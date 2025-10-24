Scroll down to read about

Natural Health Product Protection (#1)

COVID-19 vaccine products now declared Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction (#2)

Canadian Food Inspection Agency now appears to have more authority than the Supreme Court (#3)

Calling for a Full Debate on the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty (#4)

Citizen Petitions in Support of those with Disabilities & Elderly Caregivers (#5)

1) Proposing a Law to Support Natural Health Products in Canada against Government Bias in Favour of Pharmaceutical Corporations

The Natural Health Product Protection Association has completed their trek from Vancouver to Ottawa in a retro VW van. They plan to hold a Press Conference at Parliament Hill at 2 pm EST today, with plans to submit signatures from over 150,000 Canadians in support of the proposed Health Freedom Charter.

See the NHPPA Media Advisory here:

71 per cent of Canadians (roughly 28 million people) are users of natural health products —vitamins and minerals, herbal products, and homeopathic medicines.

Canadian manufacturers of natural health products are unable to compete with the fee structures imposed upon them, fees equivalent to those charged transnational pharmaceutical companies.

Canadians reliant on natural health products are losing access because of the current regulatory system. Many have found that pharmaceutical products are not able to treat their medical problems. Health Canada’s Self Care Framework is doing them more harm than good.

2) An International Tribunal representing Indigenous Nations Issued an Order declaring mRNA COVID-19 injections (aka Vaccines) to be Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction

The tribunal examined the scientific evidence including material supporting the expert opinion of the late Francis Boyle, the author of the 1985/89 United Nations Bioweapons Convention; the presence and consequences of synthetic plasmid DNA fragments found in the vials; the “unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 adverse events after COVID-19 injections in pregnant women” identified by one of the world’s leading maternal fetal medicine experts; and the documented presence of heavy metal, polyethylene, poisons, toxins, nanotechnology. Tribunal members noted the concerted LACK of response by manufacturers, regulators and health administrations world wide in the face of documented evidence of harm.

Efforts are already underway to have the Tribunal’s Order considered in proposed new legislation, for example in the USA. See this recent post.

See also:

For French translations and updates, readers are invited to follow CanadianSharaebleNews.substack.com and search “Tribunal”.

3) Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) appears to have HIGHER AUTHORITY in Canada than the RCMP and the Supreme Court

The case of the 400 ostriches in Edgewood BC is proving to be much more than a popular cause for those pointing at government overreach. It is demonstrating the failure of the RCMP and the Supreme Court to rein in the overzealous and deadly actions of one branch of Canadian government bureaucracy. Critical analysts point to the status of the Public Health Agency, the CFIA and other Canadian bodies as designated “Focal Points” of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), a subsidiary of the World Health Organization (WHO). Possibly, the CFIA is being directed in its actions by the World Organization on Animal Health, another subsidiary of the WHO.

Alternatively, the CFIA is caught in an extreme conflict of interest, having issued a contract to a manufacturer of AVIAN INFLUENZA vaccines while fully knowing that the Edgewood Ostriches have demonstrated that when left to encounter pathogens, animals and birds can develop long lasting immunity to pathogens such as Avian Influenza.

The Supreme Court of Canada had issued an interim stay of execution order to delay the CFIA’s planned execution of the birds it deems health hazard. This stay was to be in place while the Supreme Court decided whether or not to hear the farm owners’ legal case agains the cull order. DESPITE that stay, observers at the farm note

approximately 100 fewer ostriches in the pens than when the birds were turned over by the court into the custody of the CFIA

the presence of large numbers of black garbage bags recently filmed by an anonymous source. These black bags are seen being placed in industrial waste bins

noises at night that sound suspiciously like dart guns coming from the distant “kill pen”, a large straw bale structure meant to shield CFIA actions from the public

the presence of dedicated police chaplains, present possibly to counsel police officers who have been assigned to protect the CFIA agents and who are witness to the distress of the family members as they plead for access to their own farm animals. A number of the elderly ostriches have been raised by the family for over 30 years.

If it is true that CFIA is actively destroying living ostriches DESPITE the SUPREME COURT’S STAY order, possibly with the backing of the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Canada’s highest legal authority no longer has the ultimate say in what happens in this country.

And the RCMP does not seem to be able to reign in the CFIA officers and enforce the Supreme Court’s stay order. As well, when the family asked the RCMP to provide them with a count of the remaining ostriches before Thanksgiving, the CFIA acted to PREVENT the RCMP from doing so. If all the ostriches were still alive in CFIA custody, it would have been a simple matter for either the CFIA or the police to video record the herd and do a manual count.

Citizen journalist Connie Shields has written about the larger implications of CFIA actions, including here:

Former RCAF Public Affairs officer and Parliamentary legislative assistant and now independent journalist David Krayden has committed to investigating not only the online harassment and disinformation being directed at Universal Ostrich Farm, but also the content of the video that seems to indicate a complete violation of the Supreme Court’s order. (Or are the garbage bags simply filled with soiled straw?) Here he interviews Blake Roberts who filmed the video showing RCMP officers emptying dumpsters at a gravel pit near Universal Ostrich Farms. See https://x.com/DavidKrayden/status/1981032648186499172.

(Source: https://x.com/DavidKrayden/status/1980672685978833357)

Here David Krayden interviews Gerry Ritz, a former Canadian Minister of Agriculture.

4) MP Leslyn Lewis Calls for a full DEBATE on the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty

Given what Canadians observed with the near passage of Bill C-293 (The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill), and the massive overreach affecting a single Ostrich farm, the corporate takeover of the United Nations and with it the World Health Organization, Canadians might now be less willing to have the government simply agree to all the term sin the World health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty and Amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Armed with a doctorate in international law, MP Leslyn Lewis is well placed to explain the pitfalls of WHO treaties and regulations for Canada.

See https://whotreaty.ca

See also https://leslynlewismp.ca/2024/01/17/the-who-pandemic-treaty/ written in January 2024, and https://leslynlewismp.ca/2023/12/19/letter-to-minister-of-health-canada-response-to-petition-on-international-health-regulations/ written in December 2023.

See also: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/176835244/debating-the-who-pandemic-treaty-and-international-health-regulation-amendments-in-parliament

5) Petitions for various Initiatives including Disability Support Now Open for Signatures

These include

Amending the Tax code to allow those with disabilities to claim the costs of ONLINE help they receive

Allowing more Contribution Room for Registered Disability Savings Plan

Supporting Seniors & those receiving Disability Insurance

Allowing Seniors Giving Care to Claim Recipients as Dependents

See links and even more petitions here: