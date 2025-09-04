NOTE: This post was written on Sept 1, two days after the Aug. 30 airstrikes but only made available on on Sept 3. Today, this search “Israel air strike Yemen leadership 2025” on The Canadian Press search engine comes up empty. In other words, Canadian news outlets who rely on CP for their foreign affairs reporting will have NO IDEA about this attack FOUR DAYS later.

Tracing reports and non-reports on a Tragic News Story

As found on X.com on Saturday, August 30, 2025

So the AI at X.com appears to have summarized numerous breaking news posts into one brief report and followed that with a trending personal observation.

Who is asking what happens if an act like this does not get addressed in the world community? Given the potential for AI control of drones and missiles, is any and every government official now at risk of instant assassination?

MEANWHILE… Billing itself as “Canada’s trusted news leader” over 13 hours after the event took place the Canadian Press News agency (and corporate PR promoter) still has nothing on the topic. (3 x a story from 2024)

UPDATE, even on September 1, and with the addition of more clues in the search term “Israel air strike yemen Houthi August 2025” Canadian Press does not reveal this story on their search site.

In contrast, its American counterpart, the Associated Press News Agency (AP) DOES have a story up, which was picked up in Canada on August 30 by CTV News and the CBC.

AP/CBC/CTV Report: Key Takeaways:

Yemen’s top government officials were meeting at a workshop when an Israeli missile hit and killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and a number of other top officials.

The Prime Minister was not part of the military command, instead he runs “the day-to-day civilian affairs” in the capital city Sanaa and other Houthi-held areas within Yemen.

At the workshop, the ministers gathered to hear a video update from Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who leads the Houthi military. He provided “updates on the latest Gaza developments and vowing retaliation against Israel”

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it “precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen.” Late on Saturday, the military in a statement confirmed killing al-Rahawi “along with additional senior officials.” It said senior officials among the dozens at the facility struck were responsible for “terror actions” against Israel.

“The United States and Israel began their air and naval campaign in response to the rebels group's missile and drone attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis targeted ships in response to the war in Gaza, saying they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians. Their attacks over the past two years have upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion of goods pass each year.”

ONLY ONE expert analyst was cited, namely one affiliated with the George Soros backed “International Crisis Group” based in Brussels. (To learn more about this man, readers can visit this multi-part report by Niagara Independent journalist Chris George.) Lacking is the perspective of the people or leadership of Yemen. Usually, in a bombing or attack story, the voices of victims are heard. Here, the AP referenced that the Houthis have been attacking Israel as a way of standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine. But to hear Yemeni voices, one needs to turn to journalists and analysts operating independently of corporate or government restrictions.

Other than totally IGNORING some stories while preferring others, or covering a story with a single perspective, we at CSNews have found that journalists working for corporate/government-backed news platforms provide very little contextualization to news stories. Likewise, there seems to be little evaluation of data being provided by the small range of sources being featured. For more faux-pas we have been observing in recent media coverage, see https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/152341160/so-far-we-have-noted-these-problems-with-recent-canadian-journalism

Introducing Independent Foreign Policy Journalists & Analysts with a Broader Perspective

From 2003 to 2018, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity attempted to alert their former employers that intelligence analysts were not being listened to by policy makers. Since then, they have stopped publishing on this site and have made themselves available to speak to podcasters and other organizations.

Some like Larry C. Johnson (formerly with the CIA and the US State Department) and former US Marine Scott Ritter run their own publications. For example: Johnson writes at sonar21.com while Ritter writes on Substack.

Moving along, we check to see whether former US weapons inspector Scott Ritter has addressed the topic yet. While he will have addressed it verbally, he has not yet done so in writing. Here though is an important piece of context for the Israel Yemeni situation, Scott Ritter’s assessment last year (April 2025) of the Israeli Iran situation.

Elsewhere, Scott Ritter explains how as a former Marine intelligence officer, over time, he went from being a defender of American and Israeli assets in the Middle East to being a critic of Israel and American foreign policy.

DIALOGUE WORKS

The Dialogue Works YouTube channel is known as a go-to source of up to the minute interviews with a range of veteran foreign policy analysts. CSNews provided an introduction to many of those analysts here: Introducing Dialogue Works. Other citizen journalists such as Judge Napolitano and Danny Haiphong also draw from this pool of veteran military intelligence professionals. Recently, the host of Dialogue Works Nima Alkorshid invited both Scott Ritter and the former advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team Mohammad Marandi for a discussion on the back and forth follow of airstrikes between US and Israeli forces and Houthi forces. (This was prior to the August 30 decapitation strike.) See: https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01/search?query=yemen

In a discussion in May 2025, we learn that

Yemen was at the receiving end of strikes from then US-backed Saudi Arabia in 2014, but prevailed such that Saudi Arabia needed to back down.

Missiles sent by Yemen have been shown to penetrate American and Israeli air defence mechanisms

A Yemeni missile landing just 200 meters away from a US aircraft carrier has shown the US the potential Yemen has to strike US military assets directly.

If “Israel simply ceases and desists its ongoing military operations against Gaza and respects the ceasefire, Yemen will stop its operations. It's done so in the past and that's what it's saying today needs to happen. So the solution isn't to try and bomb Yemen into submission. That hasn't worked and it won't work. The solution is to get Israel to comply with its obligations under a ceasefire that was negotiated back before Trump became president.”

It might be of interest to many news-watchers, that there are often ex-patriate journalists who have fled certain countries for political reasons. They subsequently form news agencies from the diaspora, reporting from an opposition standpoint to the regime or successor regimes from which they fled. These organizations may or may not then attract the attention of those groups interested in supporting “regime change” operations who often amplify their messaging. Often this is because of a vested imperial interest in the resources of that country. We note, for example, that both www.journalismforchange.org and iranwire.com/en/about appear to be founded by journalists who have departed from Iran under previous regimes. They describe Professor Marandi as “Iran’s Chief Propagandist in English” and complain as Marandi interprets Iranian foreign policy decisions to an anglophone audience. Like military backed think tanks (whose reporting is often oriented toward keeping wars going) sometimes ex-pat journalist groups are being used by donors to also keep enmity levels high.

Journalists seeking critical balance in their reporting are invited to go beyond contacting experts from compromised think tanks, but rather, to reach out to some of the independently operating independent (often long retired) analysts whose insights speak to the quality of their news-gathering and commentary long after they stopped receiving a steady paycheque.

Alternatively Backed & Independent Journalists

GLOBAL RESEARCH

Since 2001, independent analysts have been able to use GlobalResearch.ca as a clearinghouse for information sharing. Founded by former University of Ottawa professor of economics, Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research allows a wide range of authors to inform each other of the work they are currently doing. The publications are often rushed and brief, but they open doors for further research. Instead of turning to Dr. Chossudovsky for his insights as to the economic basis underpinning much of global military conflict, the Canada’s public podcaster, CBC, chose to put out a quasi “hit piece” on him. Back in 2020, the CBC uncritically cited US goverment document claiming that Chossudovisky’s website “has the biggest reach among "Kremlin-aligned" disinformation sites”.

THE GRAYZONE

Next, we will introduce those working at The Grayzone, in particular Max Blumenthal, Anya Parampil, Ben Norton, and Aaron Maté.

The Grayzone will be taking its time to put out a thoughtful analysis of the decapitation of the Yemeni leadership. (For examples of its depth of coverage, on another issue, readers can look at coverage of US/Israel/Iran here: thegrayzone.com/?s=iran)

As a small operation, as of Sept 1, 2025 there is no report of the Aug 30 air strike yet. But one notes previous instances in which The Grayzone made a point of speaking with Yemeni officials themselves. For example, from April 2025: “The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal interviews Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, senior political officer and spokesman for Ansar Allah (the Houthi movement), on Yemen’s direct confrontation with a US military machine which is hellbent on destroying its ability to resist Israel.”

On a related note, The Grayzone also recently reported this: Canada still arming Israel despite official ban, report finds. Here, the Canadian Press did run a story on the same topic, instead of remaining silent.

MORE

In the interest of time, we will simply link to a few other noteworthy independent news commentary sites, even though there are many more.

Former US public policy reviewer and publisher Ron Unz started the UNZ REVIEW

Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar and Chilean based US investigative journalist Whitney Webb are only two of many independently operating voices found at The Alt World.

In the coming days/weeks the recent Israeli attacks in Yemen will likely be added to other behind the scenes analysis on this and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, long time American journalist and war correspondent Chris Hedges laments the deaths of Palestinian journalists under Israeli fire.

This essays speaks volumes about the risks that ethical journalists face every day in various parts of the world. It also reminds readers of the life and death costs of lazy journalism.

In every war I covered, I was attacked as supporting or belonging to whatever group the government, including the U.S. government, was seeking to crush.