now has the power to order any telecom provider to cut off service to a named person, without a warrant, without prior judicial approval, and under a gag order that can prohibit the provider from explaining why. (Reported June 26, 2026 here)

→ a new Digital Safety Commission of Canada is to be appointed by Cabinet in order to work out the details for the new Safe Social Media Act. “The same body writes the rules, runs the inspections, hears the complaints, and hands out the fines, which is a regulator and a courtroom folded into one office that answers to no voter.” (Reported June 11, 2026 here)

—> a new bill could force telecoms, messaging apps, and potentially any digital service in Canada to “rebuild their systems for police and CSIS surveillance, while storing user metadata for up to a year. That metadata covers who contacted whom, when, and from where, for millions of people not suspected of anything.” This bill has major tech competitors united in their opposition. (Reported May 26, 2026 here). That same surveillance law “would also force VPN providers to log the very data their users pay them not to keep.” (Reported May 20, 2026 here)

—> In 2020, the “Canadian military was monitoring opposition political parties using anonymous accounts created specifically for surveillance.” Whistleblowers who “emailed their chain of command, warning that creating anonymous accounts without authorization, while working from home on personal computers, could breach intelligence directives” were penalized while the actions themselves were allowed to continue. (Reported May 20, 2026 here)

—> police body cameras in Edmonton that were “sold to the public as accountability tools that watch police on behalf of citizens … now watch citizens on behalf of police.” “Police officers spent December 2025 patrolling with body cameras that silently scanned every face within 13 feet, comparing captures against a watchlist of roughly 7,000 people… No one being scanned was asked or told.” EPS’s own privacy assessment stated that “the continuous scanning of faces for comparison against a watchlist constitutes proactive surveillance.” (Reported April 16, 2026 here)

Side note: All of these reports are written by an organization with a website OUTSIDE OF CANADA. We challenge readers to find a Canadian publication presenting all of this news.

Given these reports of creeping technocratic surveillance and control in Canada, these two fictional dystopian depictions might not be all too far off:

A man arrives home to the country of his birth after having been abroad for many years. Meanwhile his brother had been living in that country, staying silent as it progressively slipped into a surveillance state. People got used to the loss of one freedom at a time, but the resulting reality is a shock to the brother who suddenly sees the cumulative effects when returning home. Citizens are surveilled inside their own homes where they are fined each time they overstep rules. The only location free of monitoring devices is the bathroom. This becomes their one safe space inside their own homes. Meanwhile, the Department of Health, Safety and Public Order issues bans on healthy outdoor physical activity. And citizens monitor and report on anyone violating the rules. See UTOPIA by Omeleto.

Or this?

A man is being penalized for holding counternarrative views. He is interned in a type of modern-day techno-gulag, constantly surveilled, with his digital bank account automatically paying for the services he receives (including food rations delivered by drones). Even his leisure choices are manipulated, with film titles deemed inappropriate by the regime not made available to him. Based on the structure of quarantine camps in place in parts of Australia during the height of the declared COVID-19 pandemic, this animation leaves viewers wondering about the cost of resistance. See Beyond the Reset.

Or we can move from fiction to a real-life free-speech activist, one whose actions in support of free and openly travelling information cost him dearly.

See:

And what about hearing from a libertarian law professor on how over time, both Canada and the USA have devolved into adminstrative or managerial states, where unelected bureaucrats are behind the progressive changes away from free speech to managed citizenry?

U of Ottawa Law Professor Bruce Pardy is currently taking a break from his academic duties to focus on constitutional solutions for any province or state wishing for a chance to re-organize statecraft away from this worrying decline into top down authoritarianism. Current discussions in Alberta have captured his attention.

See https://brownstone.org/articles/how-canada-devolved-into-a-managerial-state/ and https://brownstone.org/articles/how-the-american-republic-became-a-managerial-state/.

Taken together, both of these dystopian videos, and the insights around covert surveillance as well as around administrative/managerial states build the background for what follows in this post.

When comprehensive and critical coverage of the legislative agenda is piecemeal at best

What do we mean by “comprehensive and critical” coverage?

“Going beyond the typical 5-W questions to delve into how something works, as well as for the benefit of whom and with which result and which implications.”

In our previous post (found under the BILL TRACKER TAB on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com) we learned that mainstream media coverage of the bills currently before Parliament or already passed LEAVES MUCH TO BE DESIRED!!

GROK-4 told us that LESS COVERAGE = LESS PUSHBACK which is advantageous to ALL OF THE PLAYERS in a surveillance state.

Presenting the obvious to an analyst NOT BOUND TO SECRECY FOR FEAR OF JOB LOSS, we end up with insights like these:

“Mainstream coverage of the bills highlighted is limited and uneven.”

“Coverage exists for higher-profile ones (especially those affecting tech giants or with controversy), but it is often procedural, government-framed, or focused on narrow aspects rather than the broader “surveillance-and-control” narrative.”

“Comprehensive, critical synthesis of the “bill-by-bill” pattern is rare—coverage is siloed by bill rather than connected as systemic.”

“Gaps: Little mainstream “connect the dots” analysis linking them as a surveillance ecosystem. Government framing (public safety, child protection, elections integrity) dominates headlines.”

and

The solution to the news firewall is to learn about those who have long been bypassing censorship, gaslighting, and those who are now joining them to learn to do the same.

In our previous post we noted this list of surveillance agenda bills in the July 1, 2026 article by Shawn Jason, the editor in chief of DRUTHERS.

“Bill C-22”, “Lawful Access Act”, “C-18 Online News Act”, “C-9 Combatting Hate Act”, “C-34 Safe Social Media”, C-4, C-25, C-8, C-15, S-209)

Also in that post, these news sources were identified via GROK-4’s rapid scan of the internet as sources of comprehensive and critcal coverage on some of the bills on Shawn Jason’s list.

Michael Geist, Professor of Law, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law — Regular blog posts, columns, and videos analyzing these bills in context (e.g., C-11/C-18 impacts, C-22 surveillance risks, privacy exemptions). Highly recommended for cumulative insights. Site: michaelgeist.ca

Experts affiliated with the Citizen Lab (University of Toronto) — In-depth reports on surveillance, malware, and internet controls. Technical but with executive summaries for lay readers. Site: citizenlab.ca.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) — Policy statements and analyses on Charter implications, lawful access, hate speech laws, and online regulation. Accessible overviews. Site: ccla.org.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) — Litigation-focused critiques emphasizing freedoms of speech, religion, and privacy. Press releases and reports on bills like C-9, C-34, and age verification. Site: jccf.ca.

OpenMedia — Advocacy group with plain-language explainers on digital rights, encryption, and bills like C-22. Campaigns and blogs. Site: openmedia.org.

We would also add DRUTHERS to that list, given that this citizen-powered monthly newspaper frequently draws from independent substackers with expertise in many areas. Site: druthers.ca.

Cheerleader Coverage or Notable Silence

Certain “left-leaning” independent news platforms have been known to support government policy positions in the past. Would they do so in this case? How thorough is their reporting? What angles do they focus on?

I was not expecting that FOUR of the SIX publications wishing to change the world, transform society, hold conversations about progressive solutions, etc. would be totally SILENT of the Bills that threaten to weigh heavily on our society.

Canadian Dimension — “For people who want to change the world”

No reference to many bills, including to Bill C-34

The Breach — “journalism for transformation”

No reference to most bills, including to Bill C-34.

National Observer — “We’re dedicated to reporting on the forces shaping our shared future.”

This article Carney’s social media ban for kids still misses the mark contains the line: “thankfully, the best parts of the Trudeau-era bill survived to see the light of day”. Because it is only available to subscribers, we can’t ascertain the degree to which it provides truly critical covarage.

Rabble.ca — “25 years of providing progressive news”

No reference to most bills, including to Bill C-34.

Ricochet Media — “public-interest journalism”

No reference to most bills, including to Bill C-34.

The Walrus — “Canada’s Conversation”

https://thewalrus.ca/canada-joins-global-fight-to-ban-teens-from-social-media/

This author takes the angle that YES it is high time that the Canadian government sets policy instead of letting California-based tech corporations call the shots. This article provides a basic level of coverage for the standard 5W questions but does not spend any time on HOW digital age verification is to take place. How is it being done in other countries? Are those voices who worry that the only way to verify age for younger people is to verify everyone’s age jumping to conclusions? Did the other countries find a workaround? (Apparently teenagers found a workaround as 78% of young people cited in the article are getting online despite being underage.) Also not addressed are the beneficiaries and the implications of this proposed technological change.

https://thewalrus.ca/banning-kids-from-social-media-wont-keep-them-safe/

A conversation with a psychologist, that while interesting, does not delve deeply into the larger issues raised elsewhere.

Nether left nor right but Pro-Business:

The HUB — “More Signal, Less Noise”

Browsing the site in the absence of a search feature (even with a 30 day free trial) it appears that Bills like C-34 are not being addressed at all. thehub.ca

The Logic — “Canada’s Business and Tech Newsroom”

No reference to most bills, including to Bill C-34.

What about “right leaning” alternatively funded news sources?

Juno News has this article behind a paywall, so we can’t comment other than to highlight that they are coming from this angle: “using child protection as political cover for sweeping new powers over what Canadians can say online.” Child safety or speech control? Critics sound alarm about Bill C-34

Rebel News ran a live stream with commentary on the bill. Liberals facing backlash over privacy concerns after introducing ‘Safe Social Media Act’ - Bill C-34 bans all children under the age of 16 from using social media and creates a new 'Digital Safety Commission of Canada.'

In contrast with other news outlets, Rebel News often pairs its news coverage with an action campaign as we can see here:

https://www.rebelnews.com/liberals_facing_backlash_over_privacy_concerns_after_introducing_safe_social_media_act This ends up blurring the line between NEWS and ACTIVISM. The other stops along our list of 10 stops include some activist organizations on the one hand and some news organizations on the other. REBEL NEWS shows that it blends the two functions, wherease some other outlets end up being “activist” simply by editorializing or covertly choosing one perspectve over the other.

This essay out of Nigeria explains the importance of respectiing the boundaries between journalism and activism.

Let’s start with this Bill:

Bill C-34 (Safe Social Media Act)

Note: Bill numbers are recycled, so a search for “Bill C-34” ALONE can bring up other bills on different topics, from previous parliaments. Current bills are archived here with Senate Bills appearing before House of Commons Bills. https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bills.

Here we see a recent search on the Government of Canada website using the (shortened) name of the bill along with its number.

Stop 1: The Canadian Heritage Branch of the Canadian Government.

Let’s start with the government’s overview of and rationale for this bill. For some odd reason, the government’s view of WHY bills should be passed gets published on pages run by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage.html

See also this Backgrounder issued at around the same time.

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/safe-social-media-act.html

We learn that this bill would lead to the implementation of TWO SEPARATE ACTS of Parliament.

We can see the government’s rationale for “protecting children and youth” from dangers on social media by means of a public safety commission that will be setting rules at some unspecified point in time. Increasingly, elected MPs and Senators vote on bills that do NOT nail down specifics. Instead, they leave the details to unelected, unaccountable individuals, without any determination as to who they might be.

Note that in the government’s rationale for the bill, there is NO explanation as to how the internet service providers will ascertain whether or not a user is 16 years old or younger. This could not be known UNLESS EVERY SINGLE USER of the internet has to demonstrate proof of age. Experts in the field believe that this can only come with some kind of digital proof of identity.

There are other government publications on this bill, including from within the Department of Justice. It is unclear how many of them make their way into briefing note packages provided to office staff and officials in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Stop 2: Check with Law Professor Michael Geist

www.michaelgeist.ca

As of today 17 hits show up, so here are just the most recent - obviously this topic is nowhere near as simple as outlined by the Department of Heritage! See:

Stop 3: Need something to listen to instead of read? Check if there are any recordings at the JCCF

If a bill looks like it may have an impact on the constitutional freedoms of Canadians, it is likely the JCCF is already working on it.

https://www.jccf.ca/justice-centre-launches-national-campaign-opposing-bill-c-34-the-safe-social-media-act/

John Carpay has already released video commentary on it.

And he engaged in a somewhat longer conversation here.

Searching on the JCCF website, one may find links to other media platforms that have written on the same topic. This time, articles about Bill C-34 have appeared in Epoch Times and the Western Standard.

https://www.jccf.ca/?s=Bill+C-34+Safe+Social+Media+Act

Here John Carpay is interviewed by Anita Krishna, former Control Room Director at Global News . Bills, Bills, Bills! “LIVE with John Carpay” | Bill C-22, C-34 & BC’s Growing Divide at the Park

See also the Canadian Constitutional Foundation and search C-34 on their site.

theccf.ca

Stop 4: Double check for coverage on Canada’s “most trusted News Leader”, the Canadian Press.

Here we find these three articles:

Mostly a replay of the press conference, a few token critical quotes. Clearly, when a bill is first announced a journalist covering the press release might not have much context ready. But given that over a month has passed since the announcment, one would expect more critical follow up since then on a platform that bills itself as a “trusted news leader” given its audience surely need to access their site online.

Not an article, just one quote from each of 7 individuals.

A short reference to Bill C-34 amid other content. The journalist missed the opportunity to look into how the implememtation of this bill has been working in France. (Are people already required to log on to social media sites with some kind of age verification? Do young people find ways to bypass the restrictions? etc.)

Earlier this year, French lawmakers approved a bill banning social media for children under 15. The idea of setting a minimum age for use of the platforms has gained momentum across Europe. The Liberal government introduced its own online safety legislation this week. If passed, it would require social media companies to block access for kids under 16, though platforms will be able to obtain an exemption if they put sufficient safeguards in place. Bill C-34, introduced Wednesday in the House of Commons, would also regulate the companies behind AI chatbots by imposing on them a duty to act responsibly. That includes measures to lower the risk of chatbots communicating harmful content and putting in place crisis intervention protocols for cases involving self-harm, suicide or violence. Macron applauded the move on social media Thursday, saying, “Thanks for joining the movement.”

Stop 5 - Check Canada’s largest citizen-funded newspaper DRUTHERS

Because DRUTHERS is a monthly newspaper, it might not yet cover a certain very recently emerging topic. But here we see that the July 1 issue addresses the June announement in three places:

See: druthers.ca/subjects/

Stop 6 - U of T’s CitizenLab on surveillance technology

While this project did research and report on Bill C-22, it is silent on our current example (C-34) so we will move on.

https://citizenlab.ca/who-we-are/

A quick scan over of their publication list reveals typical tropes around mis/disinformation, so it remains to be seen how useful this recommendation by GROK-4 may be over the long run.

Moving right along to our next stop.

Stop 7 - The Canadian Civil Liberties Association

Yes, they have prepared a brief on the topic of Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, which can be accessed here:

https://ccla.org/press-release/ccla-warns-against-risks-to-freedom-of-expression-and-privacy-posed-by-bill-c-34-the-safe-social-media-act/

Stop 8 - OPEN MEDIA

By far the most colourful website so far! Here we find one campaign after another.

and

Plus a host of other campaigns found here: https://openmedia.org/campaigns.

Clearly they are an activist group and not a news organization. But we have often noted that concerned citizens are often better informed on issues they deem crucial than are journalists with a generalist background. For example, here:

There should be nothing preventing people from learning the background to the issues being reported on from the very people who have dedicated the better parts of their days (and nights) to learning and communicating about the issues.

On its ABOUT page, OPEN MEDIA states:

The Internet won’t save itself. It needs people like you to save it—to keep it free, open and democratic.

See more: openmedia.org/about.

So, this is what the folks at OPEN MEDIA had to say on C-34:

See their full press release on Bill C-34 here:

https://openmedia.org/press/item/new-digital-safety-act-needs-major-fixes

Stop 9 - The Substackers

What about the single person analysts? They are not to be confused with “armchair commentators” simply spouting off opinions. Instead, we now have a whole army of highly informed and thoughtful citizen researchers and commentators accessble through uncensored platforms like Substack.com.

While they may have originally begun as supporters of this or that political party, the further they dig with an open mind, the more they realize that a left/right division of society only facilitates its decline into dystopian technocracy.

Given how intensively these people are researching and how they still have lives to live, we cannot expect each person to cover each bill. But we can draw collectively from a growing list to see if they have already been where we are going.

Here at Stop 9, we will take a peek to see who of these poople has addressed Bill C-34 already.

Ontario Journalist Chris George: By George Journal

The door on Canada’s digital cage is quickly closing shut

Alberta data cruncher Sheldon Yakiwchuk: Yakk Stack. Sheldon has recently swtiched from text based posts to using an AI powered voice remincienty of “old timey” news casters. He posts these also on the YouTube Channel The Big Picture with Haver Uplay (Introduction)

3 Bills are Being Rammed Through Parliament (Substack)

3 Bills are Being Rammed Through Parliament (YouTube)

Not on C-34 but try again with other Bill numbers…

The Hansard Files: “Every story starts with the actual transcript. The Hansard. The committee Evidence. The Auditor General’s report. The Order Paper. Not the press release, not the clip, not the party line.” (LINK)

Albertan Connie Shields: Connie’s Substack aka Unlock Alberta

Former CBC investigative journalist Trish Woods as been writing and posdcasting here: Trish Wood is Critical (She is now taking a break to work on a film project.)

Stop 10 - The Critical Social Media Posters

Here we are limiting ourselves to YouTube, Rumble, X.com - although the list could be endless as social media can be a hornets’ nest worth of activity, totally sucking up everyone’s time.

And yet…

a search like this one for C-34 is fairly simple and should bring up recordings by individuals or organizations that are speaking on the topic. Today, leading the list is the Canadian Constitution Foundation, which should be added right alongside the JCCF in the list above.

Among the solo commentators, journalist Dan Dicks stands out for his longevity. He recently marked the 20th anniversary of his PRESS FOR TRUTH YouTube channel. Often, someone making their living in online spaces will also have a website by the same name

And here he is adding his critique of Bill C-34 to the mix:

An 11 minute video that condenses the issues succinctly with statements like these:

“Hand over your face scan, your biometrics or your government issued ID in order to go online. And this will apply to everyone.”

“Age gating often leads to ID biometric collection for everyone.”

“This is the beginning of the digiral ID nightmare I have been warning about for years.”

“Categories of what is considered “violent extremism” will expand until “wrong think” is whatever they say it is.”

“Bill C-34 is nothing more than a massive ID capture operation that’s wearing a cheap “protect the children” Halloween costume.”

“You’ll get exciled from the digital public square.”

“Companies will nuke anything to avoid massive penalties.”

“This has nothing to do with with real safety.”

Dan Dicks recommends that people switch out smart phones for simple flip phones, for text and phone calls only, no internet scanning.

Searching C-34 on Rumble.com reveals many of the same podcasters as well as those who had to leave YouTube, likley because their content “violated community standards.”

This was the case with the host of The Political Orphans. Nico Lagan’s Pollitical Orphans YouTube page has had no new posts, while his Rumble page is up to date.

Lagan’s premise has been to discuss topics alongside of a person from the opposite end of the political spectrum. Neither “political orphan” believes the current party positionss on “their” side accurately reflect their beliefs. They are finding they have much more in common with each other than they first thought. And neither now would support the current stances of their former favorite parties.

Here, Lagan holds an inteview with Professor Bruce Pardy on the topic of Bill C-34.

https://rumble.com/v7bqcy0-is-bill-c-34-about-protecting-our-kids-or-something-much-worse-bruce-pardy.html

As for searching on X.com, note the search tool at the top of each commentator’s page:

Here is a concerned citizen turned political commentator with a keen interest in preventing agents of the state from being weaponized against its own citizens.

Note the magnifying glass icon in the top right.

Searching for C-34 there we do not find much. But try again with other Bill numbers like C-22. Here we see that this “dot connector” provides a virtual gallery of some of the most relevant and precient commentary of other individual expert commentators. This is possible because of how X.com allows for discussions to be threaded.

Another tip provided by Pauly is to locate and press on the little BELL icon which allows someone to receive notifications when new posts go up.

So to recap, in the absence of critical coverage on mainstream, government-supported, corporate backed news sources, concerned citizens can follow their own route along the Information Highway…. We provided 10 stops to help them get started.

TWO SUMMARIES depict TWO DIVERGENT VIEWPOINTS

And finally, here we are asking the Large Language Model GROK-4 to summarize “mainstream” or “cheerleader” coverage of Bill C-34 separately from available critical commentary.

Our question:

“From the point of view of a media analyst, with expertise in constitutional, human rights and technology advancement, as well as with first hand knowledge of how newsrooms function, please summarize the Who, What, When, Where, Why, How, For the benefit of Whom, With which result, and Which implications (the 5+3 Critical Coverage Questions) on the topic of Bill C-34 (Safe Social Media Act) as outlined by these platforms taken together: Reclaim the Net, Brownstown Institute (Bruce Pardy), Micheal Geist, Citizen Lab, Druthers, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, Canadian Constitutional Foundation, By George Journal, Sheldon Yakiwchuk: Yakk Stack, Dan Dicks PressforTruth. Contrast that with a summary of the same 5+3 questions outlining Bill C-34 as described on the Canadian Heritage website, the National Observer, The Walrus, and any coverage one finds on the Canadian Press, CBC, CTV, Global, TorStar, National Post, and any other “mainstream” media outlets.”

GROK-4 Responds

Thought for 18s

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act (introduced June 10, 2026), enacts the Digital Safety Act and the Digital Safety Commission of Canada Act. It targets social media services, AI chatbots, and certain other regulated online services with obligations around risk assessment, content moderation, age-appropriate design, transparency (digital safety plans), and specific duties to protect children and address defined “harmful content.”

A prominent feature is a minimum age of 16 for social media accounts, supported by age verification/estimation requirements.

As a media analyst with expertise in constitutional/human rights law, technology policy, and newsroom dynamics, I apply the 5W + 3H framework (Who, What, When, Where, Why, How; For the benefit of Whom; With which result; and Implications) to contrast perspectives.

Independent/critical sources (Reclaim the Net, Michael Geist, Bruce Pardy/Brownstone Institute, CCLA, JCCF, Canadian Constitutional Foundation, Citizen Lab-adjacent concerns, Druthers, By George Journal, Yakk Stack, PressforTruth) emphasize civil liberties risks and view it as regulatory overreach.

Government/mainstream sources (Canadian Heritage, National Observer, The Walrus, CBC, CTV, etc.) frame it as necessary child protection and platform accountability.

Critical/Independent Perspective (Civil Liberties, Tech Policy Experts, Alternative Outlets)

Who: Federal government (Minister Marc Miller/Canadian Heritage) introducing the bill; a new unelected Digital Safety Commission (cabinet-appointed, 3-5 members) as super-regulator; platforms (social media, AI chatbots) as deputized enforcers; all Canadians (especially under-16s and adults via verification) as regulated subjects. Critics include Michael Geist (tech law professor), CCLA, JCCF, Bruce Pardy, Reclaim the Net, constitutional groups, and independent journalists/podcasters.

What: A broad regulatory framework imposing “duties to protect children,” mitigate harmful content (e.g., CSAM, non-consensual intimate images, bullying, hatred, violence, self-harm inducement), age verification (ID or biometrics/facial scans), content removal (e.g., 24-hour takedowns), AI chatbot safeguards, transparency reports, and design mandates. It creates a powerful Commission with investigative, adjudicative, fining (up to 3-5% global revenue or $10-20M+), and rule-making powers.

When: Introduced June 10, 2026 (post previous iterations like C-63); implementation delayed (12-18+ months for regulations/Commission setup), with many details punted to future rules.

Where: Canada-wide application to services accessible/used by Canadians; extraterritorial reach on global platforms.

Why: Critics argue it’s sold as child protection amid real online harms (bullying, exploitation, mental health) but driven by government desire for control over online discourse, following failed prior bills. It responds to public pressure on platforms while expanding state influence via unelected bodies.

How: Through risk assessments, “safety by design,” algorithmic tweaks, user tools (block/flag), mandatory age gates (effective verification for all users to enforce under-16 ban), Commission oversight/complaints, and penalties incentivizing over-removal. Vague “harmful content” definitions (e.g., fomenting hatred, bullying) left to platforms/Commission.

For the benefit of Whom: Nominally children/youth and victims of online harms. Critics say it primarily benefits government (speech control, surveillance infrastructure), platforms (compliance moats favoring big tech), and regulators (power/ jobs), while burdening users, smaller services, and parental authority.

With which result: Likely widespread age verification (ID/biometrics for millions, eroding anonymity/privacy), over-censorship (platforms remove borderline content to avoid fines), chilled speech, data collection/breach risks, ineffective protection (teens circumvent, harms migrate), and a “digital surveillance state.” Parental rights undermined; access to information restricted.

Implications: Constitutional challenges (Charter s.2(b) expression, s.8 privacy/search-seizure; age ban seen as unconstitutional by some like Geist). Sets precedent for broader internet regulation, normalizes biometric ID for basic online participation, risks mission creep (vague harms expanded politically), reduces trust in digital public square, disadvantages independent voices/small platforms, and creates an unaccountable “Internet super-regulator” with secret hearings, broad discretion, and limited oversight.

Long-term: more surveillance, less innovation/free expression, potential for viewpoint discrimination.

Newsrooms in critical outlets highlight these as erosion of rights; alternative media amplifies user/parent concerns ignored by legacy press.

Government/Mainstream Perspective (Canadian Heritage, National Observer, The Walrus, CBC/CTV/Global/TorStar/National Post/CP)

Who: Government of Canada (Canadian Heritage, Minister Marc Miller) acting on behalf of Canadians, especially vulnerable youth; platforms as responsible actors needing oversight; new Digital Safety Commission as expert, independent enforcer; victims/survivors and civil society (via consultations) as key stakeholders. Mainstream coverage often features government officials, experts aligned with safety goals, and supportive advocacy groups.

What: Progressive legislation creating duties for risk mitigation, harmful content removal (specific categories like CSAM, non-consensual images, self-harm, hatred/violence), age-appropriate design, transparency, and a 16+ minimum age with verification to protect kids. Includes AI chatbot rules and Commission for enforcement/support.

When: Introduced June 10, 2026, building on years of consultations post-earlier bills; urgent action needed now amid rising harms. Where: Applies to online services in Canada, protecting Canadian users.

Why: Voluntary industry efforts failed; platforms’ design (algorithms, engagement) amplifies harms. Evidence of rising cyberbullying, exploitation, mental health impacts on youth, and AI risks demands accountability and safety-by-design.

How: Regulated services identify/mitigate risks, implement tools/features, submit plans, remove specified content quickly, use age safeguards. Commission sets standards, enforces via audits/orders/penalties, handles complaints, and supports education/research. Regulations allow flexibility for tech evolution.

For the benefit of Whom: Primarily children, youth, and victims of online harms (exploitation, bullying, hatred). Broader benefits to all Canadians via safer digital spaces, accountability, and restored trust in online environments.

With which result: Reduced exposure to harmful content, better protections for minors, platform transparency/accountability, support for victims, and cultural shift toward safer design. Mainstream coverage highlights success stories from similar regimes (e.g., UK) and expert endorsements.

Implications: Positive—modernizes regulation for digital age, deters exploitation, promotes mental health, levels playing field vs. unregulated tech giants. Some mainstream outlets (e.g., National Post) may note free speech/privacy trade-offs or implementation challenges, but overall framing is protective necessity over absolutist rights concerns. Risks of overreach downplayed as balanced by safeguards/consultations. Enables Canada to lead globally on online safety while supporting innovation within rules.

Newsrooms, often aligned with public safety narratives and reliant on official sources, emphasize harms data and government intent, with less scrutiny of delegation or long-term speech effects.

Contrast summary: Critical voices (often independent or libertarian-leaning) portray Bill C-34 as a dangerous expansion of state power through vague standards, surveillance (age verification), and unaccountable bureaucracy, prioritizing control over rights with poor efficacy.

Government/mainstream sources present it as a targeted, evidence-based response to genuine crises, with the Commission as a neutral expert body.

Coverage divergence reflects source reliance (officials/experts vs. civil libertarians/tech analysts), editorial priorities (safety vs. liberties), and newsroom incentives (access to power vs. adversarial scrutiny).

In practice, outcomes will hinge on Commission implementation and court challenges, with transparency and mission creep as key watchpoints.

In Closing

Given that COVERAGE DIVERGENCE reflects SOURCE RELIANCE, would it not also hold to account that VIEWPOINT DIVERGENCE among policymakers, elected representatitves, media outlets, etc. ALSO REFLECTS SOURCE RELIANCE?

These two graphics depict what happens when policy makers do NOT HAVE ACCESS to a full range of divergent viewpoints and perspectives… they make policy based on only partial understandings of issues that are much more complex and multifaceted than generally presented.

When Mainstream/Government Media ensure only ONE Perspective makes its way to Policy Makers, the likelihood of making effective decisions is lower.

The Red X’s in this case refer to forces that silence all different understandings/framings of the issue or event except for ONE.

When Media Ethics guidelines demanding a multiplicy of perspectives and information integrity are adhered to, and ideas are allowed to circulate freely, there is a greater chance that policy makers will make more informed decisions.

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