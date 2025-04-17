The post will be catalogued under CSNews REFERENCE MATERIAL.

Hello and welcome. Many people have been on quite a mind-bending journey these past 5 years. Know you are not alone.

We are sharing these 10 graphical/explanatory tools to guide those who are now seeing the importance of looking beyond the news provided by corporate and government-backed media platforms. These are being described variously as “mainstream media” or MSM, “legacy” or “establishment” media.

Outside of those, one finds a bewildering array of independent or alternately funded media platforms, many funded via reader subscriptions, others via advertising, yet others via alternate means like private or special interest donations. Some are highly partisan, while others pride themselves on maintaining a non-partisan focus.

See this attempt at classifying some of those Canadian citizen journalists and others producing news in the vast open space outside of the mainstream bubble:

When one has long been conditioned to trust “trustworthy sources”, the realization that those sources have long be compromised or captured by interests other than the “public good” is often hard to admit and accept.

Each person making that discovery needs to let go of the security of believing what one is told. This intentional decoupling of prior trust might be a lot harder for some than it is for others.

We present these 10 “tools” and invite readers to make use of any that may meet their needs on this journey.

#1 Know what to expect when encountering extremely disturbing information

Everyone who “trusted in the system”, i.e. trusted government health authorities, trusted the medical publications, trusted the “experts” in any field, trusted in the innate goodness, kindness and goodwill of all elected officials, trusted what they were taught in school, college, university, etc., trusted the “Trusted News” platforms — in short everyone whose trust now has been broken — has likely gone through the steps outlined above. Dr. Kuebler Ross is known to many as the person mapping out the trajectory of grief. We recognize the grief we all feel when needing to let go of pillars upon which we previously built our lives.

Finding out about the massive scale of harm that has been occurring of late can come as quite a shock. Denial is the natural next reaction (“That has got to be false! It must be a conspiracy theory! It’s mis/dis/mal-information!”). Many Canadians find support with this process by reaching out to others who are coming to the same realization. One place to find fellow travellers in this information journey is via the networks listed on the Freedom Rising meeting and event pages.

#2 Visualize the Gaps in the Information Trail

Here one sees scientists generating new findings via the scientific method. Some findings being generated are blocked at various points along the information highway and end up travelling underground (i.e. outside of the mainstream information bubble). Other findings are being filtered, curated, delayed or “frozen in time”. These are the findings that are making their way to policy makers instead of current and unfiltered findings. Friction and division between members of the public can result purely from a difference in information sources. For more of an explanation, see this post. This image is the 4th in a series. The full progression of images is explained here:

Note that none of the members of the Canadian Association of Journalists’ Ethics Advisory Committee serving at the time acknowledged receipt of the open letter or appeared to have forwarded the letter to any other CAJ member better placed to respond. To see the various ethics guidelines that govern the media industry in Canada, please visit this post: Are Canadian Media living up to their ethical Standards.

#3 Look for a Commonality of Values - See that Division is due to Differences in “Information Diets”

This lengthy slide show was prepared in 2021. At the time, those who presented viewpoints and information that diverged from what was circulating among “Trusted News” sources (aka “establishment”/”mainstream’/”legacy” media) were being described as hateful, uncaring, problematic, “far-right” etc. And yet, they shared the same core values as those within the mainstream media bubble.

Viewers who take the time to look at each section will notice that ONLY the Free Press section is divisive. Followers of curated news that received only evidence frozen in time were TOTALLY unaware of the happenings and findings being reported on platforms FREE of curation aka censorship.

#4 Follow weekly case studies of government/ media/ corporate censorship via Reclaim The Net

Ask why an independent tech watchdog out of the USA reports more fully than our own taxpayer supported mainstream media does on censorship initiatives that affect Canada!!

Examples:

#5 Hear directly from those in positions of influence

When some (Conservative) Members of Parliament stand up to ask questions, for example around the potential influence the world’s largest corporate lobby group (the World Economic Forum) their concerns have been minimized. Asking what role the WEF plays in shaping the views of Cabinet members or about the implications of the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty for Canada’s ability to make sovereign decisions, has resulted in responses like “Oh that’s just a conspiracy theory”. Canadians should demand a return to actual informed debate in our places of government and on our media platforms. Deriding the person asking and shutting down discussion should NOT be allowed.

Far from being a conspiracy, there are real people who really work on a whole range of initiatives, documents, treaties, agendas, etc. One place to see and hear from these people is WIDE AWAKE MEDIA. This website archives video clips of speeches given by pivotal people on these topics/agendas:

Additionally, the person(s) behind the site has/have made video compilations around a number of topics, including this important one about Central Bank Digital Currencies.

Agustín Guillermo Carstens is a Mexican economist who has served as the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements since 1 December 2017. His term ends in June 2025 when he will be replaced by Pablo Hernández de Cos. He explains CBDCs at the 50 second mark.

Note: Related to the topic of a Depopulation Agenda, we are witnessing the clash of at least three mindsets:

those who fear a climate crisis based on the theory that climate change can best be addressed by putting in place measures to slow population growth and by reducing consumption. (See various clips under Club of Rome.)

those who point at the increasing number of jobs being replaced by technological innovation and who question the purpose of having so many “useless eaters” (e.g. WEF advisor Yuval Harari asking “What do we need so many Humans for?”)

those who explain that the cumulative effect of much of what the major corporations have been allowed to get away with has seriously poisoned the population (on another site former US gov economist Catherine Austin Fitts lists all the elements she has been calling “The Great Poisoning” since the 1990s at the 31 minute mark here.)

#6 Understand the hierarchy of influence

This chart is further explained here. It was developed in the UK so some of the terms and acronyms used may seem unfamiliar.

The chart provides a framework for understanding how little ability national governments have to set policies independently if they retain memberships and alliances with the bodies mentioned above them.

Seek information as to how the entities identified in the chart above truly affect nearly every aspect of Canadian life. (We experimented with alphabetizing key concerns of Canadians, this order is not meant to prioritize one concern over another.)

For example, many independent media outlets (for example Druthers.ca & ByGeorgeJournal) provide examples of the effect of the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum on various aspects of life in Canada.

A - Accountability/Transparency/Administrative State

B - Basic Needs

AIR

WATER

FOOD

CLOTHING

SHELTER

C - Censorship vs. Diversity of Opinions

DISINFORMATION BY OMISSION

PROPAGANDA

RIGHT TO DISSENT

D - Diplomacy/International Relations/Pursuing Peace & Neutrality

E - Economy/Financial Crises/Trade Issues

F - Foreign Interference

G - Global Public-Private Partnerships (referring to the graphic above)

Role of CENTRAL BANKS

Role of POLICY MAKERS (WEF, CFR.. )

Role of POLICY DISTRIBUTORS (WHO, UN, World Bank, etc.)

Role of POLICY ENFORCERS (government agencies)

Role of POLICY PROPAGANDISTS (“Fact Checkers”, Social media platforms, etc.)

H - Health

I - Integrity/Honesty/Ethics

J - Jobs/Innovation/AI

K - Key Services

POST OFFICES

RCMP DETACHMENTS

Other key GOVERNMENT SERVICE offices in local communities

L - Legal & Justice System; Constitutional Questions

M - MAID etc.

N - eNergy Issues

O - Open Borders/Immigration/Century Initiative

P - Putting Vulnerable People first

ABORIGINAL PEOPLE IN CANADA

ABORTION SEEKERS VS FETUS/PRE-BORN CHILDREN

CHILDREN/YOUTH/ADULTS UNDER GUARDIANSHIP Orders

People experiencing CHRONIC ILLNESS/DISABILITIES

People experiencing HOMELESSNESS & ADDICTIONS

People within the PRISON SYSTEM

REFUGEES/NEWCOMERS

The effects of the current focus around divisive identity politics instead of human commonalities; how this effects mental wellbeing and national unity.

Q - QR codes/Surveillance

# 7 Compare Media Tactics with NATO “Psychological Operation” Techniques

How interesting is this?

See our 3-part series looking at the misleading coverage or non-coverage of the issues which inspired Canadians to assemble at the door of the Canadian Parliament in the middle of winter three years ago. We found both the above list of Psy-Op techniques as well as a quality control worksheet for products to be made by Psy-Op assests. It was uncanny how closely mainstream news coverage matched up with these examples from a NATO psy-op manual. Purely coincidental? Readers are encouraged to check this out themselves:

=============================================================

Canadian Shareable News presents a 3-part Series commemorating the 3 year anniversary of the 2022 Freedom Convoy

Part 1 - Introducing the BIGGEST ATTEMPTED CON JOB in Canadian Media History

(Here we look at Omission Lying, at NATO guidance on UNDERSTANDING PSYOPS & other INFORMATION WARFARE TECHNIQUES and we rate a Freedom Convoy related mainstream news report to see if it meets the Product Development Centre (PDC)/Media Section of PSYOPS Commanders…)

Part 2 - Two COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST MEDIA SILENCING TECHNIQUES

(Here you will find the brochure with links to Convoy related books and videos; a video of James Topp and his heroic cross-Canada march — unreported in the mainstream media) AND a list of topics with the question: What else is not not being reported on?)

Part 3 - Techniques from the 2002 AJP- 3.7 NATO PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS DOCTRINE in active use today?

(Here we compare 10 NATO Psychological OperationTechniques with News Coverage of Canada’s Freedom Convoy.)

=============================================================

# 8 Be on the lookout for the “Problem—>Reaction—> Solution” sequence!

#9 Understand how it could be advantageous to use questionable science to enact a control grid of some sort

Scientists are supposed to continually question previous conclusions.

When it comes to climate science, the term “environmental radicals” is coming into popular usage. It refers to those who doggedly hold on to outdated conclusions despite evidence to the contrary (possibly because their reputations or their finances are tied to the acceptance by others of these outdated conclusions).

Or these people might simply be well intentioned and ill informed “rule followers” who trust those who tell them that people with dissenting voices/evidence are to be disregarded as “misinformation providers”. These “rule followers” may be unaware that their compassion and willingness to unquestioningly enforce rules have been captured and taken advantage of by Profiteers.

Would such people be open to this question? What If Everything You Thought About CO2 Was Wrong?

Or to the content of this book?

https://clintel.org/the-frozen-climate-views-of-the-ipcc/

The rationale for forcefully enacting a control grid on our population can be closely intertwined with the idea that governments must engage corporations to use their technologies to monitor and restrict the “carbon footprint” of every human in order to “save” the environment. Humans are to be valued purely on utilitarian terms according to how much carbon their lifestyles emit. Can someone be a “useful or a useless eater”? for example. And “what do we do with all those useless eaters”? is a lament by one of the influential influential globalists referenced in point 5. People focussed carbon reduction at all costs essentially wishing everyone else dead INSTEAD OF celebrating the gifts each human can bring to this planet. What is needed is an honest understanding of the solar vs CO2 related climate change theories, and an acceptance that carbon reduction policies CANNOT significantly halt cyclical climate change patterns. In other words, by reversing climate related censorship, one can shatter the base upon which the globalist control grid vision is built.

We propose watching this (disturbing) 8 minute video and looking for the POLICIES & the TECHNOLOGIES that would be needed to enact this dystopian view of life. Could this type of control grid already be a reality today, given the state of today’s surveillance technology? For corporations providing surveillance, data gathering, tracking and analysis it would be a no-brainer to lobby governments to enact policies that compel them to pay for and use these services. One just needs the necessary crisis. That is where Climate or Economic Lockdowns would come in. Just like it was (and continues to be) a no-brainer for pharmaceutical corporations to push for policies that require governments to buy up millions, even billions of units of product. Censor those who know the crisis is being portrayed as worse than it really is. Rile up the population to ask the government to “do something!!!” Offer your services, including the surveillance and tracking of any potential dissenters and voilà!!

#10 Learn how to recognize Critical Balance in Journalism

We at Canadian Shareable News propose this series of 8 indicators to assist news followers and news communicators when determining whether a piece of reporting can be classified as journalism or not. Typically, a piece of propaganda writing will contain few of the Critical Balance Indicators. Our choice of indicators was inspired by the various ethical codes that govern journalism in Canada, and by indicators used in Journalism Studies in Switzerland. The full explanation is found here and two samples of the indicators in use as a assessment tool are found in the second half of this post.