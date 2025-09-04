CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
15h

nice work Hannah. I go into what I know of some of these venues including Grayzone, and the Danny Haiphong show in

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/who-is-bridging-divisions-between

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie's avatar
Angie
10hEdited

I have a difficult time trusting journalists like Chris Hedges and Caitlin Johnstone who have consistently failed to report on the Covid-19 military operation FAKE PANDEMIC which enabled the elimination of millions of people from government/corporate payrolls, benefits and pensions thus, ERASING THOSE LIABILITIES and maximizing stakeholder profits while simultaneously connecting bodies to the Internet for profit via BIOMETRIC TRACKING. The necessary information about the Covid-19 TREASON, DEMOCIDE and WBAN has been meticulously proven by trustworthy sources like The Last American Vagabond, nonvaxer420 and Sabrina Wallace's Psinergy channel.

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/government-docs-from-2002-reveal-20-year-plan-to-alter-evolution-with-nanotechnology/

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Human-Augmentation:9

https://odysee.com/@CorinneNokel:b/Engineered-human-cells-connected-to-the-internet--IoBNT-Internet-of-Bio-Nano-Things:f

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture