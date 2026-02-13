Bill C 9 Broschure 12.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This Bill needs to be withdrawn. By far the majority of the orgnaizations that submitted Briefs found very many things wrong with the Bill. Small adjustments won’t filx the issues. Only one government organization asked that the Bill be passed as is. If you ignore all the feedback of witnesses and submissions, you make a sham of the entire committee study process. This Bill neeeds to be withdrawn. The Government did not campaign on policing emotion, thought, belief etc nor was it given a mandate to do so. The state has no business in the religious worship centres of the nations. This Bill needs to be withdrawn. Sections of it are indefensible, incomprehensible and incomplete. In particular, Clause 4, the forfeiture clause is lacking clarity. WHAT or WHO is being forfeited if someone is convicted of a crime of the Spoken or Written WORD? The spoken word does not come with any weapons that can be turned over. The Bill should be entirely rejected, removed and not brought back. IF YOU CANNOT WITHDRAW IT, here is a much needed revision for Clause 4:

Recommended amendment: Add the following limiting language (bolded): “anything that constitutes property, other than a person, and that was directly and primarily used as an instrument in the commission of the offence, by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed and only where the court is satisfied that forfeiture of the property is proportionate to the gravity of the offence and does not unduly impair lawful expressive activity.

People should not pay with the loss of their homes or vehicles for words they have spoken or ideas they have written about. it is bad enough that so many people already had to pay with the loss of their homes and professional licences when they courageously acted as whistleblowers in the face of government negligence. Here you want them losing (WHO KNOWS WHAT) for sharing their personal views if their personal views don’t line up with someone elses’s views?

This is highly egregious as we see examples ACTUAL HORRIFIC ACTIONS committed against minors by many high level figures related to the child sex trafficking documentation being hotly discussed south of the border. In the face of actual crimes like the ones describe here by Canadian born journalist Elizabeth Nickson (warning - very disturbing), this bill seems totally misplaced.

If you CANNOT MAKE THIS REVISION - you are showing Canadians that this government is not working in the interest of Canadians. If you cannot limit the forfeiture clause, to PROPERTY AND NOT A PERSON, we will see the genuine purpose of this bill. We can see that you are weaponizing compassion, using an alibi (oh pity yet another group of poor, oppressed people) in order to implement greater social control. See this fictionallized conversation to understand how some Canadians are responding to this bill: Canada will no longer be the True North, Strong and FREE if C-9 is implemented alongside of C-8 and C-2. Taken together, this 3-phase web of legislation: (C2 (Data Collection) + C8 (Infrastructure Control) + C9 (Criminal Enforcement) amounts to the kind of meager existence one sees here:

Beware of the control grid you might think some “vile” offenders deserve. Whenever the government leadersip changes at the top, and when a new set of “objectionable” topics (a set you might adhere to) becomes listed as HATE generating, the same kind of regime might await you!

Instead of taking up government resources to use “Policing Hate Speech” as an alibi in order to silence dissent, the government could be fosering Dialogue over Dision as is being done by AB lawyer Eva Chipiuk. Here she invited Lt. Col. David Redman to discuss Canada 2024: A Confident Resilient Nation or a Fearful Fractured Country? This is part of a series of Policy Papers published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Redman appears regularly on the podcast series “Dialogue over Division”, which was started two years ago by Alberta lawyer Eva Chipiuk. In fact, the entire post presents many insilghts that are sorely lacking in much of Canadian state-subsidized public and privat media outlets. These include the intentional use of influential religious groups to achieve geopolitical aims, which plays a role in the entire hate speech dilemma. Canadian Civil Liberties organizations are also opposed to this bill. See Civil Society Groups Demand Federal Government Rethink Bill C-9

