CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
6d

From what I see here, it's all just more good reasons for western independence, separation, sovereignty, freedom and prosperity... I AM ALBERTAN/ALBERTA!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CanadianShareableNews · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture