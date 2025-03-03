Media Release Edmonton 2025 155KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Knowing how little media coverage the National Citizens Inquiry has received, we at CSNs are sharing the NCI press release as it was sent our way. (See Attached and below)

First, our encouragement to journalists to take the time to either attend or view the hearings online:

To journalists/podcasters

Hello, image being in one place for a whole day and coming away with stories on a whole range of crucial topics - PLUS getting a face to face chance at interviewing key researchers and/or everyday Canadians experiencing any of these:

The exposure/access to harmful drugs

The toxic ingredients in our food, air and water

Child trafficking

Dramatic increase in chronic disease in children

Dramatic increase in neurodevelopmental disorders (autism, ADD, ADHD)

EMF exposure (electromagnetic field exposure

Failure to include parents in decision-making

Censorship

Child protection services

The safety of childhood vaccines

Vaccination during pregnancy

The sexualization of children in school

The use of the mature minor doctrine to undermine parental authority and for Medical Assistance in Dying

These were the types of topics discussed this past fall when the National Citizens Inquiry stopped in Vancouver. NOW they will be in Edmonton from March 6 - 8 from 9 am till 8 pm.

Information on getting a press pass as well as other details are found below.

It is getting harder and harder to pretend that public policy makers have the best interests of children and families at heart. The chilling reality of censorship of anything to do with COVID-19 vaccine harm is making itself felt. NO ONE BENEFITS when there is a veritable blockage of information on any of the topics above. Follow your conscience and pay attention to these important matters. Besides, if your day job still implements a code of silence on you for matters like COVID-19 vaccine harm, note that lots of journalists are now starting independent channels for some topics while writing on others at their dayjob.

Canadian children and parents deserve to hear the kinds of truths that the National Citizens Inquiry is putting on the table.

Listen. Learn. Report!

Thank you,

For Immediate Release: March 3, 2025





The National Citizens Inquiry is set to ask the question on March 6 - 8th, 2025



“Are Children Safe In Canada?”



National – From March 6th to 8th, 2025, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) will be holding hearings in Edmonton AB.



The NCI hearings in October began the Inquiry on whether children are safe in Canada. The Edmonton hearings are a continuation of this Inquiry. The Inquiry will be hearing evidence on: the implications for Canada of the MAHA movement; food safety; drug safety; child trafficking; education, and M.A.I.D.



The National Citizens Inquiry has scheduled 29 witnesses to testify at hearings in Edmonton AB on March 6th, 7th and 8th. The witnesses include 13 experts and 16 lay persons. This is in response to the demand by Canadians that the National

Citizens Inquiry address the issue of child safety. The National Citizens Inquiry is itself a news story. Never in history have citizens created a formal independent

inquiry to examine issues of concern.



The National Citizens Inquiry has the largest body of evidence given under oath in the world on the response of governments to Covid-19. Over 335 witnesses have been heard along with the Commissioners’ published reports. All information can be found at nationalcitizensinquiry.ca.



The Edmonton hearings will be broadcast live on the NCI website



https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/



And on the NCI social media channels:



https://rumble.com/user/ncicanada



https://x.com/NCICanada



https://www.facebook.com/NationalCitizensInquiryCanada



The Hearings will be conducted in English, beginning daily at 9:00 am MST and concluding at 8:00 pm MST on March 6, 7 and 8th, 2025 in Edmonton, AB at the Church of the Vine 12345 - 149 street, Edmonton AB.



Due to limited space in the hearing room, the public is asked to arrange for access by registering at:

https://national-citizens-inquiry.ticketleap.com/edmonton25/



Members of the media are asked to provide identification to NCI volunteers on site to obtain access. Prior notification of attendance to

press@nationalcitizensinquiry.ca will assist in assuring seating.



The access link for re-streaming can be found at:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/restream/



The NCI Media Kit can be found at: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/media-kit/



The National Citizens Inquiry is a Canada wide, citizen-led and citizen-funded

initiative, independent from government and political influence. Through

questioning led by lawyers, individual Canadians and experts will present evidence under oath to independent commissioners.



The four independent commissioners will be receiving testimony on the state

of our children’s safety in Canada and will subsequently release a series of

recommendations.



For media inquiries, please email: press@nationalcitizensinquiry.ca







